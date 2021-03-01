A man reportedly being disrespected by his girlfriend’s children was accused with theft by taking.
On Wednesday, February 24, Arcade Police Officers were notified that the man stole his girlfriend’s Social Security debit card, two Social Security cards for her children and her Georgia identification card when he became upset with his girlfriend’s children for “disrespecting” him.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•criminal trespass on Windy Hill Ct., where a dispute was reported between two men.
•assist medical unit on Melvin Phillips Rd., where a female having a seizure was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 129 at Windy Hill Rd.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Athens Hwy.
•simple battery and assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a van on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd.
•agency assist and death investigation on Hidden Oaks Ln., where a man was found not breathing.
•suspicious incident on Hickory Trl.
