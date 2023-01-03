A man was recently arrested after causing a scene at a residence and spitting on an EMT.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office report, the man was yelling nonsense and vulgarities outside a residence on Hunter Ridge Ln., Nicholson. The people inside the residence didn't know the man.
Deputies said the man appeared intoxicated. Officers attempted to get the man to sit inside a patrol car due to the cold weather, but the man refused and continued yelling and cursing.
When an EMT asked the man what he had taken, the man spit in the EMT's face.
He was arrested and had to be carried to the patrol car. He reportedly continued cursing throughout the incident and attempted to spit on other people.
He was charged with obstruction of officers; obstructing or hindering an emergency medical professional; disorderly conduct; and simple battery.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- suspicious activity and mental person on Ila Rd. where a woman reported tires were taken off her vehicle.
- hit and run on I-85 N where a man reported a tractor-trailer side-swiped his vehicle and the other driver didn't stop.
- dispute on Settlement Rd. where two people had an argument and there were conflicting stories about it turning physical.
- dispute on Boone Rd. where a woman said a family member hit walls and knocked items off a desk.
- warrant service; giving false name to officers; and no license plate on S. Elm St. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop. He reportedly gave officers a false name.
- dispute on Windmill Ln. where family members argued over chores and one of them pushed the other.
- unlawful dumping on Bolton Gordon Rd. where a woman said someone dumped trash on her property.
- agency assist on Homer Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- damage to property on I-85 where a man said his vehicle was damaged after striking a tire.
- criminal trespass on Cabin Creek Cir. where someone put toilet paper and silly string in a yard and outdoor building.
- terroristic threats and acts and harassing communications on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone reported threatening phone calls from someone they know.
- deposit account fraud/bad checks on Wilson Garage Rd. where a woman said someone forged her check.
- interference with custody and harassing communications on Apple Valley Rd. where a woman reported a man harassed her and sent a picture of their young child playing with a shotgun.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle was damaged after striking a tire.
JEFFERSON
- information on Jackson Pkwy. where an inmate tripped and fell.
- information on Tom Finch Rd. where a tractor-trailer was parked in the roadway.
- information on Swann Ct. where a woman reported a man verbally abused her.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where someone reported a drug house in the county.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Commerce Rd. where a man with an extensive medical history was found dead.
- criminal trespass on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported a former tenant returned to a residence and was bothering the new tenants.
- two counts of theft by taking on Doster Rd. where a woman reported a man took her vehicle without permission and also took a few Christmas presents. The woman's car was later found in Walton County.
- criminal trespass; theft by taking; and dispute on Indian River Rd. where three people took breakers from a breaker box.
- cruelty to animals on Brockton Loop where a man said his daughter took a dog that appeared neglected. The owners asked for the dog back.
- dispute on Indian River Dr. where multiple people had an argument.
- agency assist on Hardman Way where deputies assisted with a residential fire that started after a burner on a pressure washer was left on.
- agency assist and death investigation (non-murder) on Mauldin Rd. where a woman as found deceased. She had recently fallen down the stairs.
- civil matter on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where people argued over moving belongings.
- animal complaint on Lewis Sailors Rd. where someone reported a dog was barking.
- dispute on Nathaniel Dr. where a woman said a man came to her residence and cut off her water, claiming there was a leak.
- possession of methamphetamine; warrant service; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 82 S where a woman was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop. Officers also found suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
- no tag and driving without a license on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Hwy. 129 where deputies stopped a man for a light violation. The man said he and his girlfriend had gotten into a physical dispute and she had gotten out of the vehicle. He drove for a few minutes and couldn't find her when he returned.
- custody dispute on Hickory Trail where a woman reported her ex-husband wanted to pick up their child, despite a custody arrangement.
- dispute on County Farm Rd. where two people had an argument and one of them thought the other had taken their phone.
- dispute on Hardin Terrace where a man and woman had an argument.
- lost/found item on Nightingale St. where a man reported a lost firearm.
- driving without a license on I-85 N where one person was arrested after a two-vehicle wreck.
- agency assist on Stan Evans Dr. where EMS was called after an inmate went into cardiac arrest.
- agency assist on Lark Trail where deputies stood by while behavioral health made contact with someone.
- littering on Ethridge Rd. where deputies stopped a vehicle after the driver threw out a cigarette. They also found empty bottles of hemp oil and a rolled cigarette with a Delta 8 green leafy substance.
- hit and run on I-85 where a man said a semi-truck collided with his vehicle and didn't stop.
- dispute on Howington Dr. where neighbors had a dispute from an apparent road rage incident. One of the neighbors reportedly went onto the other's property after the driving incident. The resident reportedly pulled out a gun and told the neighbor to leave.
- theft by taking and party to crime on Athens Hwy. where two people were arrested after taking a woman's vehicle from a business.
- dispute on Riley Rd. where someone heard arguing.
- agency assist on Jefferson River Rd. where deputies assisted with a single-vehicle moped accident with injuries.
- harassing communications on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy. where deputies made a report involving a juvenile issue.
- driving without a license on Hwy. 124 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- theft by taking on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man reported a dog was taken.
- dispute on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman disputed a charge made at a business.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a man was driving behind them and sent a picture of him holding a gun.
- criminal trespass on Mauldin Dr. where a man was arrested after he hit a window on a delivery vehicle.
- criminal trespass on Harold Phillips Rd. where a man reported people were illegally hunting on his property.
- suspicious activity on Gum Springs Church Rd. where someone reported juveniles had been driving recklessly.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. No details were provided.
