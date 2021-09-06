A man recently reported terroristic threats and acts and reckless conduct on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the incident around 8 a.m. on Friday, August 27.
The complainant stated he was traveling in the fast lane down I-85 near Commerce when he got behind a pickup truck. He said the driver of the pickup truck brake checked him almost coming to a stop in the lane of travel.
The complainant said he went around the driver of the pickup truck, pulling up beside the other driver and throwing up his hands.
He said around Exit 140 the driver of the truck pulled up beside him and rolled down his passenger side window.
The complainant stated the pickup driver picked up something, and not knowing what it was he hit his brakes. He said at that point the driver of the truck threw a full-sized floor jack out the passenger side window of a truck. The complainant said the jack landed in the roadway, bounced up and went into his windshield causing glass to go all over the inside of his vehicle.
The complainant said the jack didn’t go all the way through his windshield but stayed on his hood and he exited at Exit 137 to meet with an officer.
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•welfare check on a female at a Grandview Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service – stalking at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson.
•mental person at a Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 124 West at Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle accident was reported.
•damage to a vehicle at TICA Company, Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson, one driver attempting to park his vehicle in the parking lot reported striking a parked vehicle.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a possible child abuse incident was reported to a teacher.
•welfare check on a female who had cut on her leg at a Winder Hwy., Jefferson, residence.
•information at a Winder Hwy., Jefferson, residence, where a woman had reportedly stabbed herself.
•criminal trespass on Riley Rd., Jefferson, where a property owner reported a man who had been asked not to come onto the property had trespassed on the property and had assaulted the property owner’s son.
•juvenile issue at a Duncans Mill Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute between a man and woman over a cell phone at a Brockton Loop, Jefferson, residence.
•warrant service at the Jackson County School System bus shop, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was located.
•cruelty to children and battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Tyler Way, Jefferson, residence, where a dispute between a woman and her soon-to-be-ex-husband.
•theft by taking on B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported the radiator and catalytic converter had been stolen off his wrecked Nissan Altima that was parked in his yard.
•damage to a vehicle on Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle was hit with the door of another vehicle.
•dispute between a father and son over a TV remote at a Saddle Trl., Jefferson, residence.
•noise complaint on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where loud music was reported.
•suspicious activity on Traditions Way, Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on McCreery Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman stated she was scared of her husband who was scheduled to get out of prison at the end of September.
•TPO service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•dispute between a couple and their daughter at a Sandstone Trl., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Lavista Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her father would not let her inside the residence.
•damage to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at 4W Farm Rd., Jefferson, where the patrol officer struck a dead dee in the roadway causing damage to the plastic under carriage of the vehicle.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a Harrison Johnson Way, Jefferson, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported striking a piece of metal that punctured her passenger side tire and caused the centerpiece of both passenger side wheels to come off.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving a $2,524 fake check as part of a scam.
•welfare check on some chickens at a Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information on Jefferson River Rd. at Louie Ln., Jefferson, where a tree was in the roadway.
•assist medical unit at a Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, residence.
•theft by conversion on Traditions Way, Jefferson, where a man reported purchasing a home theater projector for $513 from a seller on eBay, but the projector was never delivered to him and instead was delivered to another Jefferson address in possibly a scam.
•theft by taking on Wilhite Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported multiple building materials had been stolen from a construction site.
•public indecency on Soaring Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported while she was running a man on Jefferson River Rd. yelled at her, ran down to the edge of the roadway, pulled down his pants, grabbed his penis and started shaking it at her.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a student reported another student might be being abused at home.
•violation of a Family Violence Order at a Tyler Way, Jefferson, residence.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a prisoner transport was requested from the Calhoun State Prison.
•dispute between a woman and her husband reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•welfare check on a man at a Commerce Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•theft by deception on Threatt Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported she had paid a man $7,600 for cabinets but she had not been able to get the man to complete the job.
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•suspicious activity on Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a suspicious pipe/cylinder container was found hanging from a fence behind the building.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 334 at Scale House Dr., Commerce.
•suspicious activity, dispute between a woman and man and motorist assist on Old Carnesville Rd. at Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a couple’s vehicle ran out of gas.
•theft by taking on Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce, where a man reported the hood on his John Deere lawn mower had been stolen.
•assist motorist who was stuck on Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce.
•civil matter at a Cabin Creek Cir., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported an issue with the father of her children.
