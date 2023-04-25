A man recently struck a deputy while he was being detained during a domestic dispute.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called for the report of simple assault-family violence; warrant service; obstruction of officers; and simple battery on a law enforcement officer on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. The man's parents said he was being violent, so they locked him out of the residence and called police.
The man, who also had a warrant, refused to comply with officers and attempted to enter the house multiple times. When officers were attempting to detain him, he reportedly tried to push off the officer and struck the officer in their face.
The deputy had a scrape on their neck and was bleeding from the chin following the incident.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- agency assist on B. Wilson Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) at a wreck scene involving downed power lines.
- driving without a license and failure to maintain lane on Barber Rd. where a man was arrested after a wreck.
- agency assist on S. Elm St. where officers saw someone in dark clothing run into the woods while they were doing an extra patrol of a nearby car dealership. A glass door had been shattered on a building and key fobs were found scattered on the ground. Desks inside the building had been ransacked. Officers attempted to track down the suspect, but were unsuccessful.
- damage to a vehicle on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man said his vehicle was damaged while he was at work.
- warrant service and turning movements violation on Ila Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the Commerce Police Department.
- possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession of marijuana; and window tint violation on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and ultimately found the substance, along with firearms.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 15 where a vehicle struck a hay bale that fell off a trailer.
- driving without a license and failure to maintain lane on I-85 where a man was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an East Jackson Middle School staff member reported an issue involving a student.
- civil matter on Swain Rd. where someone took parts from a vehicle.
- insurance violation on Hwy. 441 where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
JEFFERSON
- information at West Jackson Middle School where officers were called for a med call involving a student.
- agency assist on Old Pendergrass Rd. where officers assisted with a wreck with injuries. One woman was transported to the hospital.
- information at Gum Springs Elementary School where a parent sent unwanted emails to teachers.
- civil matter on W. O. Smith Rd. where two people argued over a deceased family member's ashes.
- criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd. where a plastic chair was on a roof and a mop was sticking through a gate at a church.
- driving without a license and failure to maintain lane on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- animal complaint on Rock Forge Rd. where a woman said dogs bothered her cats.
- welfare check on MLK Dr. where officers checked on a juvenile who was OK.
- harassing communications on Old Forge Ln. where a man reported an unknown person harassed him and ordered pizza delivery to his house.
- civil matter on W. O. Smith where a woman reported a dispute over a motorcycle.
- damage to a vehicle on Damon Gause Pkwy. where a box spring fell off a car and another car ran over it.
- dispute on Concord Rd. where a woman reported a dispute with her estranged husband.
- suspicious activity on Traditions Way where a man reported someone followed his daughter.
- obedience to a traffic-control device; open container; and DUI on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly appeared intoxicated and admitted to drinking. He was arrested after field-sobriety and breath tests.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where deputies assisted at a wreck.
- simple assault-family violence and simple battery-family violence on Doster Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly grabbing a woman and slamming her on a coffee table.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked; insurance violation; and registration violation on Hwy. 15 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Orrs School Rd. where a woman noticed a baseboard had been moved.
- harassing communications walk-in report where a woman reported harassment via phone and computer.
- criminal damage to property on Johnson Mill Dr. where a man said a woman hit him and a truck with a stick.
- agency assist and transport on I. W. Davis Rd. where a man was arrested after loitering near inmates.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a man found a bag containing a white substance.
- civil matter on McKinney Rd. where a woman asked her neighbors' to move their beehives.
- animal complaint on Flagstone Ave. where a woman reported her dog was missing.
- dispute on Sawtooth Oak Dr. where siblings got into an argument over an inhaler and it turned physical.
- simple battery-family violence and simple assault-family violence on Indian River Dr., where a man was arrested after a domestic dispute. The man reportedly grabbed a woman around the neck after an argument about a vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Heaven Cir. where a woman reported someone may have been on her property.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where two juveniles were seen in a vehicle in a parking lot at night. They said they were hanging out after prom.
- mental person on Meadow Lark Way where a woman may have had a mental health episode.
- custody dispute on Hale Rd. where officers checked on juveniles.
