A man walking along Plainview Rd. near Acres Ln., Maysville, told officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that the driver of a green Nissan had tried to run over him
He said the female driver passed by him, did a U-turn and attempted to run over him by driving on the shoulder of the roadway. The complainant said the driver did another U-turn to come back toward him and he picked up a rock and threw it at the car.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•public drunkenness at a Richmond Way, Commerce, residence, where a fight was reported.
•dispute at a Windmill Ln., Commerce, residence, between two males.
•suspicious activity at a Barber Rd., Commerce, residence, where a where a black Mustang was reported parked in the driveway. The driver advised the officer he ran out of gas and a friend brought him some gas.
•suspicious activity at a Mount Olive Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported she was being harassed by two young males whom had been on her property and were banging on her door.
•dispute at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, between a woman and a towing company representative who was in the process of repossessing her vehicle.
•cruelty to children at a J.S. Williamson Ct., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her juvenile daughter had been given methamphetamine by her grandmother.
•threats at an Adams Dr., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported receiving threats from a man she met online.
•criminal trespass at a Hwy. 334, Commerce, residence, where a man reported a man came to the property who was not allowed to be there.
•entering an automobile and theft by taking at Finish Line, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man reported someone broke into the trunk of his vehicle and stole a pair of Nike Jordan One shoes.
•suspicious activity at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported hearing noises outside her residence.
•suspicious person at Dry Pond Store, Hwy. 82 North, Commerce, where a man was walking and stumbling in the roadway.
•battery and theft by taking at a Hwy. 441 South, Commerce, residence, where a female reported she had been hit in the head by a male.
•theft by deception at a Fayte Baxter Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported he had been the victim of a scam.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Wilbanks Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported being threatened by her daughter.
•harassing communications at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported receiving messages from another female.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and headlight violation on Hwy. 98, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•damage to property at Folger Gas, Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, where the manager reported damage to the front sign, a well and pump and the driveway.
•dispute on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, between a woman and her husband.
•battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•dispute at a Blue Grass Dr., Jefferson, residence, between two males.
•theft by taking at a Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had taken her son’s keys.
•animal complaint at an Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported two of her neighbor’s dogs were trying to come into her fence.
•dispute at a Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported having issues with her neighbor yelling at her from his back porch.
•aggravated assault at an Ivey St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her son had been hit in the back of his head with something while he was outside the residence.
•suspicious activity at an Airport Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported seeing people on her surveillance video trying to get inside her home.
•damage to property at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a rear-end accident was reported in the student parking lot.
•disorderly conduct on Arcade Park St. at Grace Dr., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between a Jackson County School System bus driver and a parent.
•criminal trespass at a Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, residence, where two four-wheelers were reportedly trespassing on private property.
•noise complaint at a Lavender Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute at a Brockton Loop, Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her soon-to-be ex-husband.
•suspicious activity at a Buffalo Trl., Jefferson, residence, where a van was parked on the roadway.
•suspicious activity at a Grandview Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a vehicle was stopped in front of the residence.
•criminal trespass and theft by taking at the pool house on Clover Ridge Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported the chairs had been thrown all over the place, the paper towel holders in both restrooms had been broken, the fire extinguisher had been discharged and the life preserver was missing.
•suspicious vehicle on Roy Garrett Rd. at Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a white van was parked blocking a driveway.
•suspicious activity at a Lewis Sailors Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman was reportedly in the driveway “hugging or holding onto a tree.”
•criminal trespass and warrant service at a County Farm Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•criminal trespass at a Potters House Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone was on his property fishing at his pond.
•noise disturbance at a Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•hit and run; duty to stop at the scene of an accident on Interstate 85, Jefferson.
•dispute at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence, between two brothers.
•animal complaint at a Cypress Ln., Jefferson, residence, where the complainant reported their neighbor’s dogs were actively fighting behind the neighbor’s residence.
•identity theft fraud at a Ramblers Inn Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his sister opened a Verizon Wireless account in his name without his knowledge and now he was receiving letters from a collection agency in regards to the account.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant service on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at a Carruth Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone stole a 18-foot Kaufman trailer from this location.
•deposit account fraud at JEMC, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a fraudulent check was reported.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled/elder person at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence.
•warrant service and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 at Tyler Way, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a car was on fire.
