A man was recently struck by a vehicle while he was standing in his driveway.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to assist the Georgia State Patrol with the incident, which occurred on April 20 on Old Miller Rd.
According to witnesses, a Honda Accord had sped by the residence twice and the alleged victim went to stand at the edge of the roadway. The suspect reportedly passed a third time, swerved and hit the man, throwing him in the air, then left the scene.
The victim had a large laceration on his leg.
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where deputies attempted to make contact with someone behaving suspiciously in the area.
- battery on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called for an incident involving two students at East Jackson Middle School.
- theft by taking and identity fraud on Oconee Ln. where a woman said someone opened an account in her name and cashed two checks.
- warrant service on Oconee Ln. where deputies were called for a report of trespassing and arrested a man who had a warrant.
- damage to property on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone drew genitalia and vulgar remarks in a bathroom.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man was arrested in Athens-Clarke County and had items believed to have been stolen from the Polo store.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- identity fraud on Apple Valley Rd. where a man said someone acquired a loan using his information.
- agency assist on Jefferson Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- suspicious activity and dispute on Ila Rd. where two people argued and one of them threw keys out the window.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 334 where someone reported a license plate was missing.
- information on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone stole 20 pairs of shoes from the Croc's store.
- mental person on Old Airport Rd. where someone reported a woman was yelling at cars. A mobile crisis team was called, but the woman refused to speak with them.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- mental person on Sandy Creek Rd. where a woman reported seeing a child trapped in a cage, but deputies said that wasn't the case.
- animal complaint on Wilbanks Cir. where a man shot at a dog that had attacked his dog.
- theft by taking on Hoods Mill Rd. where a woman reported Airpods were missing.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where two people reportedly took multiple items from Nike.
JEFFERSON
- theft by taking and criminal damage to property in the second degree on Harold Phillips Rd. where someone took catalytic converters from two vehicles in a church parking lot.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where deputies were called for a single-vehicle accident with injuries. The driver of a motorcycle was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
- juvenile issue on B. Whitfield Rd. where a juvenile was reported missing, but was later found. A crisis hotline was also called after the juvenile said he wanted to commit suicide.
- battery/simple battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree on Jefferson River Rd. where a man and woman argued and the incident turned physical, resulting in visible injuries on both.
- disorderly conduct on Canal St. where a woman was arrested after cursing at juveniles who she said were in her yard. The juveniles denied being in the woman's yard and said she had threatened them with a taser while standing in her doorway.
- information on Louie Way where a delivery driver reported hearing yelling. A resident said he was trying to get the dogs to be quiet.
- suspicious activity on Old Winder Hwy. where someone reported a person had shoveled gravel.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where a juvenile attempted to pay a store with a counterfeit bill and grabbed the bill and took off when confronted.
- harassing communications on Ethridge Rd. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend harassed. The incident apparently stems from a custody dispute.
- suspicious activity on Horace Head Rd. where a vehicle was parked outside a fence line.
- financial transaction card fraud on Speedway Dr. where someone reported fraudulent charges on their account.
- dispute on McDonald Farm Rd. where a mother and teenage daughter argued. The daughter said the mother grabbed her by the arm, but the mother said she pushed her to get her out of the way and said the daughter slapped her.
- damage to a vehicle on Jett Roberts Rd. where a vehicle was towed after a driver lost control and ended up in a ditch.
- mental person on Commerce Rd. where officers spoke with a man with mental issues who said someone tried to fight him.
- 911 hangup on Nora Ct. where two women had a verbal argument.
- information on Barber Rd. where a man reported increasing mental instability from his wife.
- dispute on Terrell Ln. where a man reported his roommates were arguing. They denied that and said they were packing.
- dispute on Gilbert Rd. where a man said a family member who lives with him had been causing trouble.
- damage to a vehicle on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a man said a vehicle backed into his vehicle and caused damage.
- damage to a vehicle on Brockton Loop where a tire blew and a vehicle drove into the woods.
- noise complaint on Windy Hill Rd. where someone reported loud music.
- welfare check on Wren Ave. where officers checked on a man after he had an argument with a girlfriend.
- harassing communications on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman reported a possibly threatening text message from her child's father.
- animal complaint on Sandy Lane Ct. where a man said a rooster comes onto his property and crows all night.
