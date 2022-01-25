Jefferson police were recently called after a truck was stolen from a convenience store parking lot.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called Jan. 14 for the report of theft by taking-felony at the Circle K on Dry Pond Rd. The complainant said he parked his gray 2021 Ram 3500 truck in the parking lot and went into the store. When he returned, the truck was gone.
The truck also contained medicine, cash, a handgun and an iPhone.
The vehicle was later located in South Carolina.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Jefferson PD were:
- wanted person located on Washington St. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- information on Peachtree Rd. where a man reportedly threatened people.
- information on Holder Siding Rd. where a man said a tenant threatened him.
- loitering and prowling on Lee St. where a woman was walking around a business.
- theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 129 where someone took a hat from a booth at the Pendergrass Flea Market and ran.
- information on MLK Dr. where a woman said her father assaulted her after he disciplined her sister. The man denied that and said he pushed the daughter out of his face because she had COVID-19.
- wanted person located on Maria Cir. where officers searched a residence and found a man who had a warrant.
- driving while unlicensed and brake light/turn signal violation on Damon Gause Bypass where officers stopped a vehicle for a brake light violation and transported two unlicensed juveniles to a residence.
- hit and run on Washington St. where a vehicle reportedly damaged another in a parking lot.
- information on Hwy. 129 N where a man reported a woman came into a store with visible injuries and said her husband had jumped her. She left when the man called 911.
- simple battery on Washington St. where a man reported a woman was at a location and he didn't want her there. She was given a criminal trespass warning. The woman said the man placed a hand on her shoulder and asked her to leave.
- driving while unlicensed and speeding on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- death investigation on Sycamore St. where an elderly woman with a medical history was found dead.
