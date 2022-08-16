A Bogart man was transported to the hospital recently after wrecking into a lake in South Jackson.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to assist the Georgia State Patrol with the single-vehicle wreck on Aug. 5 around 7 p.m.
According to the GSP report, the driver was traveling east on Jefferson River Rd. when he traveled off the roadway and into a lake.
When deputies arrived, the driver was being checked by fire personnel for a possible head injury. He was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for a suspected minor/visible injury.
COMMERCE
• dispute on Rob Belue Rd. where two men had an argument and one of them reportedly got a gun and pointed it at the other. The man who grabbed the gun said the other man had grabbed him and he thought he was going to get his gun.
• damage to a vehicle on I-85 N where a woman reported a vehicle was damaged by a tire tread that came off a tractor-trailer.
• suspicious activity on Sandy Creek Rd. where someone reported an open door at a fire station. A man who works at the station said it didn't appear anything was missing.
• warrant service on Hwy. 441 where deputies retrieved a woman who had a warrant.
• theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee said two men took T-shirts.
• damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 334 where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged while she was trying to avoid a collision.
• information on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone reported an incident on a school bus.
• dispute on Richard Bridges Rd. where a man and woman argued and the man reportedly kicked over items.
• information on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called for an incident that happened in the East Jackson Comprehensive High School gym.
• damage to a vehicle on I-85 N where a man said his vehicle was struck by a piece of debris.
• information on Central Ave. where deputies attempted to check on a woman regarding a report of assault, but they weren’t able to make contact with her.
• dispute on Hwy. 82 Spur where a woman said her roommate yelled at her over toilet paper.
• dispute on Hwy. 334 where two people argued over payment for work that was done at a residence.
• suicide threats on Hwy. 82 Spur where deputies checked on a man who made online comments about self-harm. The man denied wanting to harm himself.
• welfare check on D. Williams Rd. where deputies checked on a man who was OK.
• dispute on Barron Dr. where a couple had a verbal argument.
JEFFERSON
• welfare check on County Farm Rd. where deputies checked on a woman who was OK.
• cruelty to children-third degree; criminal trespass; aggravated assault-family violence; and battery-family violence on Grandview Dr. where a man reportedly grabbed and choked a pregnant woman. Another woman intervened and was reportedly struck. One of the women said the man then began striking himself in the face with his fists and a door frame. The man also reportedly broke a glass door before leaving the scene. Part of the incident reportedly occurred in front of a juvenile.The pregnant woman was taken to the hospital. Deputies weren't able to make contact with the man.
• suspicious activity on Ethridge Rd. where someone found bags and a basket on their property.
• dispute on Brockton Rd. where two men argued after one of them confronted the other for riding ATVs in the parking lot.
• information on Bell View Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after a four-wheeler flipped onto him.
• warrant service and obstruction of officers on Grandview Dr. where a man who had a warrant tried to hide into an attic. He was ultimately arrested. Another man was also arrested after he didn't comply with deputies' commands to exit a room and he resisted being detained. A deputy sustained a knee injury during the altercation.
• battery/simple battery-family violence on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where family members argued and reportedly pushed and punched each other.
• civil matter on Potter House Rd. where neighbors had a dispute over a property line during tree-cutting.
• dispute on Waterford Ct. where a woman reportedly confronted a juvenile for riding a dirt bike down the road. The woman reportedly blocked the juvenile and used profanities.
• agency assist on Hwy. 82 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
• simple assault-family violence on Harden Terrace Cir. where a man was arrested after yelling and grabbing a woman.
• damage to a vehicle on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a man reported damage to his vehicle's bumper and fender.
• motorist assist on Doster Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was seen parked in a vehicle on the side of the road, slumped over the wheel. The man said he felt sick and may have lost consciousness.
• dispute on S. Apple Valley Rd. where family members argued over cigarettes and food.
• agency assist on Hwy. 124 where a man was taken to the hospital after a possible heart attack.
• agency assist on I-85 S where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
• agency assist on Hwy. 129 N where deputies assisted the Jefferson Police Department at a wreck scene.
