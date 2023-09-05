A man was recently transported to the hospital after he was chased by a group of dogs and fell off his bicycle in Maysville.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Sagefield Circle location for an agency assist, damage to property call and animal complaint.
A group of 6-7 dogs had charged at the man, causing him to fall of his bike and hit his head. He was not alert enough to respond to officers.
The dogs had apparently caused issues with people and other dogs.
The man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported someone stole two pairs of shoes.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a wreck.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where deputies assisted the GSP after a wreck. One person was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
- criminal trespass on Ila Rd. where a man reported seeing people on his property via trail camera.
- damage to property on Ridge Mill Ln. where a man reported a damaged fence.
- information at East Jackson Middle School where an administrator notified officers about an incident involving students.
- private property accident on Jackson Hills Apartment where a vehicle struck a man who was walking in a parking lot. The man was knocked down and landed on his shoulder. The man declined medical attention.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Berea Rd. where a female was arrested after biting one family member and striking another. She was taken to Rutland Youth Detention Center.
- information at Maysville Elementary School where officers met with the Department of Family and Children Services regarding a referral.
- agency assist on Hwy. 15 where deputies assisted the GSP after a wreck with injuries.
- agency assist on White Hill School Rd. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens for a suspected hip injury.
- suspicious activity on Old Hoods Mill Rd. where a man knocked on someone’s door and said he was looking for his cat.
- information on I-85 where officers notified a man that his driver’s license was suspended after a wreck.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported possible shoplifting. Officers found merchandise in the man’s vehicle, along with marijuana.
- information at East Jackson Elementary School where there was a disturbance on a bus route.
- suspicious activity on Orchard Cir. where a concerned citizen made a report.
- information at East Jackson Middle School.
- dispute on Brenda Dr. where a man and woman argued.
JEFFERSON
- suspicious activity on Oak Hill Dr. where officers checked on a man who was emotionally distressed.
- information on Rock Forge Ln. where officers were called to serve a criminal trespass warning.
- dispute on Old Pendergrass Rd. where roommates argued over a living situation.
- agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol following a three-vehicle wreck.
- harassing communications on Harold Phillips Rd. where a man reported another man sent harassing text messages.
- suspicious activity on Traditions Way where someone reported seeing a woman walking on the side of the road and yelling at a man in a vehicle.
- agency assist on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where deputies assisted the GSP after a wreck.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where officers assisted the GSP after a hit and run wreck involving a Banks County School System bus. The driver of the bus said they were turning left from Winder Hwy. onto Hwy. 129 when a white Buick collided with them. The driver of the Buick reported backed her car from underneath the bus and kept driving.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle struck a barrier wall.
- combative inmate at Stan Evans Dr. where an inmate refused to stop kicking the door. The inmate was reportedly combative and grabbed at officers, scratching one of them and drawing blood.
- damage to property on Cabin Creek Rd. where a car wrecked into someone’s yard.
- dispute on Hardin Terrace Cir. where two people argued and one of them wanted the other to leave.
- animal complaint on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reported his neighbor’s dog attacked his dog.
- dispute on Adams Rd. where a man reported a family member dumped his child’s belongings in the driveway.
- information on Indian River Dr. where a woman was checked by EMS after passing out and not knowing where she was. The woman had taken a “gummy.”
- information at West Jackson Middle School where a student lost a trumpet.
- information on Winder Hwy. where schools went into lockdown after an incident reported by the Jefferson Police Department.
- simple battery-family violence on Meadowcreek Dr. where a woman reported a family member grabbed her by the arm and pinched her.
- suspicious activity on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported a vehicle turned around in a parking lot and appeared to take photos.
- suspicious activity on Brockton Loop where a woman received a warning pop-up on her computer, indicating she needed to upgrade her system. She called a number listed on the screen and the people on the phone asked for gift cards.
- dispute on Buckthorne Dr. where a man and his teenage son argued.
- simple assault-family violence on Hunter Rd. where a man and woman argued and the woman said the man got in her face during the dispute.
- driving without a license; open container; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and failure to maintain lane on McCreery Rd. where a man was arrested after someone reported a possibly intoxicated driver. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated. He refused breath and blood tests.
- information and dispute on Gum Springs Rd. where family members had a dispute, which resulted in a custody dispute.
- civil matter on Adams Rd. where people had a dispute over property.
- dispute on Winder Hwy. where neighbors had a dispute about drainage.
- theft of services on South Apple Valley Rd. where a man reported he did work for someone, but wasn’t paid.
- suspicious activity on Stan Evans Dr. where a child development center reported someone showed up and requested to enter the building to complete IT work. The crews had apparently been contracted to complete the work, but there was a lack of communication.
- possession, manufacture, etc., of certain controlled substances or marijuana on Stan Evans Dr. where intake officers found a white powder substance on a man.
