On Tuesday, March 16, officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, to the report of a stabbing.
A female told officers her husband showed up at her residence with his girlfriend. The complainant stated she and her male friend went outside and she found the tires on the driver’s side of her vehicle had been slashed. The complainant stated her husband, whom she is not currently with, and her male friend began fighting in the parking lot and her husband stabbed her friend and then took off running.
Officers also found damage to the headlights on the stabbing victim’s vehicle.
The officers were unable to locate the complainant’s husband.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•noise complaint on Smallwood Dr., Commerce, where loud music was reported.
•assist Banks County Sheriff’s Office personnel on Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce.
•burglary at Nike, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where someone broke the glass in the front door, entered the store and stole over $5,570 in merchandise.
•suspicious activity on Hoods Mill Rd. at Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where the bridge had been vandalized.
•information on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where an object reportedly fell off one vehicle and struck another vehicle.
•information on Interstate 85, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•civil matter on Barber Rd., Commerce, involving a car purchase.
•suspicious activity on Joe Bolton Rd. at Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a man was reportedly throwing cans out of a pickup truck.
•juvenile issue at a Waterworks Rd., Commerce, residence.
•suspicious activity on Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported hearing voices and her outside security light came on.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a semi-truck struck a guardrail.
•financial transaction fraud on Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her credit card had been used to purchase $1,200 worth of items through Amazon.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a couple of juveniles were in possession of a vaping device while at school.
•criminal trespass on Traynham Rd., Commerce, where a woman and her mother reported someone had tried to damage their residence. The women found two scorch marks on the siding of the residence.
•dispute between two men on Swain Rd., Commerce.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with an auto accident on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•assist Commerce Police Department officer on Waterworks Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle had run off the roadway.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where inappropriate behavior by a student was reported.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Hwy. 82 North at Vandiver Rd., Jefferson.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on County Farm Rd. at Airport Rd., Jefferson, where a fire truck had overturned.
•dispute on Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson, between a man and his girlfriend.
•information at a Hardin Terrace, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her mother was refusing to give her her tax money.
•abandoned vehicle on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was parked on the shoulder of the road.
•information on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a deer had been hit by a vehicle.
•accident with a deer on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at Galilee Christian Church, Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a man was riding a bicycle in the parking lot.
•suspicious activity on Brockton Oaks Dr., Jefferson, where several juveniles were asleep inside a vehicle parked in front of a residence.
•information on Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where an injured deer was laying in the roadway.
•information on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported dump trucks were driving on the roadway that is marked “No Thru Trucks.”
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident; hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident at Encore Auto Parts, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where someone backed into a parked car in the parking lot and left the scene.
•warrant service on Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson.
•assist motorist with disabled vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a fight was reported.
•suspicious activity on McCreery Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported receiving threats by phone from his mother-in-law after she was asked to leave the residence due to her treatment of his wife.
•agency assist on Meadow Creek Dr., Jefferson, where a man was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a truck that was in the roadway with damage to the driver’s side from striking a mailbox.
•information on Airport Rd. at Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson, where a man was located laying in the woods beside the airport.
•child molestation; aggravated child molestation unfounded at a Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information on River Falls Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported hearing noises coming from behind her residence.
•suspicious activity on Segars St., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was located off the roadway.
•civil matter on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a woman was refusing to leave a residence after being asked to do so by the homeowner.
•information on Doster Rd., Jefferson, where a woman had questions about a vehicle she had purchased that had broken down.
•battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) on Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, where a woman and her husband had a dispute.
•dispute at a River Mansion Dr., Jefferson, residence, between a female and two men who came onto her property.
•open container, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a truck had caught on fire.
•assist motorist on Toy Wright Rd. at Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson.
•civil matter on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, involving the purchase of an ATV.
•damage to property on Gum Springs Church Rd. at Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a vehicle struck a deer.
•assist motorist with a disabled truck on Sycamore St., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Mulberry Greens Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported an unknown man in his driveway.
•damage to property on W.H. Hayes Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone hit his garbage collection company’s trash can.
•identity fraud at a Swann Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported receiving a fraudulent check from a company she had attempted to get employment working from home.
•financial transaction card fraud and criminal attempt at a Mulberry Greens Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her credit card had been fraudulently used on her Amazon account to purchase two gaming laptops to be delivered to a Dunwoody address.
•suspicious activity on Hightower Trl., Jefferson, where gunshots were reported.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Holly Springs Rd. at Wayne Poultry Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•failure to maintain lane on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where an automobile accident was reported.
•information on Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, where a 14-year-old female juvenile had run away from home.
•animal complaint on Hogans Mill Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported multiple pigs were coming on his property causing damage.
•dispute on Geiger Rd., Jefferson, involving a man, his wife and their daughter.
•dispute on Tyler Way, Jefferson, between a man and his wife.
•simple assault – FVA and criminal trespass at a Storey Porter Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her boyfriend.
•information on Hwy. 129, at J.T. Elrod Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at Gordon Street Center, Gordon St., Jefferson.
GILLSVILLE
Incident reported to the JCSO in Gillsville was:
•suspicious activity on Harmony Church Rd., Gillsville, where a man reported hearing gunshots behind his residence.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•suspicious activity on Lighthouse Cir., Maysville, where a car was parked across from the complainant’s residence.
•driving without a valid driver’s license, open container, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Golden Nugget Way, Maysville, where a traffic accident was reported.
•suspicious activity on Unity Church Rd., Maysville, where a man reported another man was knocking on his door at 10 p.m. asking for a ride.
•information on Sagefield Cir., Maysville, where a woman reported her husband took all their tax money and refused to provide her with any of the funds.
•litter dumped from vehicle or other conveyance on HDR Dr., Maysville, where a man reported he was having issues with Amazon drivers turning around in his driveway and he had found trash thrown out on the side of the roadway and he believed the Amazon truck drivers were throwing the trash out on the roadside.
•suspicious activity on Old Miller Rd., Maysville, where a man reported a vehicle followed him, got really close to the rear end of his vehicle and turned on multiple spotlights and he heard a gunshot from a house along the roadway.
•harassing communications – threatens bodily harm via telecommunication at a Sagefield Cir., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported receiving texts from her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend saying she was going to “beat her a$$.”
•terroristic threats and acts on Old Miller Rd., Maysville, where a vehicle was reportedly speeding by the residence yelling at the residents.
•warrant service on Bingham Rd. at Old Miller Rd., Maysville.
•suicide attempt on Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd., Maysville, where a man had shot himself in the head.
•information on Sagefield Cir., Maysville.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Deadwyler Rd. at Gillsville Rd., Maysville.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding on Hwy. 441 at Brockton Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and DUI – alcohol on Hwy. 441 at Antioch Church Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute and reckless conduct on Musket Ct., Nicholson, where a fight with shots being fired was reported.
•custody dispute at a Summer Ln., Nicholson, residence.
•welfare check on Pine Ridge Pl., Nicholson.
•DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Old US 441 at Brooks Dr., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where a vehicle was parked at a vacant house.
•suicide threats at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•theft by receiving property stolen in another state at a J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a camper reported stolen out of Oconee County, South Carolina was located.
•information on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported his son advised another boy threatened to taser him and pointed a taser at him.
•theft by taking on W.J. Williams Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her boyfriend’s truck had been stolen after it was left in a ditch on the wide of the roadway.
•dispute on Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, between the parents of a one-year-old child.
•welfare check at Diversified Lifts and Hydraulics, Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson.
•assist the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s Office on Pace Dr., Nicholson, where a phone was pinging.
•welfare check on Summer Ln., Nicholson.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service on Summer Ln., Nicholson.
•dispute at a Church St., Nicholson, residence, between two roommates.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – drugs and driving on the wrong side of the roadway on Hwy. 441 at Jennings Ln., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at Cookup Kickz, Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, where a man reported he had been advised that two men were planning to burglarize his business.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper and warrant service on Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, where a vehicle was overturned.
•assist medical unit at a Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man was not breathing.
•dispute between a man and his mother on Jim David Rd., Nicholson.
•assist medical unit on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity at River of Life Church, Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, where a car was parked.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•civil matter on Belmont Hwy., Talmo, where a man was attempting to gather his belongings.
•custody dispute on Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass.
•mental person at an Old State Rd., Talmo, residence.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, where a suspicious vehicle was parked in front of the fire station.
•civil matter at a Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•suspicious activity on North Star Dr., Pendergrass, where gunshots were reported in an undeveloped subdivision.
•assist Hall County Sheriff’s Office personnel at a Banyon Creek Dr., Talmo, residence.
•suspicious activity on Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, where a woman reported seeing a silhouette of someone near her house.
•information on Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, where a stolen vehicle was reported to have been returned.
•damage to property on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported she struck something on the interstate that damaged the gas tank on her car causing all the gas to drain out of the tank.
•damage to a vehicle on Stockton Farm Rd. at Primrose Ln., Pendergrass, where a woman reported she struck a dog with her vehicle.
•assist the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at a Belmont Oaks Dr., Talmo, residence.
•financial transaction card fraud on Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported $1,000 in unauthorized charges on his bank debit card.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 129, Talmo, where a man riding a four-wheeler was destroying property along the roadway construction site.
•theft by taking on Old State Rd., Talmo, where a four-wheeler had been stolen.
•suspicious activity on Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass, where a man was lying outside his vehicle near the roadway.
•mental person at an Old State Rd., Talmo, residence.
•dispute on Hope Baptist Church Rd., Talmo, between a man and his daughter.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•suspicious activity at the cell tower on Jarrett Rd., Athens, where a juvenile was found sitting inside a truck.
•burglary and theft by taking on Hwy. 330, Statham, where a man reported someone had kicked in or broken into his front door and stole a 64-inch TV while he was at work.
•suspicious activity at South Jackson Elementary School, New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a bus was found unsecured with the keys in the ignition.
•warrant service and locked vehicle on Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•theft by taking and criminal trespass at Adams Tile and Stucco, Old Commerce Rd., Athens, where the catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle and the tag had been stolen.
•abandoned vehicle and motorist assist on Hwy. 330 at Providence Rd., Statham, where a vehicle was parked in the roadway.
•simple battery and interfering with calls for emergency assistance on Moore Ct., Athens, where a juvenile female had threatened harm to herself.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a man reported he heard what sounded like a man and woman walking around in his yard.
•writ of possession and cruelty to children on Commerce Rd., Athens,
•information on Anniston Dr., Athens, where a suspicious person had entered a vehicle.
•suicide threats at a Moore Rd., Athens, residence.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•entering auto on Hwy. 53 where a woman said someone broke her vehicle window and took her purse.
•welfare check on Hwy. 124 where officers attempted to check on a juvenile after an unusual encounter at a hair salon.
•welfare check on Poplar Springs Rd. where officers checked on a woman after she made a comment to a friend about her boyfriend being abusive. The woman said she was OK and that the text was taken out-of-context.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where officers were called for a juvenile driving a golf cart on the road.
•agency assist on Reece Dr. where officers assisted the Jefferson Police Department with locating a man.
•civil matter on Hwy. 332 where a man said someone accused him of stealing and switching parts on an axle.
•welfare check on Hammond Rd. where officers checked on a family after a delivery driver said children who were playing in the yard said they were unable to wake their mother. The mother said she'd been up all night with the baby and had fallen asleep. The report was referred to the Department of Family and Children Services.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported a vehicle was parked outside a business entrance.
•suspicious activity on Maddox Rd. where someone heard gunshots.
•welfare check on Guy Maddox Rd. where officers attempted to check on a missing woman, but weren't able to find her.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone sat outside a store for an extended period of time.
•criminal trespass on McNeal Rd. where a man found a deer stand on his property.
•civil matter on Jackson Trail Rd. where family members argued over a grave site.
•welfare check on Remington Park Dr. where officers checked on an elderly woman who had missed an appointment.
•information on Arbor Tr. where a woman said her ex-husband messaged her about refinancing her house and she told him not to contact her about the matter.
•theft by taking on Brannon Dr. where someone reported a stolen four-wheeler.
•theft by taking on Poplar Springs Rd. where a woman reported her juvenile son took money.
•suspicious activity on New Cut Rd. where a man smoked marijuana and became paranoid.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man slept in a vehicle while his wife worked.
•theft by taking on Wehunt Rd. where a man reported a watch was stolen.
•theft by taking on Brannon Dr. where a man reported a stolen trailer hitch.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Antrim Glen Dr. where a man with an extensive medical history was found dead.
•information on Elias Hayes Rd. where someone reported a truck parked at a residence and a ladder leaning against the house. A man was doing drywall work.
•damage to property on Cedar Ridge Dr. where someone cut down a tree and it fell on a trailer.
•welfare check on Walnut St. where officers checked on a man after his wife couldn't get in touch with him.
•harassing communications on Washington Rose Ave. where a woman reported harassment from an ex-husband.