•damage to property at a W.H. Hayes Rd., Jefferson, location, where a woman reported her car had been damaged.
•possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, warrant service, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and tail light violation at Valero Gas, Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute at an Elliot Smith Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her nephew had gotten into a verbal dispute with his grandfather.
•suspicious vehicle at a Chatham Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a truck was driving around the neighborhood.
•driving without a driver’s license on Hwy. 129 North at Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist the Commerce Police Department with a chase on Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson.
•information report at a Shamus Way, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her 15-year-old son had been having conversation with an older male from Colorado that the family knows and the male was trying to get her son to run away with him.
•suspicious activity at a Jackson Trail Rd. Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported gunshots in the area.
•dispute at a Trotters Ridge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a dispute with her son via social media.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•harassment at a Hale Rd., Maysville, residence, where a female and male reported the female’s ex and the male’s father had been harassing and threatening them.
•battery/simple battery – FVA and cruelty to children at a Bob Mann Rd., Maysville, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•damage to property at an Upland Dr., Maysville, residence, where a man reported two windows on his fiance’s vehicle had been broken by someone throwing rocks at them. The rocks were found inside the vehicle.
•damage to property at a Holly Springs Rd., Gillsville, residence, where a woman reported she ran her car off the road and struck a mailbox when she was attempting to swat a bug on her windshield.
•possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects and transactions in controlled substance or marijuana in, on, or within 1,000 feet of a public park on Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where a car was observed in the parking lot.
•simple battery – FVA at a Highland Way, Maysville, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his wife.
•dispute at a Green Hill Ct., Maysville, residence, between a man and his wife.
•theft by conversion at Dry Pond Country Store, Hwy. 82, Maysville, where a man reported another man had rented a piece of equipment using his name.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident on Sanford Rd. at Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson, where the driver of possibly a Ford F-150 truck struck another vehicle and then left the scene.
•suspicious activity at a River Falls Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a builder in the subdivision reported he had been advised by some of the subdivision residents that a box truck had been driving into the area in the early morning hours and then speeding away. He said he had found several windows and appliances missing from houses under construction.
•suspicious activity at a J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a suspicious vehicle was reported driving in the area.
•simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Hawks Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a brother and sister.
•operating a motor vehicle without a registration or valid license plate and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 441 at Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•harassing communications at a Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his soon-to-be ex-wife was harassing him by phone.
•scam on Waterworks Rd., Nicholson, were a man reported being contacted by someone from Amazon telling him they were going to charge his credit card $200 if he didn’t contact the phone number they provided.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a car had run off the road and into a yard.
•suspected drug items found on Cabin Creek Dr. at Tall Timber Trl., Nicholson, where a man reported finding two glass pipes and several empty alcohol bottles inside a company truck.
•welfare check at an Autumn Dr., Nicholson residence, due to a video circulating on the internet of a 14-year-old female being abused by her father.
•information report at a Broad St., Nicholson, residence, where a real estate agent reported receiving a message from a female asking him to check on a male at this location.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•suspicious activity at Center Grove Baptist Church, Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass, where a man was observed sitting on the steps to the church when the church was not open. The man stated he was using the WiFi internet access to contact a ride.
•vehicle fire on Lipscomb Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where a Chevrolet truck was fully involved in fire.
•suspicious activity at a Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported she hear someone knock on the front door and then knock on the side door, but when she looked out she didn’t see anyone.
•suspicious activity at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a woman reported hearing gunshots in the area.
•found item on Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass, where a purse was found on the side of the road.
•duty upon striking a fixed object at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a mailbox was damaged.
•damage to property and hit and run; duty to stop at the scene of an accident at the Pendergrass Post Office, Railroad St., Pendergrass, where a tent had been hit by a vehicle causing damage.
•missing items at a Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported he had not received two tires he ordered in August.
•suspicious vehicle on Lipscomb Lake Rd. at Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a vehicle had been abandoned in the roadway.
•dispute at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported being threatened by a male.
•fraud report at a Hewett Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration advising her that she had opened 25 bank account in Texas and they were charging her with fraudulent accounts.
•dispute at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his girlfriend.
•harassment at a Holliman Cir., Pendergrass, residence, where a juvenile reported being harassed by another juvenile while on the school bus.
•possession, manufacturing, distribution, sell of certain Controlled Substances or marijuana and tail light violation on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a traffic stop was conducted.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•criminal trespass at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported someone had damaged his property.
