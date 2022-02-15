A man recently reportedly thousands of dollars worth of equipment were taken from his vehicle in Commerce.
According to the Commerce Police Department report, the man pulled over along Hwy. 441 near W. E. King Rd. due to mechanical trouble. He told officers he parked the vehicle until he could retrieve it, but when he returned he noticed several welding items had been taken from the back of the vehicle.
The stolen items were valued around $27,000.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
- animal at large on Louise Dr. where someone reported a loose dog was nipping at people.
- battery-family violence on Crossing Pl. where a man said his ex-wife struck and damaged his glasses during a dispute. The woman denied striking the man.
- driving without a valid license on W. E. King Rd. where a man was arrested after officers stopped to help a stranded motorist.
- warrant served on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after officers made contact with two men walking.
- no insurance on Mt. Olive Rd. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- warrant served on Dogwood Tr. where a man was arrested for a warrant after he pulled into a driveway and got out walking. He was later released from the jail because the agency that had issued the warrant didn't want to place a hold.
- no insurance on Hwy. 441 S where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- warrant executed on S. Elm St. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a walk-in report regarding a hit and run.
- theft by taking-felony on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a trailer was stolen.
- warrant served and possession of methamphetamine where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop and officers also found meth in the vehicle.
- criminal trespass on Stark St. where someone reported a woman continued coming on their property after being told not to.
- information on Northwood Dr. where neighbors argued after a dog got loose.
- disorderly conduct on Maysville Rd. where a man and woman were criminally trespassed from a travel center and the woman was arrested after being disruptive despite officers' commands. She reported resisted being detained and also tore up the criminal trespass warning.
- suicide threat/attempt on Ivy St. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after making comments about self-harm, taking anti-psychotic pills and consuming multiple beers.
- warrant executed on Maysville Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant during a report of shoplifting at a travel center.
- theft by taking-firearm on Carson St. where a man said someone took a gun from his truck.
- theft by shoplifting on Maysville Rd. where someone took several items from a travel center.
