A man recently reported a stabbing in Jackson County.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called for the incident, which reportedly occurred in the City of Jefferson.
The complainant said he was helping a woman tow her car from a ditch when he encountered a man who had assaulted him in the past. He said the two of them argued and the suspect stabbed him. He said the suspect’s juvenile son also pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him.
The complainant drove back home and called 911. EMS treated him, but he refused to be transported to the hospital.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
JEFFERSON
•dispute on Nathaniel Dr. where a woman wanted a man to leave her residence.
•custody dispute on Delaperriere Loop.
•damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Brockton Rd. where a man said a woman broke glass on a storm door, threw ketchup inside his van and threw pickles and juice all over his tractor.
•suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman reported a man entered the business and yelled at her for not giving him an apartment to live in. He left the scene when the woman told him to leave.
•welfare check on Feldspar Dr. where a man wanted officers to check on his juvenile who was sick.
•juvenile issue on Feldspar Dr. where a woman and her juvenile argued over the juvenile keeping his bedroom door locked.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Thrasher Ln. where a man was found deceased, apparently of natural causes.
•agency assist on Commerce Rd. where officers checked on an intoxicated woman. EMS said the woman didn’t need to go to the hospital.
•suspicious activity on Y. Z. Sailors Rd. where a woman reported a suspicious 4-wheeler on her property.
•insurance requirement violation on Hwy. 11 where a woman was cited for driving a vehicle without insurance. Officers also found syringes, a baggie with a white residue on it and a small amount of marijuana. The marijuana was destroyed and officers took the three syringes to dispose of them.
•agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a single-vehicle wreck.
•dispute on Old Pendergrass Rd. where someone reported a man had choked and pushed a woman. The woman involved denied the incident turning physical. She said the man was bipolar.
•dispute on Hardin Terrace Cir. where two people had a verbal argument and one of them reportedly threw rubbing alcohol on the other.
•criminal trespass and mental subject on Toy Wright Rd. where a man was “acting strange” and had damaged property. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
•dispute on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a woman had a dispute with a man over money.
•theft by taking McCreery Rd. where a man said someone stole his wallet.
•suspicious activity on Lewis Bond Rd. where a woman asked deputies for a courtesy ride because she didn’t feel welcome where she was staying.
•damage to property on Indian River Rd. where a curb was damaged by a trailer.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where family members argued.
•damage to property on Commerce Rd. where a vehicle pulling a trailer lost control, striking a telephone pole. The trailer lost a load of firewood.
•suicide threats on Palmer Ct. where a juvenile took unknown pills and was taken to the hospital.
COMMERCE
•simple battery at East Jackson Comprehensive High School where an incident was reported between two male students.
•burglary on Glenn Fuller Cir. where people were removing belongings from a residence. The homeowner was incarcerated and said no one was supposed to be at the residence. The people who were taking items said they had stayed at the residence and were retrieving their belongings.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Hope Rd. where a woman was found deceased in a residence. There was a firearm near the woman’s body and what appeared to be a projectile from a shell casing.
•theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone stole five bags at the Coach store.
•suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone reported teenagers were drinking and throwing empty beer bottles in a parking lot.
•simple battery-family violence and dispute on B. Wilson Rd. where a couple argued. The woman said the man grabbed her arm and wouldn’t let her take a vehicle. The man said the woman had become violent and hit him.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 334 where a portable sawmill was taken.
•suicide threats on Hampton Creek Rd. where a woman was upset and hit herself in the head. She was taken to the hospital.
•agency assist on Hwy. 82 Spur where officers assisted Athens-Clarke County Police Department with a woman who was the victim of a domestic incident. Officers escorted the woman to her house.
•suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man was at a store for two hours, but hadn’t bought anything. An employee said the elderly man is a regular and comes in to flirt with the employees, but she wasn’t concerned for her safety.
•suspicious activity on Stillmeadow Dr. where a woman saw someone at a house that was under construction. The people at the residence were doing work on an HVAC system.
•dispute on Smith Ln. where a couple had a verbal argument.
•welfare check on Berea Rd. where a man said his father was having mental health issues.
