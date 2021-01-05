On Wednesday, December 30, a man told Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dispatch personnel that his constitutional rights had been violated and his grandfather fought in the military for his freedoms and he wasn’t going to allow them to be taken away.
The man was complaining about his displeasure with an employee at Levis in the Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce. The employee denied the complainant entry into the store because the complainant refused to wear a mask.
The man stated genocide had been committed against his family and that he would not tolerate communist actions against him. He stated he was a barber and currently “cuts hair for lots of law enforcement officers in this county as well as an FBI agent’s and that they were afraid of the direction this country was heading as well.”
JCSO personnel advised the man’s statements seemed hostile at times but he did not directly threaten anyone at any time.
He was advised that the Tanger Outlets were private property and he could be denied entry for no reason at all.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•information at $2 Store on North Elm St., Commerce, where a dispute was reported between an employee and a customer.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Waterworks Rd., Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his son.
•information at Michael Kors, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a male and female were beating on the front door of the closed business.
•suspicious activity at a Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported he could hear someone moving around outside and it felt like someone was shaking his camper.
•dispute at a Glenn Fuller Cir., Commerce, residence, between a woman and her daughter.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•custody dispute at a Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
•assist Commerce Police Department and warrant service at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence.
•criminal trespass at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her daughter’s grandfather came to her residence and called her “a sick b&^ch.”
•assist motorist on Ila Rd., Commerce, where a motorist was looking for his car that ran out of gas.
•suspicious activity on Dunson Cemetery Rd., Commerce, where a man reported having problems with people crashing into his fence.
•assist medical unit at a White Hill School Rd., Commerce, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•agency assist at a Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 15, Commerce.
•assist Commerce Police Department at a Roosevelt Blvd., Commerce, residence, where a person involved in a drive-by shooting was being pursued.
•assist medical unit at a Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, residence.
•information at Zale’s Jewelers, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where employees were in the process of relocating the store and corporate was unable to make contact with them.
•suspicious activity on Porter Rd. at Dry Pond Rd., Commerce, where possible illegal dumping was reported.
•civil matter at an Old Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Mize Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man knocked on the door of a residence and when he was confronted by the friend of the homeowner she ran off into a field nearby.
•criminal damage to property at a Clyde Short Rd., Commerce, building, where vandalism was reported. The glass in a door had been broken and a metal door frame had been bent by someone attempting to pry the door open.
•theft by taking on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd. at Richard Bridges Rd., Commerce, where one man reported another man he was attempting to sell a car to took the car and left and he had been unable to make contact with him.
•civil matter at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence.
•burglary at a Jefferson Rd., Commerce, residence, where the homeowner reported he came home and found his door wide open. The door frame near the lock was “busted and splintered.”
•dispute at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her son was at the residence and he was “trying to jump on people.”
•information at an Oconee Ln., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a domestic dispute with her husband, whom she is in the process of divorcing.
•damage to a vehicle on Waterworks Rd., Commerce, where a man reported running off the road and hitting a tree with his vehicle when a deer ran out in front of him.
•custody dispute at a Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol with a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•civil matter at an Old Ginn Rd., Commerce, residence.
•damage to property at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported that since April 2020 her mailbox had been damaged three times.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a truck was parked on the shoulder of the road.
•welfare check at a Chadwick Ct., Jefferson, residence, where someone reported two juveniles were being mistreated by their parents.
•dispute at a Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a male was in the residence trying to fight everyone.
•criminal trespass at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a male had set a small fire on the porch at his grandmother’s house.
•information at a Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported.
•assist medical unit at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a 40-year-old female was found unresponsive.
•simple battery at a Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where an assault was reported.
•assist Jefferson Police Department on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information at a W.O. Smith Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her son missing.
•criminal trespass at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her grandson was not supposed to be at the residence.
•abandoned vehicle at HomeGoods Distribution Center, Holly Springs Rd., Jefferson, where a van was parked on the shoulder of the road.
•suspicious activity at a Finch Way, Jefferson, residence, where a someone was firing a gun in the neighborhood.
•assist Jackson EMC on Hwy. 82, Jefferson, where work was being done on a power pole.
