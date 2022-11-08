A man was recently stabbed twice in the abdomen by another man at a Jefferson business.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the incident on McClure Industrial Dr. on Oct. 30.
The complainant said the suspect was upset about something he’d said in the parking lot.
He said the suspect approached him with his hands in his pockets, so he grabbed him to keep him from removing his hands. The two fell to the ground and the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim twice before a third person pulled the suspect off. The suspect then reportedly chased the third person while holding the knife.
The stabbing victim refused medical treatment. Officers said the stab wounds were small and were slow-bleeding.
The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. He’s wanted for two counts of aggravated assault.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
• towed vehicle on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was cited for driving a vehicle without insurance or registration. Officers also found marijuana in the vehicle.
• two-vehicle accident with one injury on Concord Rd. The injured person refused treatment.
• theft by taking-felony on Sycamore St. where a man reported a bag containing two firearms was taken from his vehicle.
• public drunkenness on Concord Rd. where a woman was arrested after causing a disturbance at an apartment complex. She was arrested after refusing to go back and stay in her apartment.
• two-vehicle accident with two injuries on Hwy. 129 N. One driver was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for hand, face and leg pain. The other driver planned to have a family member transport them to the hospital for leg pain.
• lost/mislaid property on Old Pendergrass Dr. where a woman lost her phone.
• two-vehicle accident with one injury on Dry Pond Rd.
• simple battery on Heritage Heights where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman. The woman said he grabbed her, struck her in the face and punched her.
• possession of methamphetamine on Boy Scout Lane where a woman was arrested after she was found sleeping in her vehicle. Officers found a grinder with suspected marijuana and a bag with a white, crystal substance in it.
• fraud-financial identity on Washington St. where a man reported someone opened a T-Mobile account in his name.
• accidental damage on Danielsville St. where a vehicle ran into a ditch after the driver swerved to avoid a deer. A street sign was damaged.
• traffic violation/complaint on Hwy. 129 S where a man was arrested for driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop.
• burglary on Professional Dr. where a man reported a storage unit was entered and a number of items were stolen including tools and equipment.
• furnishing alcoholic beverages to someone underage on Hwy. 129 where a woman reported someone bought alcohol for an underage person.
• information on Danielsville St. where two people had a custody dispute.
• three-vehicle accident with two injuries on Hwy. 82 N.
• miscellaneous report on River Mist Cir. where a woman reported her neighbor was standing near her house.
• three-vehicle accident with one injury on Hwy. 129 N. The injured driver complained of soreness, but refused treatment.