MAYSVILLE
- cruelty to animals; simple battery-family violence; and two counts of cruelty to children on Sagefield Cir. where several people had conflicting stories about an argument turning violent. One person also claimed a man kicked a dog, but the man denied it.
- suspicious activity on Bob Mann Rd. where a woman reported text messages she received. The incident may have stemmed from a custody arrangement incident.
- suspicious activity on Hale Rd. where someone reported a man was walking down the street, yelling and cursing.
- suspicious activity on Pinetree Cir. where a woman thought she heard a vehicle outside her residence.
- violation of a family violence order on Maysville Rd. where a woman reported someone contacted her despite a temporary protection order.
NICHOLSON
- damage to a vehicle on Sanford Rd. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a single-vehicle wreck.
- damage to a vehicle on Old Hwy. 441 where a vehicle tire was flattened after hitting a tree in the roadway.
- lost/found item on Watkins Farm Rd. where someone found a man's wallet clip with identification and banks cards.
- theft by taking and damage to property on J. S. Williamson Ct. where a man reported items inside his house were damaged and a vehicle tag was stolen.
- suspicious activity on Jim David Rd. where deputies gave the man a courtesy ride after he knocked on someone's door and asked to come inside during cold weather.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Hunters Ridge Rd. where a man with an extensive medical history was found unresponsive.
- custody dispute on J. S. Williamson Ct. where a man said his ex-wife wouldn't let him get their child.
- agency assist on Brockton Rd. where a man was arrested after a vehicle drove into a ditch. It appeared the vehicle had struck a tree and a fiber optic cable box. The man, who was reportedly intoxicated, had left the scene and was later found at his residence.
- permitting livestock to run at-large on Cabin Creek Dr. where a man said his neighbor's bull was on his property.
- suspicious activity on Quail Ridge Dr. where a woman thought she was being stalked.
- information on Hwy. 441 where deputies found a door was open at a business.
- animal complaint on Sanford Dr. where a man shot a cat that got stuck under a fence.
NORTH JACKSON
- agency assist on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a female was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after hitting her head on a table.
- information on River Ridge Dr. where a man reported an argument with a delivery driver.
- criminal trespass on Village Pkwy. where a man reported another man harassed him and stole from him.
- dispute on Brooks Village Dr. where a man and his ex-girlfriend had an argument.
- DUI-multiple substances-less safe; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 332 where a man was arrested after he was found sleeping in a vehicle that was in a ditch. The man said he had a couple drinks and had taken an Ambien. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- aggravated assault-family violence; simple battery-family violence; simple assault-family violence; and false imprisonment on Emily Forest Way where a woman was arrested after a dispute with a man. She reportedly locked him in a garage during cold weather for an extended period of time. She also reportedly hit the man and knocked his food over. The woman also reportedly grabbed a gun during the incident and pointed it at the man, but the woman denied pointing it at him. The woman said the man choked her during the incident, but the man denied that.
- insurance violation and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
SOUTH JACKSON
- recovered stolen property on Cane Creek Rd. where a stolen vehicle was found on the roadway.
- possession of methamphetamine; theft by receiving stolen property; and criminal trespass on Cane Creek Rd. where a man was arrested after he slept in a vacant residence without permission. He also had possession of a stolen vehicle, which he said was a gift. Deputies later found suspected meth inside the man's pocket.
- information on Cane Creek Rd. where a tree fell in the roadway and on a power line.
- mental person on J. T. Elrod Rd. where a woman said people harassed her.
- agency assist on Hwy. 330 where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a possible overdose.
- dispute on Nowhere Ln. where a man and woman had an argument over a living arrangement.
- criminal damage to property and obstruction of officers on Nowhere Ln. where a man was arrested after striking a vehicle with a pipe. He also reportedly caused damage inside a residence. Officers said the man tried to pull away when being detained.
- harassing communications on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman reported a man threatened her in a text message.
- information on Jefferson Rd. where two people were asked to leave a store after being there for an extended amount of time.
WEST JACKSON
- simple battery on Manor Lake Circle where a female resident of a memory care facility reportedly yelled at another woman and hit her. Law enforcement reported no injuries.
- dispute on Washington Rose Ave. where a man said he took a woman to the ground after she used a bat to break a glass desk on which he’d placed his electronic equipment. He said a computer monitor was also likely damaged.
- animal complaint on Tom White Rd. where a woman said two pit bulls entered her yard and attacked her service dog.
- dispute on White Trillium Rd. where a woman said her husband, whom she’s divorcing, entered her residence without permission and argued with her in front of their children.
- harassing communications on Lamar Lane where a woman said her ex-boyfriend continued to text her about a recorded conversation between the two. She alleged that he secretly recorded the conversation, during which he claimed she owed him money. She said he then altered the recording in his favor, accused her of fraud and threatened to inform multiple government agencies. In response, the woman said she told him she’d pursue legal action, to which he pled with her not to in multiple texts. The woman said she sent numerous texts telling him to stop contacting her. She told law enforcement that she wanted to press charges.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 and Pinecrest Lane where a man walking down the road reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Polk County. Polk County authorities did not request the JCSO to place a hold on him.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a male and female reportedly sat inside a vehicle in the Hoschton depot parking lot late at night. When asked what they were doing, the two said they were playing Pokémon.
- theft on Bradmore Ct. where a man said he did not receive a $1,275 auto part he ordered out of New Mexico. The man said the seller eventually quit responding to his questions. He told law enforcement he wanted to press charges.
- harassing communications on Pocket Rd. where a woman said her husband called her multiple times while incarcerated for battery. She said the two are separated. The woman said her husband later called outside the jail, asking her to pick him up so he could see his children.
- agency assist on Hwy. 60 to an accident where emergency medical personnel transported three people to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
