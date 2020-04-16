A man recently told Jefferson police that a woman who he claimed to be his girlfriend was kidnapped.
The complainant said he met the woman on a dating site, but had never seen her in person and had only talked with her three or four times. The man was also unsure where the kidnapping took place.
He said he received a message through an app called Kick that the woman would be killed if he did not pay $1,500. The message also stated that he’d never see his new truck or boat if he did not provide the money. He said the woman purchased both the truck and boat for him, though he’d yet to receive either, which were worth a combined $60,000.
The responding officer asked the man if he thought it odd that a woman he’s never met “bought him $60,000 worth of stuff,” according to the report, and he responded, “Yeah, I guess so.”
The man said he was also unaware of where the woman lives, other than believing she lives with her uncle.
Other recent incidents reported to the Jefferson Police Department were:
•information on Washington St. where a woman reported threatening phone calls.
•burglary on Hwy. 129 where police responded to an alarm at a business. The complainant said he saw a subject on video camera walking within the facility. Nothing was reported stolen.
•damage to property on Magnolia Crossing where a woman said a train struck the passenger side of her truck. The woman said she did not hear the train horn at the crossing. The vehicle sustained minimal damage according to the report.
•information report on Washington St. where an employee working at a store said she possibly witnessed someone stealing from the business. She said a woman exited the store and the theft device alerted. She said she saw the woman throw something inside a car and tell the man she was with “Come on, let’s go.” The employee was uncertain if anything was stolen from the store.
•information report on Hampton Dr. where a woman said her sister threatened to commit suicide and fled the residence on foot. The woman's sister later denied making threats to hurt herself.
•suspicious person on Grandville Ct. where a woman reported that she saw a man, whom she recognized as a registered sex offender, approach her juvenile son near her residence. The woman said the man approached her son in a car with a dog his lap and the window rolled down. She said she yelled for her to son to come to her, and the man turned his vehicle around and left.
•simple battery on Coopers Hawk Ln. where a woman said her husband threw her to the ground after an argument over infidelity issues.
•unauthorized use of financial card on Spratlin Dr. where a woman said someone accessed her Best Buy account and used it to make four purchases totaling $2,115 which were delivered to an address in Lawrenceville.