•assist medical unit on Nelva Ln., Commerce, where a man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•noise complaint on Brenda Dr., Commerce, where a woman reported the driver of a Mustang was revving its engine and causing a disturbance.
•suspicious activity at Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a female was throwing things out of her car in the parking lot as she screamed and cursed.
•theft by shoplifting at Hanes Outlet, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where three females had taken $150 in panties and left the store without paying.
•suspicious activity on B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a person was disturbing residences of the apartment complex.
•missing person from a Hampton Creek Rd., Commerce, residence.
•custody dispute over two juveniles at a Millstone Dr., Commerce, residence.
•theft by shoplifting at Nike Outlet, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where two females had shoplifted items from the store.
•assist the Commerce Police Department and Georgia State Patrol trooper on B. Wilson Rd. at Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, where a truck ran off the roadway.
•dispute between and woman and her son at a Hope Rd., Commerce, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. at Homer Rd., Commerce, where a motor vehicle accident was reported.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where the principal reported an item had been found on a student’s person.
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•civil matter at a Harmony Church Rd., Gillsville, residence.
•suspicious activity on Rolling Ridge Dr., Gillsville, where a man reported a suspicious vehicle outside his residence.
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 82 at Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville.
•criminal trespass at Pleasant Acres Baptist Church, Hale Rd., Maysville, where several homeless people were reportedly staying at the pavilion.
•civil matter at a Mangum Bridge Rd., Maysville, residence.
•animal complaint on Gillsville Rd., Maysville, where two cows and two sheep were reported to be in the roadway.
•dispute between a son and his father and Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) referral at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence.
•suspicious activity on Green Hill Ct., Maysville, where a man was reportedly lying the road beside a bike.
•suspicious activity on Gillsville Rd. at Bob Mann Rd., Maysville, where a suspicious man was reportedly walking down the road.
•suspicious activity on Sagefield Cir., Maysville, where gunshots were reported.
•animal complaint on Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, where a child had been bitten by a dog.
•accident with a calf on Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, where goats were reported in and around the roadway.
•theft by conversion at a Gillsville Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported she allowed her daughter to use her vehicle and her debit card to purchase food in Commerce, but the vehicle had not been returned at the designated time and her debit card had been used at two locations in South Carolina.
•damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Hale Rd., Maysville, where a man reported someone shot the window of his resident and two vehicles with a BB gun.
•suspicious activity on Diamond Hill Church Rd., Maysville, where a man reported his female boss was telling him to do suspicious things or she would fire him.
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•dispute between a man and his soon-to-be-ex-wife and civil matter at a Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity and noise complaint on Hunt Club Rd., Nicholson, where the complainant reported an on-going issue with his neighbor playing loud music between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. and operating vehicles with loud muffler sounds.
•noise complaint on Steeple Chase Rd., Nicholson, where loud music was reported.
•unruly juvenile at a Birch St., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute between two drivers on Hwy. 441 at Tac Jabbs Dr., Nicholson.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 441 South at Jennings Ln., Nicholson, where a motor vehicle accident was reported.
•noise complaint on Sanford Dr., Nicholson, where loud music was reported.
•information on item found on Hwy. 441 at Brockton Rd., Nicholson, where a wallet was found.
•theft by taking on Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported her son’s cell phone missing from his book bag when he returned home from school.
•welfare check on a woman at a Blackthorne Rd., Nicholson, residence.
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•assist a Pendergrass Police Department officer and obstruction of officers at North Jackson Food Mart, Glenn Abby Ln., Pendergrass, where search was being conducted on a male and his vehicle.
•suspicious activity at a Pendergrass Farms Cir., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported a suspicious female was sitting on her front porch.
•dispute between neighbors on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass.
•assist the driver of a broken-down dump truck on Brooks Rd. at Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass.
•dispute between a woman and her mother at a Rose Cir., Pendergrass, residence.
•suspicious activity on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported his dog missing and three days later receiving a phone call from a man wanting a finder’s fee in order to return the dog.
•suspicious activity at Valley Fresh, Main St., Talmo, where a suspicious person was reported on the property.
•simple battery – FVA at an Eagle Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a domestic dispute between a woman and her daughter was reported.
•harassing communications at a Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported her ex-husband’s ex-wife had been harassing her.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, where a woman reported the back of her vehicle had been damaged while parked at her residence.
•deposit account fraud/bad checks at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported receiving notice from her bank that a man was attempting to cash a $1,464 check on her account that the complaint stated was fraudulent.