- damage to property on Gum Springs Church Rd. where someone backed into a vehicle and caused damage.
- lost/found item on Commerce Rd. where someone found a duffle bag.
- financial transaction card fraud on Hunters Run where a woman reported fraudulent transactions on her card.
- information on Billie Dean Dr. where a man reported someone tried to open credit card accounts using his information.
- abandoned vehicle and damage to a vehicle on Hog Mountain Rd. where a vehicle was found abandoned and appeared to have been involved in a wreck.
- agency assist on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a county road department tractor struck a vehicle.
- theft by deception on Psalms Dr. where two people argued over payment for a concrete pouring job.
- possession of methamphetamine; warrant service; and burglary on Lavista Rd. where a man reported someone entered a camper and trashed it. They also reportedly took several items. The man was ultimately arrested for a warrant and jail staff found methamphetamine in his wallet.
- theft by taking on Mauldin Rd. where a man said someone took guns and a chainsaw from his house.
- theft by taking on Double Bridges Rd. where a woman reported multiple items were stolen and reported a possibly stolen trailer.
- damage to property and duty upon striking a fixed object on Jackson Trail Rd. where a vehicle damaged multiple mailboxes. An empty bottle of alcohol was also found in the vehicle.
- information on Storey Ln. where a woman reported a custody dispute.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged after gravel fell out of a dump truck.
- damage to property on Anniston Dr. where a bus had minor damage after striking something while trying to turn around in a cul-de-sac.
- damage to a vehicle on Alderberry Ct. where a patrol car had minor damage after striking a dumpster.
- warrant service on Rock Forge Ln. where a man was arrested for a warrant.
- agency assist on Hog Mountain Rd. where a man was arrested for driving under the influence.
MAYSVILLE
- dispute and warrant service on Panhandle Cir. where deputies were called for a verbal dispute and one of the people involved was arrested for a warrant.
- information on Plainview Rd. where a man reported someone was going to shoot him. The complainant reportedly sees people who aren't there.
- suspicious activity on Hillside Way where someone reported seeing a U-Haul truck at the home of elderly residents.
- unlawful conduct during a 911 call on Plainview Rd. where a man was arrested after making several 911 calls regarding false reports.
- warrant service on Silver Dollar Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a call about a verbal dispute.
- damage to property on Highland Way where a man reported a dog attacked him while he was riding a motorcycle, resulting in damages and injuries.
- dispute on Latty Ln. where two people had a verbal argument and a man was taken to the hospital for pain.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Upland Dr. where an elderly woman was found dead.
- information on Meadowlark Way where deputies were called to East Jackson Comprehensive High School for an incident that may have occurred outside of school hours.
NICHOLSON
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where a man said a rock damaged his vehicle.
- simple assault on Hunt Club Rd. where a man reported a physical altercation and said a mad struck him in the face with an object.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- information on Cabin Creek Dr. where someone reported hearing gunshots.
- simple assault-family violence and dispute on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a couple argued and a witness said one of them struck the other.
- mental person on Sanford Dr. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after an outburst.
- information on Sanford Rd. where a juvenile was acting out.
- damage to a vehicle and hit and run on Hwy. 441 where a man reported his vehicle was rear-ended which caused his vehicle to strike a vehicle in front of him. The driver of the first vehicle did not stop.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 334 where someone reported a truck was seen at a vacant property.
- damage to a vehicle on Hunters Ridge Rd. where two vehicles collided, causing damage to side mirrors.
- welfare check on Lakeview Dr. where officers checked on a woman, who was OK.
- loitering or prowling on Brockton Rd. where a woman was arrested after someone reported she was asleep in a vehicle at a construction site. A juvenile was in the backseat and was handed over to a family member.
- agency assist on Hwy. 334 where deputies assisted the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.
NORTH JACKSON
- identity fraud on Emily Forest Way where someone reported accounts were fraudulently opened in someone's name.
- animal complaint on Triple Lakes Ln. where someone reported a dog had killed their goat.
- noise complaint on Independence Ave. where someone reported loud music.
- suicide threats on Primrose Ln. where a juvenile was transported after taking 10 Benadryl.
- civil matter on Old State Rd. where a woman reported an issue when she was trying to retrieve her property.
- theft by taking on Buffington Dr. where someone vandalized equipment and took a machete.
