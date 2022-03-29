Two people recently reported a neighbor struck a residence with a pellet gun.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for the suspicious incident report on Spring St.
A man said when he got out of his vehicle at the residence, he heard 5-6 shots hitting the tree limbs and vinyl siding on the house. He told officers the shooting stopped when he yelled over the fence.
A small hole was found in the siding, but the responding officer couldn’t tell if the damage was new.
Neither the man nor the homeowner had seen the neighbor shooting in that direction, but the homeowner had heard the neighbor shooting the pellet gun in his backyard the day prior.
Officers weren’t able to make contact with the neighbor.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
•information on Benentt St. where officers were called for a civil issue related to a dog.
•simple battery on South Broad St. where two people reported a family member was behaving strangely and appeared to be on an illegal substance.
•criminal damage to property on Pine Ave. where a man was arrested after reportedly throwing a large rock at a vehicle, causing damage.
•possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender and possession of amphetamine on Cedar Dr. where a man was arrested after a call about a man threatening people while possessing weapons. Officers found two firearms on the man, who was a convicted felon. They also found suspected crack cocaine.
•theft by taking on Andy Ct. where a woman said a family member took a drill set without permission.
•forgery-second degree on N. Broad St. where someone used a counterfeit $100 bill.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding on North Broad St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol/controlled substance and failure to maintain lane on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a man was arrested for DUI after a single-vehicle wreck. Officers arrested him after a field sobriety test. Marijuana was found in the man’s pocket.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked on North Elm St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
•damage to property on Wood St. where a vehicle struck a garbage can, causing damage to the vehicle.
•theft by taking on N. Elm St. where a metal antique chair was reported stolen at a store.
•failure to obey a traffic control device and possession of methamphetamine on Hwy. 334 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop. Officers also found suspected meth in the man’s vehicle.
•driving without a valid license on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.