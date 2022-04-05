A man recently reported someone siphoned gas from his vehicle in Arcade.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called for the theft report on Windy Hill Ct.
The complainant said he noticed the gas cap on his vehicle had been removed and someone had taken half a tank of gas from the vehicle, leaving it on empty.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the APD included:
- verbal dispute on Swan Rd. where neighbors had a dispute.
- criminal trespass on Rock Forge Rd. where someone reported a truck had been driving across their property.
- suspended registration and no insurance on Hwy. 129 S where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- theft by taking-motor vehicle on Athens Hwy. where a woman reported a man didn't return a vehicle she let him test drive.
- criminal trespass on Trotters Trace where a woman reported a man sent her a video showing him burning her belongings.
- civil matter on Trotters Way where a woman wanted a man to return a car after she signed the title over to him.
- suspicious incident on Tanglewood Rd. where someone reported a man was driving up the road multiple times.
- theft by taking-felony on Athens Hwy. where someone reported a person stole his tractor battery, radiator, toolbag, a funnel and plastic cans.
- suspicious incident on Rock Forge Ln. where a woman was found unresponsive. Officers woke her and she declined EMS treatment.
- criminal trespass on White Oak Trail where a juvenile punched holds in a wall.
- battery-family violence and cruelty to children on Athens Hwy. where a woman said a family member punched her and struck her in the back, causing her to fall to the ground. A juvenile witnessed the incident.
- animal complaint on Davis Rd. where a calf was found on the side of the road.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked; no insurance; and expired registration on Damon Gause Bypass where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
