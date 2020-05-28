Commerce police recently responded to a Heritage Hills Dr. address where a woman said her husband threatened to come to her residence to shoot her after he was served with divorce papers.
According to the incident report, the woman was warned by her daughter that he had threatened to shoot her, while the woman’s father-in-law warned that her husband was en route to her home.
The woman told police her husband was in possession of several firearms.
Police waited at the address for the man to arrive, but he never did. The woman’s father-in-law called and said the man had returned to his residence.
Other incidents reported to the Commerce Police Department were:
•theft by deception on South Elm St. where a man said he paid $11,500 for a car in January but never received it. The man has been unsuccessful over the past four months in getting a refund.
•driving without a license and failure to yield on Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 15 where an accident occurred. The driver at fault was unlicensed, but due to the department’s policy in response to COVID-19 the man was released with citations.
•racing on the streets on Hwy. 441 where two cars were reportedly traveling side-by-side at 80-85 mph. An officer attempted to pull over both drivers, though one driver continued down Hwy. 441 when the other stopped. The drivers did not know each other, according to the motorist who was pulled over. The driver was issued a citation instead of being arrested due to current department policies in response to COVID-19.
•driving with a suspended license and tail light violation on I-85 where a motorist was issued a citation for the infraction instead of being incarcerated due to current department policies in response to COVID-19.
•death investigation on South Harmony St. where a man was reported unconscious on the front porch of a residence. When officers arrived at the scene, he was found without a pulse and cold to the touch. Emergency medical services said the man had passed away.
•theft by taking on B. Wilson Rd. where a woman said a man took her wallet while after she laid it next to the debit machine while paying for items at a store.
•driving without a license and speeding on Hwy. 441 where a motorist was cited for the offenses rather than being arrested due to current department policies in response to COVID-19.
•driving with a suspended license and speeding on I-85 were a motorist was pulled over after being clocked at 101 mph. Due to current department policies, the driver was cited instead of being arrested for the offenses.
•theft by taking on Willow St. where a man said a chainsaw was stolen from the back of his truck.
•information on South Broad St. where a gas station employee reported finding a crystal substance on the floor inside the store.
•violation of limited license conditions and tail light violation on Maysville Rd. at Hardman Orchard Rd. where a motorist was cited for the infractions during a traffic stop, but not arrested due to current department policies in response to COVID-19.
•recovered stolen vehicle on I-85 where an officer stopped a driver after receiving a stolen tag hit on his plate reader. The motorist exited I-85 in Banks County, so the scene was turned over to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
•theft by taking when a man said his wallet and $123 are missing following his arrest by the Commerce Police Department two days earlier. A review of the man’s inventory sheet and contact with the Jackson County jail and the towing company that took the man’s vehicle after the arrest yielded no information about the wallet. Four passengers where in the car with the man when he was arrested.
•financial card transaction on Sam Brown Blvd. where a man said a company credit card in his name was used for an authorized purchase of a $572 laptop.
•driving with a suspended license on Hwy. 15 where a driver was cited for the infraction but not arrested due to a department policy in response to COVID-19.
