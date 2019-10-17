A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy recently pulled over a vehicle for having a blown tail light.
The deputy greeted the driver and two passengers. Two women in the vehicle complied with officers, but a rear passenger, Frederick Kennedy Daniels, 54, 215 Paper Mill Rd., Lawrenceville, gave a false name to the deputy.
The deputy also noticed an opened case of alcohol in the vehicle and asked all occupants to step outside the vehicle. Daniels twice tried to escape, but was caught by officers and eventually swept to the ground and detained. The deputy learned Daniels’ identity and discovered warrants for his arrest.
The two women told deputies Danels grabbed the driver by the neck and threatened to kill her if she didn’t attempt to elude officers. Deputies noticed the marks on the woman’s neck. A needle with methamphetamine belonging to Daniels was also found.
Daniels is charged with battery, terroristic threats, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers and giving a false name.
WOMAN LEAVES CHILD ALONE IN VEHICLE
A JCSO deputy responded to complaints of a child left in a running, locked vehicle at the Tanger Outlet Mall.
The deputy made contact with the vehicle and witnesses who noticed the child. The child was sleeping in a car seat in the back seat. The deputy opened the vehicle to check on the child.
The mother Megan Scott Darnell, 40, 500 Charlie Morris Rd., Colbert, arrived and claimed she ran into a store just to return an item and she didn’t want to wake the child up.
The deputy reviewed security footage from the store and found she was away from the child for 24 minutes. Darnell was arrested on scene and charged with cruelty to children.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the JCSO were:
•Joseph Lee Eubanks, 33, 4932 Buck Creek Ln., Flowery Branch – giving a false name to law enforcement and hold for other agency.
•Jordan Whitney Flanagan, 25, 3338 Thousand Oaks Dr., Gainesville – probation violation.
•Paul Edward Nelkie, 49, 11 West Miller St., Colquitt – probation violation.
•Billy Austin Sailors, 21, 99 South Broad St., Commerce – entering auto.
•Dennis Arthur Shumate, 46, 122 White Ave., Fairhope, Ala. – probation violation.
•Richard Keith Summer, 50, no address given – driving with a suspended license.
•Cassidy Danielle Vengrin, 24, 82 Pine St., Danielsville – probation violation, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during a crime, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects.
•Tommy Lee Couch, 64, 44 Hawthorne Ave., Athens – probation violation.
•Jacob Bryan Davis, 34, 168 Storey Meadows Dr., Jefferson – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Michael Sane Harvey, 44, 225 Lonestar Rd., Bogart – failure to appear.
•Brandon Stewart Mason, 32, 80 Pine Ave., Commerce – aggravated assault, child support arrest order and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Laquesha Renee Mathews, 34, 451 Empire Ter., Montgomery, Ala. – hold for other agency, identity fraud and theft by shoplifting.
•Sarah Elizabeth Miller, 29, 9261 Brave Ct., Jonesboro – hold for other agency.
•Mashelle Ann Price, 34, 3024 Lakeside Way, Newnan – probation violation.
•Sean Thomas Reeseman, 29, 1198 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce – battery.
•Christopher Eugene Sampson, 36, no address given – criminal trespass and loitering or prowling.
•Steven Michael Scaff, 35, 606 Johnson Rd., Albany – hold for other agency.
•Brian Thomas Smith, 33, 4801 South Apple Valley Rd., Commerce – DUI-alcohol.
•Jeffrey Andrew Thornton, 40, 2766 Webster Lake Rd., Cleveland – hold for other agency and probation violation.
•Michael Scott Theodore Burnette, 21, 385 Nichols Rd., Pendergrass – DUI-drugs.
•Nickolas Hunter Robertson, 25, 2975 Lake Edmond Rd., Loganville – hold for other agency.
•Noah Michael Salazar, 21, 243 Trotters Tr., Jefferson – driving outside of limited permit.
•Timothy Lamar Floyd, 45, 3249 Commerce Rd., Jefferson – possession of methamphetamine.
•Iveta Gazetasova, 46, 1159 Brockton Chase, Dacula – driving without a license.
•Kaleb John Sands, 23, 2005 Kirkland Cir., Statham – DUI-alcohol.
•Tony Tavizon, 28, 200 Dorsey Brother Rd., Cleveland – identity theft and financial transaction card theft.
•Jessica Marie Lane, 46, 248 Manor Glann, Talmo – DUI-alcohol.
GSP
Arrests made recently by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•Naomi Elizabeth Knight Kelly, 21, 825 Gaines School Rd., Athens – DUI-drugs.
•Cynthia Yvonne Waters, 43, 352 Mitchell Rd., Maysville – DUI-drugs.
