On Friday, August 27, around 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Police Department officers responded to the area of Hoschton St. and Washington St. where the conductor of a train reported he hit a man.
The complainant said he felt the impact, saw the man’s shoes fly in the air, and then the guy got up and walked away.
The man was located walking down Washington St. near Jett Roberts Rd. He told officers he was walking on the tracks, looking down at his phone to change the song and when he looked up the train hit him. He said he was scared and that was why he just got up and walked away.
The man was transported by EMS to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for an evaluation.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•entering an automobile at a Bailey Park Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone had entered the toolbox on his City of Jefferson work truck and stole some tools.
•simple battery – Domestic Violence Act (DVA) at a Gordon St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported he had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.
•abandoned vehicle blocking the right-hand lane of travel on the Interstate 85 south ramp from Hwy. 129, Jefferson.
•theft by shoplifting at Petro Express, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where the cashier reported a man stole a pack of hemp cigarettes and left the store without paying.
•noise ordinance violation at an Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her neighbor was riding four-wheelers and motorcycles all day near her fence line.
•burglary at a Mel Ivy Ct., Jefferson, residence, where the complainant reported a man, who had done some work at this residence, and his girlfriend came to retrieve a chainsaw and gas can that had been left there and the two forced the garage open and stole all the brand new fixtures and attempted to steal the wash and dryer, but were unsuccessful.
•computer child exploitation case reported to the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson.
•burglary at a Heritage Ave., Jefferson, residence, where the apartment complex maintenance manager reported the door on a vacant unit had been kicked open.
•wanted person located at Wells Fargo, Sycamore St., Jefferson.
•criminal damage to property at Kubota, McClure Industrial Dr., Jefferson, where an employee reported a stand stay welder jig had been damaged.
•information report at Dairy Queen, Panther Dr., Jefferson, where a coin purse and two baggies containing a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine had been found in the women’s bathroom.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Mahaffey St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported being threatened by her roommate’s boyfriend.
•found property at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a debit card was found on the ground next to the gas pumps.
•theft by taking at ZKR Express Inc., Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported a trailer had been stolen.
•disorderly conduct and disruption of a public school at Jefferson Middle School, Dragon Dr., Jefferson, where a juvenile was being disruptive.
•burglary at a Wilson Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone broke the lock on his storage building and stole several miscellaneous tools.
•information report at Atlanta United Motors, Lee St., Jefferson, where the owner reported a man test driving a Ford Mustang struck a wooden pillar causing visible damage to the front of the vehicle.
