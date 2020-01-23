A man on Smithsonia Rd. recently told Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies about messages he received from a man which made him think the man was involved with sex trafficking.
The complainant said he posted a hookup request on Craigslist and the man responded saying he wanted to bring his girlfriend and sister and the man asked if the complainant could bring his sister. The man also admitted to having sex with his own sister.
The complainant received nude photos of the sister and girlfriend from the man and he believes the sister is a teenager.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•a man on Old Kings Bridge Rd. complained about a vehicle striking his trash can.
•a woman on J.S. Williamson Ct. complained about a vehicle parked on the street and she believed the driver was watching children play. The driver said he was checking out a property he was considering buying.
•assisted EMS with transporting an autistic juvenile to a hospital who was acting out at school.
•a man on Wilson Cemetery Rd. reported his debit card information being used fraudulently five times online.
•complaints of someone knocking on a door and asking for gasoline on Hwy. 441.
•a woman on G.W. Wilson Rd. complained about hearing footsteps and believed an intruder was in the residence. A deputy found an area where animals have entered the crawlspace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.