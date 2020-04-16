A man told Arcade police that his vehicle was stolen last week when he stopped at Dollar General on Hwy. 82 South to use the restroom.
The man said that when he went to the restroom, his friend stepped out of the vehicle to smoke a cigarette. When the man returned, he said both his vehicle and his friend were gone.
He told police he waited approximately an hour and a half at the location before calling 911.
Other incidents recently reported to the Arcade Police Department were:
•verbal dispute on Rock Forge Rd. where a woman said her roommate burst into her room and accused her of eating his grandmother’s food. She said the man then took her food, knocked over a tray and threw the food items in the yard. He then fled the scene. Police later responded to the scene where the man was in the yard and accused the woman of bring drugs into the house, which the woman denied. Police found no evidence of drugs in the residence.
•verbal dispute on Grace Dr. where a woman and her mother argued over the woman not cleaning her room.
•identity theft fraud on Rock Forge Rd. where a woman said someone opened two credit cards in her name.
•fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds on Carruth Rd. where a woman said someone obtained her bank account number and withdrew $2,000.
•harassing communications on Old Barn Trail where a woman said a customer of hers made threats to have her arrested and is slandering her on her business’s Facebook page over the issue of a refund.
•verbal dispute on Trotters Way where a woman said she feared her boyfriend was going to take her vehicle after an argument over finances. The officer who responded to the scene noted that the vehicle’s engine was still warm. The woman’s boyfriend told police that he did not take the vehicle. He said he was upset due to the argument and began to leave the residence but did not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.