•dispute at a Jefferson River Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported he wanted his girlfriend, “Baby Mama” to leave.
•suspicious incident at a Lake Carolyn Rd., Statham, residence, where a woman reported her personal emails had been forwarded to another woman’s email after the complainant ended her employment with the woman.
•harassing communication at a Norman Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported her soon-to-be ex-husband, whom she has a no contact bond order for, took her daughter’s cell phone and pulled up the complainant’s GPS location.
•suspicious activity at a Crooked Creek Village, Athens, residence, where a man reported someone on property across the road from his residence.
•damage to property at a Cane Creek Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported someone had dumped oil onto her property.
•suspicious activity at a Commerce Rd., Athens, residence, where a cab had responded to pick up a female.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•welfare check on Remington Park Dr. where school leaders asked deputies to check on a student who they hadn't had contact with for 10 days.
•information on David St. where a man reported a woman took laundry detergent and a computer, but she said she took the computer by accident and would return it.
•suspicious activity and agency assist on Poplar Springs Rd. where a man knocked on doors asking for help. He was ultimately taken to the hospital after he told officers he was blind from staring at the son, the devil had possessed him, his girlfriend was missing and he was manipulating deputies with his eyes.
•suspicious activity on Erie Pt. where a woman who was house-sitting found a door open.
•hit and run on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle reportedly crossed into another lane and damaged another vehicle's mirror and fender. The driver did not stop.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a woman was loitering around a business and looking into parked cars. The woman and a man were given a criminal trespass warning.
•hit and run on Lena Dr. where a vehicle struck another and left the scene, causing scratches and scuff marks on the bumper.
•suspicious activity on Savannah Ln. where a house-sitter found something open at a residence, but there were no damages or thefts.
•dispute on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man and woman argued over politics and the woman said she was going to leave. The two had a scuffle over a television during the argument. The man said he wrapped his arms around her and placed her on the bed, fearing she was going to throw the television. The woman said she was pushed into a closet wall and then thrown on the bed. She said the man placed his forearm across her chest until she stopped moving, then let her go.
•suspicious activity on Muscogee Dr. where officers confronted a man who was asleep in a vehicle. He said he'd been at a party down the road and had gone to his vehicle to "sleep it off." A resident at the party where the house was thrown agreed to let him stay the night.
•recovered stolen property on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a stolen ATV was found.
•information on Brighton Park Cir. where a woman reported a package was mistakenly delivered to her address.
•possession of a Schedule I drug, operating a motor vehicle without registration and insurance requirement violation on Hwy. 53. The driver couldn't provide proof of insurance and hadn't registered her vehicle in the state within 30 days of living in Georgia. Officers also saw a pipe during the stop and later found additional pipes and THC wax. The vehicle was towed and the driver was cited.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where a deputy observed a two vehicle accident. One of the passengers was bleeding from the head and officers administered first aid. The scene was turned over to the Braselton Police Department and EMS.
•agency assist on Pocket Rd. where a non-responsive man with a medical history was taken to the hospital by EMS.
•dispute on Marshall Clark Rd. where a couple argued and the man threw the woman's belongings down the basement stairs. He said the woman slapped him and threw a TV on the ground, breaking it.
•theft by taking on Bell Ave. where a man said another man took six gallons of paint.
•suspicious activity on Sunrise Dr. where a man received a package that had Chinese letters on it. The package said it contained beads, but it contained seed-like items. Several similar incidents have been reported across the country. A deputy advised the man not to open or plant the seeds and referred him to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
•terroristic threats and acts on Clydes Way where a man said his son who suffers from mental health issues threatened to kill him and burn down the house.
•suspicious activity on Moons Bridge Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle was parked in her yard.
•theft by taking on Braselton Hwy. where a man said someone took a vehicle for an inspection and didn't return it.
•suspicious activity on J.D. Brooks Rd. where a man saw a figure on a trail cam set up at a property he owns.
•welfare check on Hwy. 332 where officers checked on a 1-year-old baby, who was OK.
•suspicious activity on Merchants Park Dr. where officers confronted a man who was sleeping in his vehicle in a business parking lot. He said he as meeting the business owner to play golf.
•burglary on McNeal Rd. where a man reported someone entered a garage and took tools.