•suspicious activity on River Ridge Dr., Pendergrass, where vehicles were reportedly speeding in the area.
•assist medical unit at a Banyon Creek Dr., Talmo, residence, where a female was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for an evaluation.
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•theft by taking on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a woman reported a purse had been stolen from inside her house.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 330, Bogart, where a man reported being bitten by a dog while had was out exercising.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 North at Paps Ln., Athens.
•unruly juvenile at a Chandler Bridge Rd., Athens, residence.
•assist motorist having a medical issue on Hwy. 129 at Crooked Creek Rd., Athens.
•civil matter at a Jefferson River Rd., Athens, residence, where a stolen car was reported.
•suspicious activity on Archer Grove School Rd., Athens, where a door on a residence was found open.
•information at D’s Chevron, Hwy. 441, Athens, where a man was having car trouble.
•information at South Jackson Elementary School, New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens.
•warrant service on Fuller Rd., Athens.
•harassing communications on New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a man reported receiving texts from numbers he did not recognize and private numbers he would not block. The complainant stated his email account had also been hacked.
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•damage to property where three vehicles were reportedly vandalized at a recent football game at Jackson County High School in two separate incidents. In one incident, a man said his vehicle was dented and scratched on the passenger’s side, while the back glass of his wife’s vehicle was shattered, according to the report. He said his wife’s vehicle was also dented and scratched down the passenger’s side. It appeared mud and rocks had been deliberately thrown at the vehicles, according to the report. In the other incident, a woman said her vehicle, driven by her son, was scratched and dented and covered in mud.
•noise complaint on Jackson Trail Rd. where juveniles were reportedly riding dirt bikes in a subdivision.
•juvenile issue on Antrim Glen Rd. where youths were reportedly fishing in a subdivision lake despite not residing in the subdivision.
•noise complaint on Ednaville Rd. where loud music was reported in the area.
•information on Ontario Ln. where a man said people had been speeding through a subdivision on four-wheelers. A man also reportedly drove a truck to the subdivision’s pond, damaging the pond’s lawn.
•damage to vehicle on Hwy. 332 at Ward Rd. where a woman said her vehicle was damaged when a DOT mower flung an object at her vehicle.
•loitering or prowling on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said she is being harassed by two people prowling around her property all hours of the night. She said her husband had previously been arrested for an altercation with one of them.
•identity fraud on Arbor Trace where a man said his son was notified by a credit card company of a delinquent charge of $33.89. The man said his son never applied for the credit card that reported the charge. The delinquent notice included both his son’s name and social security number.
•harassing communications on Jacob Dr. where a woman said her former pastor has been harassing and stalking her since 2018. She said that she believes a tracking device had been placed on her vehicle after having seen him in random locations sitting in a pickup truck. The woman also said the man was able to all access of her electronic devices and passwords after being given a key to her residence by a friend in 2019.
•agency assist on East Jefferson St. where a woman was sitting unresponsive in a vehicle while waiting in a school pick-up line, according to the incident report. The woman was reportedly confused and had difficulty answering simple questions. She denied taking any medication or drinking alcohol. Emergency medical staff said the woman appeared to be suffering from a medical issue and transported her to a hospital, according to the report.
•mental subject and missing person on Brannon Dr. where a woman said her son, who is autistic and has mental health issues, left her home in a rage following an argument with a female friend. Deputies, along with assistance from a Hall County K9 unit, searched the area, but were unable to locate the woman’s son. He was later found at a location on Hwy. 60 and returned to his residence.
•suspicious activity on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said she returned to her home and saw a man looking out of her residence at her. She told the responding deputy that her boyfriend is incarcerated for stabbing the man she believed she saw in her home. The woman said she was scared to return to her house, fearing the man was still inside, but a check by the deputy revealed no intruders.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a man said another man had his phone and was posting messages through his Facebook account. He also alleged that the other man had sexually groped him several times over the past year. He told the responding deputy he wanted the man barred from his home and to receive no contact from him.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a teacher reportedly received a photo from a former student deemed inappropriate.
•identity fraud on West Castle View Dr. where a man said his bank account information was used and numerous transactions were made without his approval. According to the man, $3,690 had been deposited back into his account by his bank, as it continues to investigate the breach.
•juvenile issue on Peachtree Rd. where youths were reportedly riding go-carts through a neighborhood.
