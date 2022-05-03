A man was recently taken to the hospital with a possible broken arm after a fight with another man.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called for the report of aggravated battery on Rock Forge Ln. on April 21.
According to the complainant, the suspect jumped on him while he and his wife were sleep. He reportedly struck him in the face and neck area, knocking him to the floor, and continued hitting him. The complainant said he put his arms up to block the punches and was struck in the arm.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the APD included:
- criminal trespass on Athens Hwy. where someone reported a person was walking near a residence after a resident passed away.
- information on Wyatt St. where a woman reported her mail had been tampered with.
- theft by deception on White Oak Trail where a man paid another man to replace a water heater, but they didn't return to do the job.
- theft by taking-felony on Double Bridges Rd. where a woman reported stolen jewelry. She also reported buying a trailer that had possibly been stolen.
- suspicious incident on Woodland Ct. where a man with warrants fled a residence.
- verbal dispute on Park St. where two people argued over directions.
- animal control on Williamson St. where someone reported dogs were barking for at least an hour.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 where a woman reported she was raped in Atlanta and wasn't able to get assistance. Officers checked with a multitude of different shelters who were unable to assist the woman. The officer gave the woman food he had at the police department and a courtesy ride to Gainesville.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where a woman was taken to the hospital after dislocating her knee.
- suspicious incident on Hightower Trail where a man reported threats by another man.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where a woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton after a fall.
