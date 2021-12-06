On Friday, November 26, around 9:30 a.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Tanger Outlet Centers, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man was on the ledge above Atlanta Suits Outlet threatening to jump.
The man was tearful and clearly upset, advising he had no reason to live, he needed help, his wife and children had left him and he wanted to die.
While a JCSO deputy spoke to the man in an attempt to calm him down, several Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies accessed the roof and pulled the man off the ledge. The man was detained for his safety and he consented to a search for weapons, none were found.
He claimed to be running for his safety, claiming that a cartel is looking for him and has for years and he fears for his life. He claimed he had been running since 2006 and his wife and children have since gone back to Mexico leaving him behind.
The man, after calming down, agreed to go peacefully to the hospital for help. He was helped off the roof safely and was transported by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for treatment.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Commerce Rd. at Apple Valley Rd., Commerce.
•possible domestic dispute at a Richmond Way, Commerce, residence.
•welfare check on a female on W.W. Gary Rd., Commerce.
•dispute on White Hill School Rd. at Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a van was sitting off the side of the roadway.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 North at Richie Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity on Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, where a car was sitting with its hazard lights on.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 North, Commerce.
•suspicious activity at Tanger Outlet Centers, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man was seen walking in the parking lot around 6 a.m. It was determined the man was walking for exercise and does it almost daily.
•welfare check on a female at a Nelva Ln., Commerce, residence.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 North at Barber Rd., Commerce.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 441 at Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., Commerce, where a pig was in the roadway.
•theft by shoplifting at Nike Outlet, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man had taken several pairs of shoes and left the store without paying.
•assist medical unit at a Barber Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man was not breathing and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.
•suspicious activity on B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where the complainant reported a woman who had been given a criminal trespass warning had returned to the property and was inside one of the apartments.
•suspicious activity on Mill Side Ct. at Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce, where a woman reported an elderly man driving through the neighborhood in a truck had called two juvenile famles over to his vehicle to pet his dog.
•TPO service at a Hickory St., Commerce, residence.
•animal complaint on Glen Fuller Cir., Commerce, where a man reported a cow was on his property.
•assist medical unit at a Hawks Nest Rd., Commerce, where a 17-year-old male had possibly overdosed. The male was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville by ambulance.
•animal complaint on Glenn Fuller Cir., Commerce, where a woman reported a cow was out.
•accident with a deer on Maysville Rd. at Nunn Rd., Commerce.
•damage to a vehicle on Apple Valley Rd. at Smith Ln., Commerce, where two buses had reportedly damaged their mirrors while passing each other in the roadway.
•criminal trespass on Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a man reported seeing a male running out of the back door of an open-air shed behind a residence.
•assist Commerce Police Department officers investigating a domestic dispute at a Crossing Place, Commerce, residence.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•assist medical unit at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•welfare check on a man at an Adams Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Old Pendergrass Rd. at Benton Rd., Jefferson.
•information on River Birch Loop, Jefferson, where a man reported a threat made by fire employee.
•suspicious activity on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a man pulling into his driveway reported seeing a man in his yard start running away.
•Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) referral and simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a domestic dispute involving her, her boyfriend and her boyfriend’s mother.
•dispute between a woman and her neighbor at a Howington Rd., Jefferson, residence. The complainant stated her neighbor was shooting Tannerite behind his residence and she heard a loud explosion which caused the glass in her front storm door to completely shatter outward. She said she spoke to the neighbor, who profanely told her he could do whatever he wanted.
•suspicious activity on Mark Dodd Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported hearing gunshots coming from what sounded like her pasture area.
•disorderly conduct on Academy Church Rd., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute was reported a man was trying to fight everyone.
•battery/simple battery – FVA at a Legg Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute between a man and his wife was reported.
•battery/simple battery – FVA at an Ashwick Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute between a woman and her husband was reported.
•suspicious activity at a Melvin Phillips Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a suspicious vehicle was reported parked in front of a woman’s driveway.
•accident with a deer on the Damon Gause Bypass at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 11 at Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, where a two-vehicle collision was reported.
•suspicious activity on Brockton Oaks Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported seeing a pickup truck driving very slowly down the street and hearing a door slam.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 124 at Doster Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Harrison Johnson Way, Jefferson, where a man had called stating he had overdosed on heroine. A man was transported from this location to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle he was having mechanical issues with had rolled, hitting a mailbox and coming to rest in a ditch.