•dispute at a Meadow Park Ct., Jefferson, residence, between a mand and woman.
•simple battery at a B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her ex-boyfriend.
•simple battery – FVA at an Anglin Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a man and his wife.
•suspicious activity on McRee Rd. at Brock Rd., Jefferson, where a van was at this intersection.
•theft by taking at a Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported two cows missing from his pasture.
•animal complaint at a Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a dog was reportedly being kept outside in cold temperatures.
•contempt of court – State or Magistrate at a Hickory Trl., Jefferson, residence.
•assist medical unit at a Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a 72-year-old was found unresponsive.
•suicide threats at a DeLaPerriere Loop, Jefferson, residence.
•giving a false name to law enforcement officers, driving without a valid driver’s license and taillights violation at QuikTrip, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Commerce Police Department on Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on MLK Ave. at Wolf Way, Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 Spur at Donahoo Rd., Jefferson.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked, taillights violation and brake lights requirement violation on Hwy. 82 at Logistics Center Pkwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist the Georgia State Patrol on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on Anglin Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone ran into her vehicle causing damage.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 at Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at a Fairway Park Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a vehicle was driving up and down the road.
•damage to property at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson, where the time clock was damaged by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officer.
•assist Arcade Police Department at an Old Indian Trail Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•DUI – alcohol and failure to stop at a stop sign on Hwy. 11 at Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal complaint on Holly Springs Rd. at Interstate 85, Jefferson, where cows were in the roadway.
•warrant service on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson.
•dispute at a Lenox Dr., Jefferson, residence, where two juveniles were shooting a BB gun and one property owner believed they were on her property.
•abandoned vehicle on Holly Springs Rd. at HomeGoods Distribution Center, Jefferson.
•dispute at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a woman complained that her neighbor’s children were knocking on her door and this was an on-going problem.
•civil matter at a Lake Vista Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity at an Elder Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a couple was living in her attic and she had heard a man speaking to an unknown female.
•contempt of court – Stare or Magistrate at a Hickory Trl., Jefferson, residence.
•information at a Redtail Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man stated he had not been able to get his car back from an individual in South Carolina.
•welfare check on two children at a Waterworks Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•suicide threats at a Will Clark Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Old Pendergrass Rd. at Harold Phillips Rd., Jefferson.
•civil matter at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a man she allowed to borrow her vehicle was refusing to return it.
•animal complaint at a J.T. Elrod Rd., Jefferson, location where cows were in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at a Storey Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported seeing a man on her security camera walking around her yard and she observed him trying to break a window. It was determined the man was the woman’s husband, whom she is separated from.
•dispute at a Heaven Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where someone was reportedly walking in the area.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 129 S. at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson,
•animal complaint on Benton Rd. at Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson, where an injured deer was reported.
•information on Benton Rd. at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where an injured deer was in the roadway.
•dispute at a Harold Phillips Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•assist Jefferson Police Department at a Red Bird Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•criminal trespass at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had slashed/cut a tire on her vehicle.
•criminal interference with government property at the Jackson County Hail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where an inmate had popped a sprinkler head.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•civil matter at a Hale Rd., Maysville, residence.
•animal complaint on Dixon Bridge Rd., Maysville, where cows were in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at a Horseshoe Bend Rd., Maysville, residence, where a juvenile reported the driver of a truck stopped him and accused him of doing “burn outs” on Horseshoe Bend Rd.
•dispute at a Sagefield Cir., Maysville, residence, between a man and his step-father.
•battery and aggravated battery at a Unity Church Rd., Maysville, residence, involving an adult and two juveniles.
•dispute at a Pleasant Ct., Maysville, residence, between a woman and her daughter.
•welfare check on two juveniles at a Unity Church Rd., Maysville, residence.
•civil matter at a Unity Church Rd., Maysville, residence.
GILLSVILLE
Incident reported to the JCSO in Gillsville was:
•information at a Silverwood Dr., Gillsville, residence, where excessive noise was reported.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•damage to property on Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson, where a vehicle hit a mailbox and broke it off.
•welfare check at a Steeplechase Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•information at a Steeplechase Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman was picking up items she was having repairs made on.
