A man was recently struck and killed by a train in Jefferson.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the death investigation on Magnolia Ave. on Aug. 3. The train operators hadn’t initially known they struck someone since there were several downed trees in the area.
They later noticed blood on the train and returned to the scene.
The man had apparently been laying down on the tracks.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the Jefferson PD include:
- unsecured load on I-85 where a strap fell off a semi-truck and struck another vehicle. The driver of the semi-truck was cited.
- terroristic threats and acts on Hunters Run where a a man reported another man threatened to shoot up a church and threatened his life.
- information on Washington St. where a woman reported her daughter had been harassed at work.
- theft by conversion (felony)
- on Bedford Falls Ct. where a woman reported someone stole her airline points.
- two-vehicle wreck with two injuries on Athens St. where two people were transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center for neck and head pain.
- identity theft where a woman reported someone used her information to rent an apartment in Austin, Texas.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a family member retrieved an intoxicated 19-year-old.
- information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a store employee reported a possible fraud attempt.
- theft by shoplifting on North Public Sq. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning after shoplifting from two stores.
- theft by taking on Holders Siding Rd. where a man reported a check was stolen from the mail.
- information on Washington St. where a store reported a possible shoplifting attempt involving a prepaid card.
- child molestation (address redacted) where two juveniles were reportedly involved in a sexual act.
- two-vehicle wreck with one injury on I-85.
- information on Pine St. where a woman noticed a transaction on her account.
- simple battery on McClure Industrial Dr. where a man reported another man punched him on the jaw.
- two-vehicle wreck with one injury on Hwy. 129 where one person complained of neck pain, but declined treatment.
- med call on Academy Church Rd. The incident involved a teenager.
- theft by deception on Washington St. where a woman reported a scam involving her Amazon account.
- information on Old Swimming Pool Rd. where a woman lost her wallet.
- information on Storey Porter Rd. where a woman reported she had a disagreement with her husband.
- information on Peachtree Rd. where a woman reported her air conditioning wasn’t working and she found two holes inside that resembled bullet holes.
- forgery-third degree on Henry D. Robinson Blvd. where a man reported a check for over $800,000 had been altered and cashed.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a man reportedly caused a scene at a fast food drive-thru.
- theft by taking-felony on Lynn Ave. where a man reported his lawn mower and fishing equipment were missing.
- obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during an agency assist. Officers were attempting to apprehend two people for questioning after an entering auto in Commerce. One man fled from police and was struck with a taser multiple times. He was checked by a med unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.