•unruly juvenile at a Canoe Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•information at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she was supposed to have a package delivered that never showed up.
•suspicious activity on Wayne Poultry Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a passenger car and a U-Haul truck with several unknown people at a business and no one should be there.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 124 at Millstone Trl., Jefferson.
•damage to property on Hwy. 82 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported her mailbox had been destroyed.
•assist motorist with disabled vehicle on Hwy. 124 at Terrell Ln., Jefferson.
•criminal interference with government property at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where an inmate had popped a sprinkler head off.
•deposit account fraud at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a fraudulent check was reported.
•deposit account fraud at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a fraudulent check was reported.
•welfare check on a man at a M.L. King Jr. Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•assist medical unit a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a female had possible overdosed on fentanyl.
•possession of methamphetamine, warrant service, expired registration, removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of a vehicle, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles on Hwy. 15 at Red Bird Dr., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where someone had dumped trash behind the school.
•unruly juvenile at a Hickory Trl., Jefferson, residence.
•information at the Career and Empower Center, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a juvenile had reportedly left campus.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a man reported another driver cut him off and struck his vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported he heard someone twist the door knob but did not see anyone when he opened the door.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Potts Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his firearm missing.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported being harassed by another woman by text messaging.
•welfare check on a female at a Harmony Grove Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 South at Ethridge Rd., Jefferson.
•animal complaint on Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was reported in the area.
•information on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a man reported finding a tent on his sister’s property that he takes care of.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a student was transported after a medical emergency.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers on Crow’s Lake Dr., Jefferson, where a man who reported he “saw God today and he told him” to run his car in Crow’s Lake was coming out of the water and onto the bank. The man became highly upset and started asking where his mother was and telling officers to put a bullet in his head. He also advanced towards deputies and medical personnel in an aggressive manner before being shackled and taken into custody.
•animal complaint on Deerfield Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported his son had been bitten by his neighbor’s dog.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a man reported he was parked on the shoulder of the road awaiting assistance for a flat tire a tractor-trailer sideswiped his vehicle.
•suspicious activity at Wild Roots Market, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where an unoccupied vehicle was sitting at the business driveway.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to stop at a stop sign on McClure Industrial Dr. at Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Gable Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported someone walking towards his property shining a spotlight.
•accident with a deer at Brockton Road Baptist Church, Brockton Rd., Jefferson.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 332 at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Harris Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported his neighbor advised him that wo people were sitting in a car in his driveway and no one should be on his property.
•civil matter at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported as he was traveling down the road someone waved him down and told him his vehicle was on fire.
•juvenile issue at a John Elder Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•suicide threats at a Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•warrant service and transport at Dollar General, Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a male was picked up from a Statham Police Department officer.
•warrant service and transport on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a male was picked up from a Statham Police Department officer.
•dispute between a man and woman at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence.
GILLSVILLE
Incident reported to the JCSO in Gillsville was:
•accident with a deer on Holly Springs Rd., Gillsville.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•information and dispute at a Highland Way, Maysville, residence, where a man reported he believed a woman who had been staying at his residence for the past year was “smoking dope”. He said at the time of the complaint her sister was at the residence and he had told both of them to leave and her sister said “I’ll burn the place down”.
•reckless conduct and criminal trespass at a Dixon Bridge Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported someone had just shot out her front window into her house and the bullet struck an antique spoon collection hanging on the wall knocking some of the spoons off. It was determined the bullet came across the wood line from neighboring property and the person responsible agreed to repair the damaged to the complainant’s house.
•accident with a deer on Dixon Bridge Rd., Maysville.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, where a man reported damage to a vehicle by a BB gun.
•possible overdose at a Bob Mann Rd., Maysville, residence, where a person was not breathing and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment.
•assist medical unit at a Chandler Cemetery Rd., Maysville, residence.
•theft by deception at a Panhandle Cir., Maysville, residence, where a man reported being scammed through his PayPal account.
•suspicious activity at an Old Miller Rd., Maysville, residence, where a suspicious person was trying to get into the house.
•threats at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence, where a man reported another man had been threatening him with a firearm.
