A man’s car was stolen from a Commerce gas station while he left the vehicle unlocked and running.
According to the incident report, the man he got out of his car at Love’s Truck Stop on Maysville Rd. April 10 and left the door unlocked and the vehicle running. When he returned, the vehicle was gone.
Two male suspects were identified from video footage from the store, and witnesses confirmed that these two males drove off in the car.
The vehicle was recovered the following day in Banks County.
Other recent incidents reported to Commerce police were:
•suspicious incident on Ridgway Rd. where a man said he believes his roommate linked her phone account to his and is watching illegal pornography.
•theft by conversion on Homer Rd. where a man reportedly tried to return stolen items from one store to another for a cash refund.
•open container citation on B. Wilson Rd. where police responded to a report of a man sitting in a store parking lot consuming what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage. According to the incident report, the man would not provide his drivers’ license and did not exit the vehicle after being asked to by officers to do so. Officers eventually moved the man from the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs. An alco-sensor test revealed “the presence of alcohol.” He was cited with an open container violation but not arrested due to his age and concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
•burglary on Hillcrest St. where a pistol, rifle and ammunition were reported stolen.
•forgery on Maysville Rd. where a man attempted to make a purchase at a store with a counterfeit $20 bill.
•harassment on Crestwood Cir. where a man said his daughter is being harassed by her ex-boyfriend with text and phone calls. According to the reports, the harassment included threats to shoot her.
•burglary on Northwood Rd. where a woman reported several items stolen from a construction site.
•recovered stolen motor vehicle on Maysville Rd. A detective from the Atlanta Police Department notified Commerce police of the vehicle. Commerce police located the vehicle, which matched the description and license plate provided by Atlanta Police.
•forgery on Homer Rd. where counterfeit money was used at a restaurant.
•entering automobile on Shankle Rd. where a man said a firearm was taken from his truck.
•disorderly conduct on Barber St. and Hickory St. where two men were reportedly fighting in the road. Neither was arrested due to a new department police in response to COVID-19 but were cited for disorderly conduct.