- welfare check on Gillsville Rd. where officers checked on a couple, who were OK.
- suspicious activity on Wheeler Cemetery Rd. where a man shot at dogs that were attacking his chickens.
- suspicious activity on Plainview Rd. where a man said another man was "acting crazy" and talking to people who weren't there.
NICHOLSON
- civil matter on Memorial Dr. where a woman said a neighbor put rocks along the driveway, causing damage to her vehicle.
- possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana; possession of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; and registration violation on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. She admitted to having methamphetamine and fentanyl in the vehicle. Officers found the substances, along with a bong.
- theft by taking on Jim David Rd. where a woman said her daughter stole $700 from a drawer.
- agency assist on Cabin Creek Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. The woman apparently seemed to be impaired and a wheel was missing from the vehicle.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Berea Rd. where a man was found deceased, possible from an overdose or alcohol-related issue.
- warrant service and license plate display violation on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- private property accident on Hwy. 441 where vehicles collided in a parking lot.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where deputies stood by while the GSP searched a vehicle.
- suspicious activity on G. W. Wilson Rd. where someone reported a man was roaming around a property wearing a headlamp.
- theft by taking on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a man reported over $6,000 was missing.
NORTH JACKSON
- failure to maintain lane and abandoned vehicle on Main St. where a man left the scene after a single-vehicle wreck.
SOUTH JACKSON
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where deputies assisted the GSP with an arrest.
- civil matter on Hwy. 330 where two people had a dispute over a truck.
- computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation and extortion on Archer Grove School Rd. where a woman said someone online had nude photos of her juvenile son and threatened to release them if he didn't send money.
- welfare check on Commerce Rd. where a man reported a woman left a residence.
- information on Wheelis Rd. where officers stood by while a woman gathered some belongings.
- theft by taking on Archer Grove Rd. where a man reported his vehicle was taken.
- simple battery on Jefferson Rd. where a woman was arrested after striking a neighbor in the face multiple times during a dispute over squirting a child with water.
- suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd. where a woman said another woman was walking around in her yard and picking up grass.
WEST JACKSON
•computer theft on Lingerfelt Ln. where a woman who believed she was speaking with a Facebook customer service representative said her phone was hacked once she answered the call. She said the hacker accessed her Cash App account and withdrew $490.
•dispute on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman said her husband said he wished she "was dead and out of the house."
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. at Jackson Trail where a woman said someone in the back of a van pointed an assault rifle at her mother's vehicle. She said her mother immediately moved into the other lane and drove around the vehicle. The woman said the driver might have been angry with her mother for driving slowly. She said the driver had forced her mother's vehicle into the grass after she pulled out onto Gum Springs Rd.
•dispute on Mead Ct. where dispatch received a report of a woman jumping on her boyfriend's car, refusing to let him leave a residence. A deputy responded to the address, but no one with the woman's name lived at the home and no one there saw a dispute.
•harassing communications and electronically furnishing obscene material to minors on Skelton Rd. where a juvenile said she received an image that included her boyfriend's face and genitals. The person who sent the picture demanded money and threatened to send the photo to family members if they weren't paid. A deputy told the teen the threat was likely a scam.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 at South Hampton Circle where a woman performed CPR on a man. A deputy assisted with CPR until emergency medical services arrived.
•information on Jackson Park Dr. where a woman said the driver of a truck repeatedly pulls into her driveway. The woman said her neighbors also observed the driver pull into her residence and back out.
•fraud and trespass on Freedom Pkwy. where an employee said a person, whom she thought was a company superior, had her break into a safe and take $30,000 needed for what she told was an emergency delivery. She said she threw the safe on the floor several times and broke it to access the cash, as directed by the scammer. While en route to the bank, the woman contacted another superior who said the caller was a scammer and for her to return to the store. The store manager said no money was lost.
•welfare check on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a woman said her daughter threw water at her and tore up the house. She said her daughter abuses prescription drugs.
•suspicious activity on Fern Ct. where a woman said her husband, whom she is divorcing, dropped off an envelope at her home though he is supposed to be unaware of where she lives. She said he had previously threatened to murder her if she left him.
