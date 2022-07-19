A man recently reported a scam after someone called him, falsely claiming to work for the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies with the JCSO were called for the report of theft by deception on Gober Dr., Commerce.
The complainant said he'd been contacted by someone claiming to work for the JCSO, telling him he was in contempt of court and that if he didn't pay what was owed, he would be arrested. The caller added the man would be arrested immediately if he went to the JCSO.
According to the report, the caller asked the man to buy a prepaid card for $3,450 and provide the information for the card over the phone. After the man did so, the suspect demanded more money.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- welfare check on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone reported a man grabbed a child. The man said the child was having a "fit" and both he and his wife denied any abuse or injury to the child.
- damage to property on Hwy. 15 where a woman said someone threw a beer bottle out of their vehicle, which struck and damaged her windshield.
- animal complaint on Pine Forest Way where a woman said a dog attacked her dog.
- suspicious activity on Adams Dr. where a vehicle was parked in a cul-de-sac.
- driving without a license; reckless driving; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and passing in a no-passing zone on Ila Rd. where deputies stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver "fish-tailing" and passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone. The driver had also reportedly rear-ended another vehicle. The driver reportedly smelled of alcohol and didn't have a license. He later passed out in a vehicle and became aggressive towards deputies when he was awoken, claiming they were racist and using profanity. He denied needing an ambulance and was placed under arrest.
- animal complaint on Old Airport Rd. where a woman reported two dogs were trying to injure her animals. The woman said the dogs were an ongoing issue.
- agency assist on Swain Rd. where EMS tried to take a man to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after a possible overdose. The man was also given a dose of Narcan. The man ultimately told EMS to let him out of the vehicle on Hwy. 441.
- suspicious activity on Tac Jabbs Dr. where deputies approached a man who was parked at a storage facility early in the morning. The man said he was attempting to move his belongings.
- agency assist on Maysville Rd. where deputies made contact with a woman regarding a Department of Family and Children Services referral.
- information on Eades Dr. where a woman reported a package she received was missing its contents.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 S where a man was transported to St. Mary's hospital after a possible overdose.
- suspicious activity on Sandy Creek Rd. where someone thought they heard someone walking outside.
- dispute on Glenn Fuller Cir. where a woman thought her husband siphoned gas from her vehicle.
- abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled or elderly person on W. W. Gary Rd. where deputies received a referral from Adult Protective Services about possible exploitation.
- fraudulent telephone solicitation on Hawks Nest St. where a woman reported someone called her, claiming she'd won a Publisher's Clearing House contest.
- damage to property on Hwy. 82 S where an object damaged a windshield.
- information on Chanticleer Rd. where a man said a woman harassed him.
JEFFERSON
- suicide threats on Toy Wright Rd. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after having thoughts about self harm.
- information on Hwy. 129 N (Arcade) where deputies stopped a vehicle that had an invalid tag.
- suspicious activity on Galilee Church Rd. where someone asked a man to buy a gift card and send over the information, claiming the man had won $5,000 a week and a vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a woman received a phone call from someone claiming to work for border control. They reportedly said they needed her information or she'd be arrested for a package they had.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 N where a vehicle ran off the roadway during a rainstorm. The vehicle had a small amount of damage.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 82 S where a man said someone stole his bicycle.
- suspicious activity on Stewart Loop where someone reported a possible trespassing at a vacant residence. A realtor had sent a potential buyer to the property.
- civil matter on Crows Lake Dr. where a man and woman fished, but didn't pay for the fish they caught.
- agency assist on Feldspar Dr. where someone was taken to Piedmont Athens for a medical issue.
- suspicious activity on Riley Rd. where someone reported loud music.
- welfare check on Nathaniel Dr. where deputies checked on a man who said someone was going to jump him. The man was OK and hadn't been attacked.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- noise complaint on Carruth Rd. where a man reported his neighbors ride dirt bikes.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where six people were transported to NGMC Gainesville after a can flipped.
- warrant service and criminal trespass on Hunter Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after a woman reported he'd been living at her residence against her wishes. Another man had also come to the woman's property, despite being warned of criminal trespass.
- warrant service on Epps St. where deputies transported a man who had a warrant out of Banks County.
- agency assist on Stan Evans Dr. where deputies did forensic interviews at the request of the Arkansas State Crimes Against Children.
- criminal interference with government property on Stan Evans Dr. where an inmate reported water was coming from a cell. The inmate in that cell was relocated.
- criminal interference with government property on Stan Evans Dr. where an inmate popped a sprinkler head.
- damage to property on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reported a vehicle damaged a cable and traffic cone on his property.
- theft by conversion of payment for property improvements on Stan Evans Dr. where a man made a walk-in report about another man not delivering a tank that was ordered.
- criminal trespass on Buffalo Trail where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning at a location.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported someone had threatened her.
- deposit account fraud on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported a bad check.
- damage to a vehicle on Bill Wright Rd. where a man said his vehicle was scratched.
- information on Jackson Pkwy. where deputies advised jail personnel to have a nurse check on an inmate after she was seen getting up off the floor at the courthouse.
- dispute on Psalms Dr. where family members had an argument.
- warrant service on Hwy. 129 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- DUI-alcohol on Dry Pond Rd. where a man was arrested after a vehicle accident. He reportedly had slurred speech and was stumbling. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- alcoholic beverage-underage consumption/purchase/furnish to/sell to on Traditions Way where several people were cited for drinking underage.
- welfare check on Tysor Ct. where deputies checked to make sure a woman wasn't driving while intoxicated.
- dispute on Whitney Rd. where two people had a verbal argument.