•information on Berea Rd. where officers checked on a man who exited a vehicle on the way home from the hospital. He said he was OK and wanted to walk.
NICHOLSON
•information on Sanford Rd. where officers were called for a possible exploitation.
•noise complaint on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where someone reported loud music.
•damage to property and animal complaint on Woodpecker Ln. where a man said his neighbor’s dog killed two of his chickens.
•information on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman said an 11-year-old constantly fights and “rough-houses” with other kids at the residence.
•simple battery; dispute; and damage to property on Jim David Rd. where two women got into a verbal dispute, which turned physical. A phone was also damaged.
•dispute on Kesler Rd. where a homeowner wanted a woman removed from a residence.
•dispute on Jim David Rd. where a woman said a man wouldn’t let her into a residence she was staying at.
•suspicious activity on Church St. where a woman said someone opened the door to her residence.
MAYSVILLE
•agency assist and obstruction of officers where officers assisted in restraining a woman who was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation. She physically resisted being detained and knocked one of the officers down and kicked another.
•dispute on Hillside Way where family members argued over custody issues.
•agency assist and custody dispute on Bob Mann Rd. where a custody dispute was turned over to the Department of Family and Children Services.
NORTH JACKSON
•suspicious activity on River Ridge Dr. where a man reported issues with teenagers driving in the area.
•criminal trespass on Forest Lake Rd. where two people removed their belongings after being evicted.
•civil matter on Brooks Rd. where a woman said her neighbor cut her Windstream line.
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Forrest Lake Dr. where a man said he lost his cell phone and later learned $10,400 was missing from his bank account.
•civil matter on Holly Springs Rd. where a woman reported a family member took a $343 check out of her mailbox.
•mental person on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a man thought someone stole his vehicle’s bill of sale and was trying to steal the vehicle.
•noise complaint on Lipscomb Lake Rd. where someone heard gunshots.
•threats on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a woman reported a threatening note left on a door.
•suspicious activity and damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 where a man said a vehicle struck him and followed him. The other driver said the complainant had actually struck their vehicle, so they followed his vehicle while calling the police.
•information on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a woman found suspected drugs.
SOUTH JACKSON
•theft by taking on Hwy. 330 where a man said someone took power tools.
•dispute on Jefferson Rd. where a mother and daughter argued and the mother popped the daughter on the mouth.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where a man was placing bait in the woods at a place where he was hunting.
•civil matter on Providence Rd. where a woman reported a tenant stopped paying and also moved other family members in.
•suspicious activity on Commerce Rd. where a security person saw two men in dark clothing at J&J Flea Market. They fled when they saw him.
•suspicious activity on Cane Creek Rd. where a woman said she saw a man on her porch.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 330 where a deputy backed into another vehicle. There were no injuries reported and damage was minimal.
•welfare check on Commerce Rd. where officers checked on a man who denied wanting to harm himself or others.
•theft by taking on Archer Grove School Rd. where an ATV was taken.
WEST JACKSON
A man recently died after the vehicle he was working under reportedly slipped off the jack at a Lewis Braselton Blvd. location, according to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) report.
The deceased was identified by the JCSO as 73-year-old Vladimir Petrovic.
A deputy reportedly arrived to the scene where a paramedic informed him that the Petrovic had died.
The man’s son said Petrovic came to his shop to help him work on a vehicle. Petrovic, according to his son, refused to go to lunch and opted to continue working. Petrovic’s son said he returned from lunch to find Petrovic under the vehicle.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton include:
•suspicious activity on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said she received a phone notification of an “air tag” in her car.
•suspicious activity on Davis St. where a woman said four European men exited a vehicle and began walking around her property and looking at her horses and horse trailer. When speaking to them, one of the men later asked her about buying sheep. She said the men left when she told them she had no sheep for sale.
•suspicious activity on Charlotte Dr. where a woman said someone cut her Christmas tree light wires.
•theft by taking on Laurel Ct. where two bundles of sub-flooring and decking, worth approximately $9,000, were reportedly stolen from two lots.
•dispute on New Cut Rd. where a woman said an intoxicated male guest shoved her after she took his truck keys from him due to his level of intoxication. The woman said she did not want to press charges, only prevent the man from driving home.
