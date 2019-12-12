A man complaining about someone trespassing on his mother’s property was charged with aggravated assault on Hwy. 53 in Hoschton recently when the man admitted to shooting at the alleged trespasser.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jeffrey Dwayne Childers, 27, 2435 Glenn Jackson Rd., Statham for the assault. Childers fired several shots into the front windshield of a vehicle and one shot struck the driver in the jaw. Childers claimed he acted in self-defense, stating the driver attempted to run him over, but the driver said he was just turning around.
Childers called 911 to report the trespassing and he submitted his rifle to deputies. He said he was working at his mother’s property when he saw the vehicle drive down the driveway. Childers confronted the driver who Childers admitted told him he was just turning around.
After the shooting, the driver went to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Winder and was treated for a serious jaw injury.