•dispute and warrant service at a Highland Way, Maysville, where a man reported another man was causing issues at the residence and he wanted him to leave.
•accident with a deer on Plainview Rd., Maysville.
•warrant service at a Highland Way, Maysville, residence.
•mental person at a Green Hill Ct., Maysville, residence.
•information on Dixon Bridge Rd. at Law Rd., Maysville, where a dumpster was reported in the roadway for about two weeks.
•suspicious activity on Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where a welfare check was requested on a female in a white car with trash on the ground all around her vehicle and she did not appear in the right state of mind.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•welfare check on a female at a Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•abandoned vehicle on Brockton Rd., Nicholson, where a vehicle was parked partially in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at East Jackson Park, Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, where a vehicle with two occupants was parked at 8:40 p.m.
•civil matter at River of Life Worship Center, Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, where a man was asking questions related to issues between him and his landlord.
•criminal trespass on Old U.S. Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a man reported a camera captured a man entering a house he was renovating.
•simple battery – FVA at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her son was being assaulted by a female at this location.
•battery/simple battery – FVA and simple battery – FVA at a Hawks Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a dispute with her boyfriend.
•suspicious activity on Antioch Church Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported she saw a U-Haul truck pull into the driveway and she heard the gate at the end of the driveway slam and she believed the truck struck the gate.
•criminal trespass on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a woman reported her and many of her other tenants had been having an issue with a man coming on their properties.
•animal complaint on Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson, where two calves were out in the roadway.
•suspicious activity and abandoned vehicle on Cabin Creek Rd. at Waterworks Rd., Nicholson, where an unoccupied vehicle was parked on the side of the roadway.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•suspicious activity on Murphy’s Junction, Pendergrass, where a woman reported finding handprints on a window and she thought someone had been spying on her.
•damage to property on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where the driver of a vehicle whose brakes failed struck a residence.
•mental person at a Kimberly Ln., Pendergrass, residence.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding on Hwy. 129 at Pond Fork Church Rd., Talmo, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute between a female and male at a Mangum Ln., Pendergrass, residence.
•assist medical unit at a Valley Way, Pendergrass, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Glenn Abby Ln., Pendergrass, where a woman reported striking a deer.
•theft by taking on Old State Rd., Talmo, where a man reported a mattress delivered to his residence had been stolen off his porch.
•burglary and theft by taking at a Hwy. 129, Talmo, location, where the back door on a building was found open.
•damage to a vehicle at Walgreens Distribution Center, Raco Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a man reported another driver backed into his truck.
•theft by taking at a Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported items had been taken from his garage.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where the driver of a van reported the driver of truck crossed over the double yellow lines into his lane and struck the driver’s side rearview mirror, knocking the glass out.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 330, Athens.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 334, Athens.
•theft by taking at a Bob Holman Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported someone had taken a “child-sized” four-wheeler from his backyard.
•damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. at Fuller Rd., Athens, where a man reported striking railroad crossing warning signs causing damage to his vehicle.
•animal complaint on Church St. at Old Commerce Rd. Extension, Athens, where cows were in the roadway.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Commerce Rd., Athens, where a motor vehicle accident was reported.
•damage to a vehicle on Ber Creek Ln., Bogart, where a woman reported a rental vehicle had been damaged while parked in her driveway.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 129 South at Lebanon Church Rd., Athens, where an injured deer was in the roadway.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, residence.
•criminal trespass at an Archer Grove School Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported finding a suspicious person on his neighbor’s property.
•criminal damage to property and theft by taking on Mary Collier Rd., Athens, where telecommunications tower equipment had been damaged and stolen.
•suspicious activity at a Moore Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported he was afraid because there were several people in his house he did not know along with his girlfriend.
•DFCS referral and aggressive driving at D’s Chevron, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a domestic dispute between a man and his child’s mother was reported. The man said the female ran him off the road.
•suspicious activity on Savage Rd., Bogart, where a man reported someone shooting on his property from the roadway.
•assist fire department personnel on Hwy. 334 at Old Hunter Rd., Statham, where a mobile home fire was reported.
•suspicious activity on Harris Hill Dr., Athens, where a woman reported there was someone banging on her back door.
•reckless conduct on Oak Grove Rd., Athens, where a man in the process of repossessing a vehicle reported while in the driveway a “shadowy” figure came out of the house and began firing a gun at him.
