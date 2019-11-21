Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to complaints of a man yelling and tearing up items in a residence on Wayne Poultry Rd.
A deputy arrived and found the man bleeding profusely from deep, self-inflicted cuts on his arms and legs. The man denied having suicidal thoughts and told the deputy that he liked to cut himself.
The man refused medical attention and reportedly kept trying to grab an item in his pocket. The deputy ordered the man to stop reaching for the item and grabbed his arm when the man refused. He tried to push the deputy away and reportedly became aggressive. The deputy tased the man in the chest, but the shot was ineffective. The deputy tased the man again and it was initially effective, but the man pulled the prongs out of his body. The man was tased a third time and still wasn’t fazed by the shots.
He ran into his bedroom in an attempt to barricade himself. The deputy kept the man from closing the door and noticed numerous weapons including knives and machetes in the room. The deputy grabbed his handgun while he waited on another deputy to arrive.
The deputies rushed through the door and knocked the man down. He attempted to grab a piece of plywood to attack the deputies with, but the second deputy tased him. The fourth shot was only slightly effective and the deputies tried to handcuff the man, but he still resisted. He was tased a fifth time to no effect.
The man then reportedly started flailing his arms and legs to strike the deputies, but they were able to physically detain and handcuff him. EMS arrived and the man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Because of his injuries and mental state, the deputy decided to file warrants later.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•a tractor trailer backed into the Dollar General on Main St.
•a woman on Old State Rd. complained about a dog coming into her yard.
•a woman on Turning Leaf Ln. had a panic attack after her husband attacked a neighbor and damaged their vehicle.
•vehicle accident with a tree on Old State Rd.
•assisted EMS with a medical episode on Forest Lake Rd.
•a woman on Nichols Rd. complained about receiving harassing vulgar phone calls.
•an employee with the Jackson County Road Department reported a battery stolen from a tractor.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•accident between a school bus and dump truck on Deadwyler Rd. No one was injured in the collision.
•a woman on Old Miller Rd. complained about people firing explosives.
•complaints of a suspicious vehicle driving slowly on Old Miller Rd.
