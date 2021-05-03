A Commerce man reported being robbed while he was inside his vehicle in the parking lot at Walgreens on North Broad St.
On Wednesday, April 28, the 24-year-old complainant stated he was sitting inside his Ford Mustang in the parking lot when a man walked up to his driver’s side door and began giving him compliments on the car, saying it was nice and was probably fast.
The complainant said the man then said, “give me the car or I’m going to shoot you in the face” while lifting up his shirt.
The complainant said he hesitated and the man looked into the Mustang and notice it was a manual and apparently decided against taking the car, but then talked about money. The complainant said he handed over $10 dollars in cash and four loose cigarettes.
The complainant said the man then asked for a ride, but the complainant said he left the area and called 911 when he got home.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•no insurance on State St. at Elizabeth St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – refusal on Hospital Rd. at Creekside Dr., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property on Spring St., Commerce, where a woman reported a local company caused damage to her backyard and left multiple tree limbs/branches.
•suspicious incident at Commerce Storage, Hill St., Commerce, where a woman reported hearing gun shots in the area.
•theft by taking on Crossing Pl., Commerce, where a man reported his tag stolen.
•theft by conversion at H&P Auto Sales, South Elm St., Commerce, where a woman reported she purchased a vehicle for $4,000 and was told the tag fee and other taxes were going to be handled by the dealership, but when she contacted the tag office she was advised H&P Auto Brokers had not filed the appropriate paperwork to remove the lien from the vehicle and the vehicle is still showing to be under the previous owner’s name.
•terroristic threats and acts on Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce, where a man reported he had heard someone make statements about paying someone money to have him killed.
•animal complaint on Brookwood Ave., Commerce, where a man reported his dog had been attacked by another dog.
•warrant served and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle on South Elm St. at Stark St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant served at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, University Pkwy., Lawrenceville, where a male was picked up.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on South Broad St. Ext., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant executed on Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•public indecency at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where the manager reported a man had walked into the women’s bathroom.
•forgery and theft by deception at Tractor Supply, Homer Rd., Commerce, where an employee reported a man used a counterfeit $100 bill to make a purchase.