• damage to a vehicle on I-85 N where a man reported a rock damaged his windshield.
• dispute on Lebanon Church Rd. where someone reported a man took a firearm and threatened to shoot himself with it.
• aggravated battery on Harden Terrace Cir. where a juvenile reportedly struck a family member in the face.
• information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where someone reported a suspicious vehicle in the West Jackson Middle School parking lot. It was gone when deputies arrived.
• theft by taking on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy. where a man reported his dog had gotten loose and the person who found it wouldn’t return it to him.
• lost/found item on Raco Pkwy. where a man reported a lost trailer tag.
• agency assist on Hwy. 129 Business at Hwy. 129 where deputies assisted after a chicken truck overturned. The driver was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for evaluation.
• theft by deception on Commerce Rd. where a man reported an issue when selling a clothes dryer online.
• driving without a license and stop/yield sign violation on Athens Hwy. (Arcade) where a man was arrested after a two-vehicle wreck with no injuries.
• civil matter on Harold Phillips Rd. where a man reported a property line issue.
• damage to a vehicle and hit and run on I-85 where a woman said a tractor-trailer merged into her lane and struck her vehicle.
• agency assist on Winder Hwy. where a woman was taken to NGMC Gainesville for a medical episode.
• dispute on Dillon Dr. where deputies stood by while a woman retrieved belongings. She was also given a criminal trespass warning for the residence.
• suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir. where deputies gave a man a courtesy ride after he was reported for knocking on someone’s door.
• welfare check on Billie Dean Dr. where deputies received a referral from Adult Protective Services regarding possible neglect.
• suspicious activity on Cabots Creek Dr. where a woman reported seeing a man on her neighbor’s front porch on surveillance video.
• welfare check on Brockton Loop where deputies checked on a woman after a verbal argument. She was OK.
• information on Winder Hwy. where a woman reported her juvenile may have gotten a vape from another student.
MAYSVILLE
• possession of methamphetamine and warrant service on Boone Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant and deputies later found meth on her.
• dispute on Beacon Hill Dr. where a man and woman argued and the woman attempted to leave in a vehicle. The man said he got road rash during the incident because he grabbed onto the vehicle and didn’t let go. The man said the woman broke a vehicle window.
• agency assist on Hidden Meadows Dr. where deputies assisted the Maysville Police Department with a domestic dispute. A man was arrested during the incident.
NICHOLSON
• warrant service on Broad St. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported a man was asking people for methamphetamine inside a store.
• mental person on Thunderwood Ct. where a woman with possible mental issues reported a man wouldn't leave her residence.
• information on Kesler Rd. where people reportedly got into an argument.
• information on New Kings Bridge Rd. where two people reported an insurance company contacted them about paying for charges regarding an accident involving a vehicle they'd sold.
• dispute on Hwy. 334 where a couple had a verbal argument.
• suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where someone reported a man banged on the door and asked for help. Deputies gave the man a courtesy ride to the Banks County line.
• dispute on Ivy Creek Dr. where neighbors had a property line dispute.
• dispute on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where a woman reported three females were in her driveway trying to fight her.
• suspicious activity on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a woman reported a man walked on her property.
NORTH JACKSON
• deposit account fraud on Guy Cooper Rd. where a man reported fraudulent activity on his company's account.
• information on Old Gainesville Hwy. where someone reported information regarding a parent.
• lost/found item on Lanier Rd. where a woman reported two dogs were missing.
• battery/simple battery-family violence on Sosbee Rd. where a woman said she and a man argued. The man reportedly picked the woman up and dropped her, causing the woman's tooth to break.
• suspicious activity on Lanier Rd. where a woman found a campsite in the woods. The woman also reported seeing a suspicious vehicle. The woman's son also thought he'd seen someone looking into a window at their residence.
• damage to property on Scenic Falls a man said a piece of wood fell off a trailer and damaged his vehicle.
• lost/found item on Old Gainesville Hwy. where a man reported a lost firearm.
• damage to property on Old State Rd. where a man reported fuel had been placed in a tractor fluid tank.