- harassing communications on Main St. where a man received a text message asking him to pay thousands of dollars or he'd be harmed.
- damage to a vehicle on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a vehicle backed into another.
- warrant service and public drunkenness on Old State Rd. where a man was arrested after a report of a dispute between neighbors. Someone also reportedly shot a gun during the dispute.
- information and damage to a vehicle on Guy Cooper Rd. where a patrol car struck debris in the roadway, causing damage.
- information on Alcorn Ave. where a woman reported someone used her information to get unemployment money.
SOUTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity and recovered stolen property on W. H. Hayes Rd. where a stolen vehicle was found in a wooded lot.
- civil matter on J. T. Elrod Rd. where a woman reported a custody dispute.
- suspicious activity on Winford Smith Rd. where a man thought family members had been coming into his home.
- civil matter on Commerce Rd. where someone reported a roommate wouldn't let them bring people over.
- theft by taking on Savage Rd. where someone reported family members took a fire suit.
- theft by taking and civil matter on Commerce Rd. where a man reported a roommate stole food.
- suspicious activity on Clarence Wages Rd. where a vehicle was sitting partially in the roadway and had damage.
- civil matter on New Kings Bridge Rd. where deputies were called to South Jackson Elementary School for a civil matter.
- animal complaint and damage to a vehicle on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a woman reported a dog ran into her vehicle, resulting in a dent.
- information on New Kings Bridge Rd. where deputies were called for an unruly juvenile.
- civil matter on Commerce Rd. where a man reported his roommate moved out and took some of his food and belongings.
- juvenile issue on St. Marks Pl. where someone reported an ongoing issue involving juveniles trespassing at a community pond.
- juvenile issue on Jefferson River Rd. where the department of family and children services was called after two young children were seen walking on the side of the road.
WEST JACKSON
•harassing communications on Gold Crest Dr. where a woman said an autistic man has harassed her and her friends for the past 10 years. She said the harassment included text messages.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a store employee said a vehicle has been left in the business’s parking lot for months, leading to complaints from customers who say they don’t feel safe.
•information on Magnolia Circle where a man said his daughter had become very depressed, stopped taking her medication and left the residence.
•battery on New St. where a man reportedly punched a man and knocked another man down during a dispute.
•fraud on Cedar Rock Rd. where a woman said she paid $500 each for three Walmart cards after being instructed to by a man claiming to represent Wells Fargo.
•criminal trespass on Skelton Rd. where man said his neighbors are getting high on meth, coming onto his property and removing the valve stem caps from his car tires.
•dispute and criminal trespass on Jesse Cronic Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend refused to leave her home. The man was barred from the residence, according to the incident report.
•harassing communications on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said his fiance’s father called him repeatedly and texted him profane messages. He said one of the texts included a threat.
•criminal trespass and theft by taking on Moons Bridge Rd. where a woman said her deceased father’s truck was stolen. She said she believes a woman who lives at the residence took the vehicle. Three arc welders and two CTSV rims were also reported missing from the residence.
•information on Beccas Dr. where a man reported having an ongoing dispute with his neighbor. He said the woman watches disabled kids, who run onto his yard and leave trash. He said he asked that the children stay off his yard. He said the dispute includes the woman calling both him and his son derogatory terms.
•dispute on Manor Lake Circle where a man said his mother refused to give him his father’s medication. The man’s mother said she believes the man is controlling his father against his will.
•electronically furnishing obscene material to minors on Johnson Dr. where a woman said a male texted her juvenile daughters explicit photos. The woman said the male also called and sounded like an adult. She also said he sounded “drunk or high on drugs.”
•entering automobile on Sinclair Circle where a man said someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his wallet, containing his driver’s license, social security card, credit cards, debit cards and concealed carry permit.
•DFACS referral on Sam Freeman Rd. where a deputy responded to an alteration. A juvenile said his mother slapped him in the face.
•suspicious activity on Morris Creek Dr. where a man said he continues to receive calls from a company claiming he owes an outstanding balance. The man said he has not opened an account with the company.
•information on Moons Bridge Rd. where a woman asked to bar former tenants from her property.
•simple assault on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a woman reportedly struck her juvenile son with an open hand. The responding deputy reported a small bruise and swelling just below the juvenile’s eye.
