A man recently reported a firearm was stolen from his vehicle in Arcade.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called for the report of entering auto on Athens Hwy.
The complainant said his handgun and holster taken from his vehicle, possibly while he was inside a convenience store. He said the vehicle was locked, but a window had been left open.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Arcade PD included:
- animal complaint on Birch Ct. where officers were called to a residence twice about snakes. During the first incident, officers attempted to remove a black snake found in a kitchen drawer. The snake got away and may have escaped through a hole. In the second incident, officers removed a copperhead from the living room and released it into the woods.
- agency assist on N. Trotters Way where officers executed a search warrant at a residence in connection with an entering auto and theft case out of Winder.
- information on Rock Forge Ct. where a woman reported her juvenile son was out of control and she couldn't catch him. Officers spoke with the juvenile.
- criminal trespass on Hightower Trail where a woman reported someone was on her property. The suspect fled when confronted by the woman's husband.
- suspicious incident on Rock Forge Rd. where someone reported a vehicle was parked at a business.
- information on Rock Forge Rd. where a bail bondsman asked for help looking for someone who "skipped bail." Officers advised the man they could not search the property.
- information on Hightower Trail where officers attempted to serve a warrant.
- information on Lake St. where a woman reported a man had moved out and threatened to set a motorcycle on fire or claim it was stolen. Officers found the motorcycle parked in the yard.
- theft by taking on Rock Forge Rd. where a woman reported a man took three puppies.
- noise violation on Ramblers Inn Rd. where someone played loud music.
- information on Hightower Trail where officers attempted to serve a warrant. During the incident, they discovered someone was taking water from a creek after their water was shut off.