• damage to a vehicle on Mountain Creek Church Rd. where someone struck a patrol vehicle while turning into a driveway at a wreck scene.
• threats on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a man said a coworker threatened him.
• suspicious activity and damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 60 where a man said someone took a vehicle without permission and it was damaged upon return.
• overdue motorist on Mountain Creek Church Rd. where a woman reported her son hadn’t returned. She was later able to make contact with him.
• suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd. where a man sat in a parking lot while waiting to meet up with friends.
SOUTH JACKSON
• information on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where a woman reported two men were riding ATVs in the roadway.
• civil matter on Commerce Rd. where a man reported a phone he'd purchased was broken.
• driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 330 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
• dispute on Lake Carolyn Rd. where a woman wanted people to leave her property.
• missing persons on Fuller Rd. where a man reported he hadn’t seen two juvenile family members who he has custody over for months. They had reportedly been leaving with someone the man didn’t know. The two juveniles were OK.
• suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where a man who had taken methamphetamine was acting suspiciously and was later pickup up by a friend.
• driving while license is suspended or revoked; no insurance; and driving a motor vehicle without registration on Hwy. 129 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
• theft by deception on Jefferson Rd. where a man said another man stole lumber.
• mental person on Marco Dr. where a mobile crisis unit was called for a woman after making comments about cults.
• lost/found item on Oconee Connector where a woman reported her purse was missing.
• suspicious activity on Hwy. 330 where a woman reported a suspicious man came onto her property twice.
WEST JACKSON
•information on Jaxco Junction where a school official asked a deputy to speak to a student’s mother about an off-campus incident.
•fraud on Lamar Ct. where a man said he received a traffic citation from New York state. The man said he no longer owns the vehicle involved in the citation.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a man involved in a motorcycle accident was reportedly running down the street. The man had visible road rash and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Boulder Crest where two complainants said a man parked his motorcycle in front of their house. He had previously been heard arguing with a woman at a next-door residence, according to the incident report. They reportedly confronted the man, who said he was looking for a woman. The man reportedly left when he was told no woman with that name was there.
•criminal trespass on Shirley Ct. where a man said a woman threatened to shoot him. The woman said the man has abused her in the past and made her fear for her life. She said the man was not welcome at her home, and he was barred from the property, according to the incident report.
•animal complaint on West Jefferson St. where a woman said two dogs attacked her dog while on a walk. The dog reportedly only suffered superficial wounds and was not taken to a veterinarian.
•criminal trespass on West Jefferson St. where a woman said her vehicle’s back passenger tire was slashed. Prior to the incident, the woman said she’d been in a dispute with a neighbor who accused her of reporting her to the landlord about a dog feces issue.
•dispute on Johnson Dr. where a woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument over bills.
•agency assist with a fire at a Hwy. 124 business location. The business was evacuated and fire personnel were on scene, according to the incident report.
•harassing communications on Davey Circle where a man and a woman said a male, unprovoked, screamed obscenities toward them. Both said they hadn’t spoken to the man and did not know why he harassed them.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 332 where an excavator was reportedly driven into a pond.
•burglary on Hwy. 53 where two suspects were seen leaving an empty residence from a side door. No items were reported missing.
•dispute on Morris Creek Dr. where a woman and her husband reportedly got into an argument over money.
•burglary on Pearl Industrial Ave. where the glass door of a business was reportedly broken out. The building’s power was also shut off, according to the incident report. No items were reported missing.
•theft on Skelton Rd. where a set of pallet forks and a set of steer grapple attachments where reported stolen from a subdivision construction site and later found. The items had reportedly been moved to another location in the subdivision and covered by trash.
•mental subject on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man said he had a dispute with his neighbor and alleged that his neighbor kills people, though he couldn’t provide any names.
•battery on Jaxco Junction where a juvenile was reportedly punched in the face and head multiple times with a closed fist by another student at Jackson County High School. The juvenile’s mother said she plans to prosecute the student.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a portion of a fence at a business was reportedly removed. A door to the business was slightly ajar but no items were reported missing, according to the incident report.