- theft by taking on Brockton Loop where a woman said her wallet was missing and someone used her debit/credit card.
- criminal trespass on Lenox Dr. where a woman said a man came to her front door and was looking around. The man was given a criminal trespass warning.
- suspicious activity on River Mansion where someone reported a man was walking around their property and became aggressive when confronted.
- agency assist on Hammond Rd. where a man was taken to NGMC Gainesville after he was found unconscious and not breathing.
MAYSVILLE
- welfare check on Hwy. 82 Spur where a juvenile made comments about self-harm out of anger. The juvenile denied any thoughts of self-harm.
- dispute on Pinetree Cir. where a man reported a dispute, but another party denied it and said the man makes frivolous complaints.
- information on Sagefield Cir. where a woman wanted a man arrested for harassment, but deputies saw no evidence to support the claim.
- dispute on Sagefield Cir. where a woman wanted a man arrested for coming to a residence without permission. She said there was a temporary protection order against the man, but it hadn't been served yet.
- dispute on Sagefield Cir. where a woman wanted to get a truck.
- mental person on Old Miller Rd. where deputies made contact with a man who was "all over the map" with his behavior.
- mental person on Green Hill Ct. where a man said he was hearing voices.
- driving without a license and stop/yield sign violation on Plainview Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- agency assist and warrant service on Hwy. 82 N where a man was arrested for a warrant after witnessing a wreck.
- dispute on Sagefield Cir. where a woman said her husband wouldn't leave the house. The woman said the dispute turned physical.
- criminal trespass on Ridgeway Church Rd. where a man said a woman hit the side of his truck with her hands.
NICHOLSON
- information on Sprinkles Rd. where a man showed up at a residence where he wasn't welcome.
- damage to property on Cabin Creek Dr. where a shed had a broken window.
- civil matter on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman reported neighbors left debris in a shared driveway.
- agency assist on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a vehicle struck a tree.
- criminal trespass on New Kings Bridge Rd. where someone reportedly used a bat to damage two windshields.
- theft by taking on Jim David Rd. where a woman reported her gun was stolen.
- mental person on Sanford Dr. where someone threw items around a house.
- dispute on Hwy. 334 where family members had a verbal argument.
- welfare check on Hwy. 334 where deputies checked on a juvenile who was OK.
NORTH JACKSON
- loitering or prowling on Pine Way Ln. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after possibly taking multiple Adderall pills and having an adverse effect. The man had reportedly been running, yelling and tried to get into someone's vehicle.
- damage to property on Darling Ln. where a man noticed damage on his vehicle.
- civil matter on Old State Rd. where family members had a dispute over air conditioning units.
- runaway juvenile on Manor Glen Way where a juvenile did not show up for camp.
- damage to property on Hwy. 60 where a man reported someone was cutting donuts in a parking lot.
- suspicious activity on Ridgewood Dr. where a woman said someone was on her property.
SOUTH JACKSON
- theft by taking on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported a well pump was taken.
- theft by deception on Lebanon Church Rd. where a man reported a possible rental scam.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where a woman appeared paranoid and thought someone was coming after her.
- theft by taking on Jefferson Rd. where a man said someone took a phone, cards, cologne and a figurine from a vehicle.
WEST JACKSON
•littering on Hwy. 53 where trash was reportedly dumped illegally. A U-haul was seen at the location where the dumping occurred, according to the incident report.
•theft by taking on Allison Way where a woman said a gas generator was missing after two people had moved out of her residence. The woman said one of the former residents became angry with her and cursed at her when she asked about the missing generator. The woman’s ex-husband reportedly inspected the former residents’ trailer and did not see the generator.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a driver reportedly pulled into the wrong driveway and two intoxicated passengers got out of the vehicle.
•information on Bill Watkins Rd. a complainant suspected drug activity, having observed a high volume of traffic in and out of their neighbor’s residence and noticing a chemical smell in the area.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a gas station employee said a customer laid a gas handle and hose on the store floor, saying it had been disconnected.
•forgery on Lingerfelt Ln. where a pizza store manger said residents at two addresses the past two months have been paying for orders with counterfeit money. During each instance, pizza deliverers were met by two juveniles on four-wheelers who paid for the food with the alleged counterfeit bills.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident on New Liberty Church Rd. where a female motorist reportedly struck another vehicle in the rear after the driver abruptly slowed to make a turn. She said the other driver asked if she was OK, took a photo of her license plate and then drove off.
•theft on Parkers Place where a pallet and a half of roof singles, valued at $2,025, was reported stolen. In a separate report, 42 bundles of of asphalt shingles were also taken from a new home construction site on Parkers Place.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a man in a white van followed her for several miles after staring at her as she filled up at a gas station. She said noticed the man staring at her while she pumped gas at a Hwy. 53 location and then followed her onto I-85 in his vehicle and then exited the interstate with her near Buford. She said the man pulled up next to her, lowered his window and attempted to talk to her. The woman said she ignored the man, and he ceased following her. She noted the name of the business on the side of his van and reported the incident to the company.
•dispute on Joy Dr. where a man reportedly got into a verbal dispute with his mother-in-law after noticing that his vehicle was damaged.
•temporary protective order (TPO) service at River Chase where a woman was granted a TPO to have a man removed from her residence.
•suspicious activity on Curk Roberts Rd. where a woman said a man she did not know walked through her yard and into the woods.
•dispute on Duck Rd. where a man said that a resident from across the street knocked on his door and yelled at him.
•theft on Berry Hill Ln. where a woman said her social security number and her husband’s were stolen by an unknown male. She said her husband believed he was calling their bank after experiencing a computer issue. She said that’s when the man somehow got the social security numbers from her husband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.