•information at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where someone had possibly changed the complainant’s computer password on Facebook and Twitter.
•suspicious activity at a Staplers Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a suspicious vehicle pulled into the driveway and a man was walking from the side of the house back to the vehicle.
•abandoned, wrecked vehicle on Hwy. 441 North at Old US 441, Nicholson, where a single vehicle roll-over wreck was reported.
•assist medical unit at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where an intoxicated woman was found unresponsive.
•information at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a welfare check was requested.
•dispute at a Windjammer Ln., Nicholson, residence, where a woman and her husband had a domestic dispute.
•assist medical unit at a Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Hwy. 334 at Seagraves Mill Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was being conducted.
•information at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence, where loud music was reported.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Hwy. 334 at Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where a motorcycle was being pursued.
•warrant service on Hwy. 441 at Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
•welfare check at a Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, residence.
•information at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a noise complaint was reported.
•fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer for a felony offense, failure to maintain lane and taillights violation on Hwy. 441 South at Antioch Church Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was attempted.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Brockton Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•civil matter at a Staplers Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•information at an Old US 441, Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her sister has her mother’s debit card and vehicle and is refusing to return them.
•assist medical unit at an Antioch Church Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman had fallen.
•civil matter at a Jennings Ln., Nicholson, residence.
•engaging in certain activities relating to the use of fires and ignited objects on Mulberry St., Nicholson, where someone had burned around a tree located on city property.
•harassing communications at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was constantly harassing her on Facebook and SnapChat.
•willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and agency assist on Hwy. 441 at Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a traffic chase came to an end.
•suspicious activity at a Jefferson Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a suspicious vehicle had pulled into the complainant’s driveway.
•dispute at a Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, residence.
•possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of THC Oil, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and open container violation on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Pond Fork Church Rd., Talmo, where a vehicle pulling a landscape trailer struck a man’s vehicle with the trailer.
•recovered stolen property at I-85 Towing, Blake Dr., Pendergrass, where a vehicle reported stolen out of Gainesville was located.
•animal complaint at a Bill Wright Rd., Pendergrass, residence, were two cows were out of the pasture.
•animal complaint at an Old State Rd., Talmo, where the complainant reported a Pit Bull was in her yard.
•assist the Georgia State Patrol on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a traffic accident was reported.
•assist the Pendergrass Police Department at a Park St., Pendergrass, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 60 at Estelle Dr., Pendergrass, where a vehicle was stuck in a ditch.
•assist Jefferson Police Department on Hwy. 129 at Concord Rd., Pendergrass, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information at I-85 Towing, Blake Dr., Talmo, where a woman was wanting to pick up a vehicle that had been involved in a crime.
•damage to a vehicle at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where an employee reported someone struck his vehicle in the parking lot causing front end damage.
•suspicious activity at a Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a truck was passing a driveway several times.
•burglary at North Jackson Mini Warehouses, North Jackson Loop, Pendergrass, where two storage buildings had been broken into.
•suspicious activity on Guy Cooper Rd. at Walnut Creek Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a man reported shooting in the area and then finding bullet casings and targets in the area.
•information at a Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported her neighbors had been target shooting for two hours.
•information at a Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where loud music was reported.
•battery at a Kimberly Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a domestic dispute between a woman and her son was reported.
•dispute at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence, between a female and her mother.
•juvenile complaint at a Kimberly Ln., Pendergrass, residence.
•criminal damage to property at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her ex-husband, who rents a room from her, had knocked holes in the walls of his bedroom.
•simple battery at Wayne Farms, Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a female reported being injured during an altercation while at work.
•assist Georgia State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident on Holly Springs Rd. at Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass.
•welfare check at a Forest Lake Ct., Pendergrass, residence.
•burglary on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where a woman reported someone had broken into a shop building and took two panels of drywall.
•information at a Brumbalow Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported his mother took his vehicle without his permission.
•suspicious activity at a Brown Thrasher Pl., Pendergrass, residence, where the complainant’s son was making suicidal threats.