- simple battery at WJMS where an altercation occurred between two students.
- civil matter on Lavender Rd. where a man reported an issue after hiring someone to move a mobile home.
- information on Jackson Trail Rd. where two people were seen parked at the back of a subdivision. They said they were checking out the pond.
- suspicious activity on Darnell Rd. where a vehicle was parked in a church parking lot.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man said he lost control of a vehicle and pulled into the grass.
- criminal trespass on Nora Ct. where a woman reported a former roommate damaged property.
- identity fraud on Mulberry Greens Ln. where a man said someone fraudulently tried to get a deed to his property.
- damage to a vehicle and failure to secure load on I-85 where a wood plank damaged a vehicle.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a tractor-trailer engine started smoking.
MAYSVILLE
- dispute on Jackson Woods Rd. where a man and woman had an argument.
- theft by taking on Slater Rd. where a man reported a firearm was stolen.
- agency assist and warrant service on Unity Church Rd. where officers arrested a man for a warrant while assisting the Banks County Sheriff’s Office and FBI in looking for a possible shooting suspect. They did not find the other suspect.
- dispute; warrant service; and simple battery on Hwy. 82 Spur where a woman was arrested for a warrant after a call about a dispute. The woman said a man struck her during the dispute.
NICHOLSON
- mental person on Cooper Farm Rd. where a woman thought someone stole from her.
- possible overdose on Jarrett Rd. where someone attempted to render aid to a man after a possible overdose.
- animal complaint on Broad St. where a vehicle struck a dog.
- dispute on Hawks Ct. where two people argued over loud music.
- information on Spud Palmer Rd. where a woman reported a possible real estate scam.
- information on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman reported a vehicle was left on the property and she wanted to make sure it hadn’t been stolen.
- dispute on Old New Kings Bridge Rd. where family members had a dispute.
- damage to property and hit and run on Hwy. 441 where a woman reported another vehicle struck hers and the other driver didn’t stop.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 334 where a woman reported a rock damaged her vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where someone reported seeing a person with a flashlight at a business. It was an employee, who had forgotten something inside the store.
- pedestrians walking on or along the roadway on Lakeview Dr. where a man was walking in the road.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Farmer Rd. where a man was taken to Advantage Behavioral Health after a dispute with a family member. The man reportedly grabbed the family member and also approached him with a knife.
- civil matter on Blackthorne Dr. where two people argued over a dog.
NORTH JACKSON
- dispute on A.J. Irvin Rd. where two people had a verbal argument.
- agency assist and warrant service on Independence Ave. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported he was possibly suicidal. The man fled on foot, but was detained. He was reportedly belligerent throughout the encounter.
- criminal trespass and runaway juvenile on Stockton Rd. where a juvenile broke a car window and left a residence. He was later found and returned. Officers contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice.
- computer theft on Hubert Pittman Rd. where a man reported someone obtained confidential information off his computer.
- identity fraud on Oak Crest Ln. where a woman reported a fraudulent charge on her account.
SOUTH JACKSON
- agency assist on Nowhere Rd. where officers assisted the GSP after a wreck involving an overturned vehicle. One female had a cut on her head. A male ran from the scene.
- accident with animal on Crooked Creek Village where a vehicle hit a dog.
- civil matter on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported someone sold his towed vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 330 where a man reported someone was looking in his mailbox.
- dispute on Fuller Rd. where two people argued after someone made a false claim about a dog bite.
- burglary on Reynolds Rd. where a man thought a woman he knows took over $4,000 in cash and a jar filled with coins from his residence.
- burglary-second degree on Timber Ridge Dr. where a woman reported a grinding machine was taken. Other items on the property appeared to have been tampered with.
WEST JACKSON
•suicide threats on Parkers Place where a juvenile reportedly said she planned to kill herself and hurt others. She said she’d taken her mother’s medication in the past but hadn’t taken any that day.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where a deputy located a man who fled an accident scene in Jefferson.
•dispute on Addison Lane where a man said his neighbor’s pit bull attacked his small golden doodle. The man said he fell while pushing the pit bull off of his dog, scraping his knees.
•information on Legacy Knoll Lane where a bullying incident was reported.
•forgery on Lauren Marie Dr. where a woman said somebody changed the name she wrote on a check for $5,219. She also said the amount was altered slightly to $5,217.
•theft on Kiley Dr. where a man said a scammer collected $2,690 for rent on a house he did not own. The man said he and his brother did not receive a code for the home’s lockbox and that the scammer hung up on his brother and blocked him when he called about the lockbox and passcode to the house.
•information on Boulder Crest where a man said a neighbor with dementia told him he heard voices in his house and left the residence. The man said he went with his neighbor to the house but saw no one inside the home.
•information on Manor Lake Circle where a woman said she received threatening messages from a former employee that she had to reprimand. The former employee was barred from the location.
