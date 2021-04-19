On Saturday, April 10, Commerce Police Department officers responded to Ridgeway Dr. at Pine Ave. to the report of a drive-by shooting.
A man reported he was behind a house in some woods and was not sure why he was back there. He said someone in a truck possibly shot at him and left the area.
The man reportedly sounded confused. It was determined his phone was “phasing” behind a home on Ridgeway Dr. Responding officers located the residence which was abandoned.
The heavily overgrown area behind the residence and around the property was cleared and no one was located.
The neighbor next door to the abandoned house advised he didn’t hear any gunshots and officers were not able to make contact with the caller.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•battery at Fast and Friendly Convenience Store, Ila Rd., Commerce, where an Athens man reported being struck in the face by another man.
•runaway juvenile at a Homer Rd., Commerce, residence.
•possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs or marijuana, possession of amphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and slow poke law (left lane driving prohibited) on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, improper use of a signal, taillights/lenses requirement violation and no insurance at Darnell Memorial, Hwy. 441 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious incident on Crestwood Cir., Commerce, where a woman reported her neighbor took pictures of a female in a Toyota Salara park at the complainant’s residence, get out of the car and attempt to take the 2015 registration sticker off the complainant’s mobile home.
•failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object at Fast and Friendly Convenience Store, Ila Rd., Commerce, where a fire hydrant and stop sign were found lying on the ground.
•information report on Hwy. 441 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle that was dragging something which was creating sparks on the roadway.
•lost/mislaid property at Ashworth Mobile Home Park, Homer Rd., Commerce, where a man reported his wallet missing.
•DUI – under age 21, speeding and violation of Class D driver’s license restrictions on Hwy. 441 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at the Commerce Recreation Department, Carson St., Commerce, where a man reported his ex-wife’s new boyfriend had acted like he wanted to start a fight while both were attending a game at this location.
•damage to property on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a woman reported a piece of debris hit the right side of her front bumper causing damage.
•financial transaction card forgery on Roosevelt Blvd., Commerce, where a man reported numerous fraudulent withdrawals, totaling $1,350, from his checking account.
•criminal trespass on Fernwood Ct., Commerce, where a man reported a window was broken after a neighbor saw some kids playing in the yard.
•damage to property at Skapps, Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a man reported a load on a forklift struck his truck causing a significant amount of damage to the passenger side of the truck.
•theft by taking at Ingles, Hwy. 334, Commerce, where an employee reported the tag missing off his vehicle.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Heritage Crossing Apartments, Crossing Pl., Commerce, where a man reported four tires, valued at over $333, were never delivered to his home after he received an alert from FedEx that they were being delivered.
•information report at Heritage Hills Apartments, Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce, where a man reported another man tried to instigate a fight with him and his cousin.
•DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane and open container violation on Homer Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•burglary at a Wyntercreek Way, Commerce, residence, where a couple reported they arrived home from a vacation and found front and back doors open to their home and over $9,000 in items were missing, including a stereo system with two speakers, six plastic Totes containing hardware tools, two DVD players, a lamp, and two laptops.