•battery/simple battery – FVA at a Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•welfare check at an Allen Bridge Rd., Talmo, residence.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•theft by taking at an Old Commerce Rd. Extension, Athens, residence, where a woman reported the theft of several Amazon boxes from her front porch.
•suspicious activity at Jackson Food Mart, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a homeless man was trying to get to Athens.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Hwy. 330, Statham, residence, where a man was found unresponsive.
•suspicious activity at a Jefferson River Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported a man had parked in her driveway.
•warrant service on Hwy. 330 at Riverbend Pl., Bogart, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•open container violation, DUI – alcohol and failure to stop at a stop sign on Hwy. 330 at Tallassee Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•custody dispute at a Pittman Hill Rd., Athens, residence.
•dispute at a Keri Ln., Athens, residence, where a possible domestic dispute with weapons was reported.
•insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation on Hwy. 129 at New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity and damage to property at a Fuller Rd., Athens, residence, where a rental property had been “egged.”
•information at a Providence Rd., Statham, residence.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 330, Athens.
•dispute at an Oak Grove Rd., Athens, residence, between a man and his mother.
•juvenile issue at a Mallory Rd., Statham, residence, where a man reported receiving a phone call from his children telling him that their mother had been beating them.
•suspicious activity at a Southside Church, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a vehicle was stopped in the empty parking lot.
•assist Athens-Clarke County with a welfare check at a Sharon Ln., Athens, residence.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•damage to property on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle struck a mailbox, causing damage to the mailbox and the vehicle.
•civil matter on Durham Dr. where officers stood by while someone removed personal items.
•mental person on Davenport Rd. where a woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for an evaluation.
•information on Davey Cir. where someone reported hearing fireworks.
•suspicious activity on Durham Dr. where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle parked in front of her house and a man who was walking in the street.
•civil matter on Hwy. 53 where someone wanted a man to leave a property.
•welfare check and mental person on Remington Park Dr. where officers checked on a woman who appeared confused and had a hard time answering questions. A family member was contacted.
•civil matter on Rebecca St. where a man reported loud vehicles.
•theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 124 where a man took an LED flex strip from a store.
•dispute on Rebecca St. where neighbors had a dispute over a loud vehicle.
•dispute and civil matter on Hwy. 124 where two people had a dispute over a custody exchange.
•dispute on Serenity Ct. where family members had an argument. One person claimed the other had a pistol, but didn't make any threats with it. Another person claimed a man had a box cutter, but he denied it.
•dispute on West Jefferson St. where a man and woman had an argument about a man being gone all day. The man said the woman said she was going to throw a plastic flower pot at him or his car, which the woman denied.
•information on I-85 where officers were called for a vehicle vs. guardrail accident, but didn't find anything.
•suspicious activity on Pocket Rd. where someone reported vehicles were parked and people were standing around.
•dispute on West Jefferson St. where neighbors overheard a phone argument between a man and woman. The couple reportedly mentioned a gun during the argument.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported someone sold her juvenile a vape pen.
•noise complaint on Hwy. 53.
•information on Berkley Ln. where someone reported people were shooting in the area.
•information on Tapp Wood Rd. where a woman suspected a man was hunting on her property, despite being told not to.
•juvenile issue on Joy Dr. where a man wanted his son to go to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers were called to assist the Georgia State Patrol with a motor vehicle accident.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a man and woman were going through trash.
•civil matter on Braselton Farms Dr. where a man threatened to change the locks if a woman left.
•civil matter on Huntington Trail where a woman had questions about visitation rights.
•civil matter on New Cut Rd. where a man reported a couple was arguing and the man had been evicted from the residence.
•theft by taking on Merchants Park Dr. where a utility trailer was stolen. The suspects also took a four-wheeler.
•damage to a vehicle on Ontario Ln. where a skid steer struck a vehicle.
•information on I-85 where a dog chewed an air hose on a tractor-trailer.
•agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. where a juvenile on a motorcycle struck a tree and was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after complaining of chest pain.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported suspicious people. Officers found people walking their dogs near a pond, but didn't find anything suspicious.
•dispute on Briarwood Ct. where a dog knocked someone over and put his mouth on another dog.