•information on Mary Collier Rd., Athens, where a woman reported the occupants of a vehicle seen in the area had possibly put out a dog on the side of the roadway.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Old Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 441, Athens.
•suspicious activity and assist fire department at a J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported “a weird smell” in her trailer.
•entering an automobile on Savage Rd., Bogart, where a man reported someone had pried the sliding glass open on his truck and broke into the glovebox, stealing $1,000 in cash.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
WEST JACKSON
•entering automobile on Pearl Industrial Ave. where someone reportedly broke the windows of three cars in a business parking lot with items being taken from two of them. A woman’s purse, which cost an estimated $400 and included her bank cards, checks, driver’s license and approximately $100, was reportedly stolen from one of the vehicles. A female juvenile also said her purse, reportedly worth $1,200 but contained no valuables, was taken from her vehicle.
•agency assist on I-85 to a reported four-vehicle accident with injuries. Braselton and Georgia State Patrol units, along with emergency medical services, were already on-scene prior to a deputy’s arrival.
•information on Wehunt Rd. where people were reportedly riding four-wheelers in the Antrim Glen subdivision.
•suspicious activity on Amaranth Trail where a teen said someone sent him child pornography links via a message on Discord.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 to a traffic accident where both drivers were reportedly sent to the hospital via ambulance.
•dispute on Popular Springs Rd. where a husband and wife got into a dispute, which included the husband swearing in front of his children, according to the incident report.
•mental subject on Rebecca St. where a woman was reportedly acting violently towards herself and her father before taking medication and going to sleep.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Reece Dr. where a man was suspected to have died due to a fentanyl overdose.
•battery where a woman went to the Braselton Police Department to report seeing welt marks on her daughter’s buttocks after bringing her home from daycare.
•entering automobile on Hunting Hills Dr. where a woman said several items, including her purse, wallet, credit cards and bank card, were taken from her unlocked vehicle. She said she received a notification that someone attempted to make a $937 purchase at a gas station, which was declined.
•suspicious activity on Wilbur Dr. where a woman said her internet line had been disconnected from the box outside of her home. She said her husband, who recently had a temporary protective order served against him, had previously cut the lines to her home’s alarm system.
•identity fraud on Simpleton Ct. where a woman said a bill had been opened in her name without her permission.
•agency assist on I-85 to a five-vehicle accident. The scene was handled by the Georgia State Patrol, according to the incident report.
•dispute on I-85 where a woman said a driver tailgated her, which led to the two making obscene gestures towards each other. The woman also said the other driver threw a plastic water bottle at her vehicle.
•noise complaint on Guy Maddox Rd. where loud music was reportedly played.
•dispute on Stoneview Dr. where a man was reportedly intoxicated and tore up his and his girlfriend’s house. The man admitted to throwing a chair, according to the incident report. The man’s girlfriend said he threw a flower pot and vacuum cleaner.
•burglary on Hwy. 53 where a lawnmower from a church storage building was reportedly stolen. The complainant said the lock to the building was cut.
•information on White St. where a complainant reported concerns about his family’s well-being. He alleged that his cousin’s husband beat her a couple of months ago and has threatened to kill her and a juvenile that resides at the residence. He said his adult daughter was groped on the back, neck and shoulders by the man as well. The complainant also said the man dragged items out of the house and set them on fire.
•battery on Hwy. 53 at Hoschton Park where a man said his friend hit him in the face and chest with his shoulder while walking off the field following a pickup soccer game. The man said he went to the doctor for headaches and dizziness.
•suicide threats on Old Collins Rd. where a juvenile reportedly grabbed several bottles of pills during an argument with her mother, ran upstairs and locked the door. The juvenile’s mother was able to enter the room before her daughter could take the pills, according to the incident report.
•dispute on Skelton Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend took her vehicle. The vehicle was reportedly returned prior to a deputy’s arrival.
•theft on Chatuge Dr. where heart medication was reportedly taken from a woman’s medicine cabinet. The woman said she suspects her neighbor’s daughter is responsible for the alleged theft.
•dispute on Shirley Ct. where a man reportedly returned to his home and began throwing and breaking things in the basement while intoxicated. The responding officer attempted to talk with the man, but he had already passed out, according to the incident report.
