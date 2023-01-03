A man recently reported a vacant home in Arcade was burglarized and multiple items were taken.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called for the incident on Dec. 24 on Sandy Lane Ct.
The complainant said someone had taken a motorcycle from the yard and a riding lawnmower from the shed. He said someone had also taken headlight assemblies from a vehicle that was parked at the residence.
The complainant said someone had stolen a washer and dryer from inside the residence. Someone had also pushed a couch in front of the door. Officers also found pry marks on the door.
Other recent incidents reported to the Arcade PD included:
