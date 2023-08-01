A man was recently taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Jefferson.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the incident of aggravated assault on Concord Road on July 25.
When officers arrived, they found a man sitting on a bar stool, covered in blood while holding his stomach. A large amount of blood was under the man’s feet.
A woman, Chastity Nicole Houston, 45, of Jefferson, said the man fell on the knife and it was an accident. The man didn’t tell officers what happened and struggled to stay awake, saying he thought he was going to faint.
Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived. The man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Houston was taken in for questioning. She was later charged with aggravated assault-family violence act; false statements or writings; and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the JPD included:
- storm damage on Lawrenceville St. where trees fell.
- identity theft on Storey St. where a man reported his social media and email were hacked and he received strange text messages.
- financial identity fraud on Enterprise Dr. where a company reported someone used a stolen credit card to purchase material.
- theft by taking-felony on Lee St. where a woman reported a check for nearly $10,000 was stolen by an employee, along with a Social Security card.
- two-vehicle wreck with one injury on Hwy. 129 Business. One person was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
- two-vehicle wreck with one injury on Hwy. 129. One person complained of neck/back pain.
- criminal trespass on Horace Head Rd. where a man was arrested after he was found reportedly living in a warehouse.
- information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman reported someone came to her residence and asked odd things.
- three-vehicle wreck with four injuries on Hwy. 129. No one was transported to the hospital.
- identity theft on Washington St. where a man reported someone tried to open a credit card in his name.
- domestic dispute on Storey-Porter Rd. where an estranged couple had a verbal dispute.
- terroristic threats and acts on Oak Ln. where a woman reported someone threatened her because she wouldn’t bail someone out of jail.
- domestic dispute on Marion Dr. where a couple had an argument after drinking. There were conflicting stories about a physical dispute.
- information on Isaiah Dr. where a man found drugs at a residence.
- theft by taking-felony on Hwy. 129 where a woman reported her vehicle may have been stolen.
- theft by deception on Martin St. where a woman said someone contacted her, claiming she’d missed jury duty and she needed to pay a fine before a warrant was issued.
- simple battery-domestic violence act on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after reportedly pushing a woman down.
- harassment on Oak Ave. where a woman reported her daughter’s ex-boyfriend threatened her via text message.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a man reported his wallet was missing.
- criminal damage to property on Jett Roberts Rd. where a “Flock” camera was damaged.
- terroristic threats and acts on Jett Roberts Rd. where a man reported phone calls he received after making a comment on a political post.
- two-vehicle wreck with one injury on Sycamore St. One person complained of ankle pain.
- stalking and financial transaction card fraud on Oak Ave. where a woman’s ex-boyfriend sent a picture of her to a family member. The woman also reported fraudulent bank transactions.
- information on Hickory Hills Dr. where a woman reported someone posted her name and address on social media.
- information on Melvin Phillips Rd. where a man reported an issue with his wife’s ex-husband.
- information on Skyline Dr. where a man reported a rental scam in Commerce.
- information on Pine St. where a man said someone kicked in a door and took CDs.
- pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another on Hwy. 129 where a man reported another driver shook a pistol at him.
- terroristic threats and acts on Pine St. where a woman reported someone made multiple threats toward her.
- open container and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Logistics Center Pkwy. where a man was arrested after he was seen asleep in a vehicle parked in the roadway. Officers saw an open container in the vehicle. They later found a pistol in the vehicle. The man fled on foot, but was ultimately detained.
- information on Sterling Lake Dr. where a man reported a damaged stop sign.
- terroristic threats and acts on Pine St. where a woman reported a teenager threatened her.
- theft by deception on Washington St. where a man was transported the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after officers attempted to arrest him for a previous incident. He reportedly swindled someone out of money at a store in March.
- single-vehicle wreck with two injuries on Academy Church Rd. One person was transported to NGMC Gainesville.
- theft by deception on Lee St. where a man reported someone swindled an employee out of $136.
- information on Winder Hwy. where officers assisted the Arcade Police Department with a vehicle that was failing to yield. The driver was taken into custody.
- possession of cocaine on I-85 where a woman was arrested after she was stopped for speeding. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found a white powder substance (possibly cocaine).
- simple battery on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after reportedly pushing another man.
- information on Savannah Dr. where a juvenile ran away, but was later found.
- harassment on Hickory Hills Dr. where a woman reported her ex-husband harassed her via phone.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Hwy. 129 where three people were cited during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and one of the people turned over the substance. The three people also had significant cash on them.
- harassment on Jefferson Station Rd. where a woman reported she and her husband were receiving text messages from unknown numbers.
- information on Hog Mountain Rd. where a trailer was found.
- battery-family violence on Curry Dr. where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman turned violent. There were conflicting stories about the physical dispute. The man reportedly struck the woman multiple times, threw her down and dragged the woman by her hair/head.
- terroristic threats and acts on Hunters Run where a man reported another man threatened him.
