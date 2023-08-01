A man was recently transported to the hospital after a car fell on him while he was working on it.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called for an agency assist on Ivy Creek Drive in Nicholson.
A vehicle had fallen on a man while he was working on it and they couldn’t get the vehicle off him.
Officers and a med unit were able to get the man onto a stretcher.
He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for his injuries.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. where a vehicle hit a tree in the roadway. Power lines were also down.
- simple battery-family violence and criminal trespass on Crystal Gail Dr. where a woman said a man threw her phone and picked her up and threw her off a porch. He then reportedly locked her out of the residence.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported someone took two pairs of pants and a shirt. The employee confronted the suspects and they returned the product.
- agency assist on Hwy. 15 where one person was transported to NGMC Gainesville after a wreck.
- information on I-85 where a woman reported her broken down vehicle had been damaged.
- damage to property on Maysville Rd. where a man said his vehicle had been hit in. parking lot.
- dispute on Ridge Mill Ln. where a man reportedly got upset with two juveniles who were making noise. Someone reported the man pointed a gun at the two juveniles. Officers determined it was a toy gun.
- open container; reckless driving; and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol on I-85 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. Officers also found 16 open containers in the vehicle.
JEFFERSON
- threats on John B. Brooks Rd. where a man said someone threatened him over money paid for pallets.
- information and damage to a vehicle on Lavista Rd. where a woman reported a bull caused damage, but officers said it didn’t appear it was a bull.
- basic rules violation; reckless driving; passing in a no-passing zone; failure to maintain lane; and driving and unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle on Wellford Ave. where a man was cited after a single-vehicle wreck. He reportedly passed another vehicle and had to swerve to avoid hitting a truck that was coming around a curve. The man drove the vehicle from the scene, despite it having three flat tires. A juvenile family member had been in the vehicle, but was uninjured. A witness said he and his family, including two juveniles, had been walking in the area just prior to the wreck.
- suicide threats on Adams Rd. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after having thoughts about self-harm.
- custody dispute on Bennett Cemetery Rd. where officers were called for a welfare check on a juvenile. The juvenile was fine and well taken care of.
- welfare check on Potts Rd. where officers checked on a man who was OK.
- dispute on Swann Rd. where a woman wanted someone to leave her property after they showed up to retrieve belongings.
- damage to a vehicle on Nightingale St. where a vehicle struck a parked vehicle.
- dispute on Ethridge Rd. where a man and his ex-wife had an argument.
- agency assist on Rucker Rd. where deputies assisted during a medical call.
- dispute on Duncans Mill Rd. where family members had a dispute and there were conflicting stories about a physical altercation.
- suspicious activity on Creek Nation Rd. where a man heard gunshots.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where deputies assisted the Arcade Police Department with a vehicle pursuit. The driver was ultimately detained.
- dispute and criminal trespass on Worley Rd. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning after a dispute with another man.
- agency assist on Rock Forge Rd. where a woman reported her husband punched her in Arcade.
- information on Hwy. 82 where a woman said a vehicle struck her vehicle and the other driver didn’t stop.
- public drunkenness on Windy Hill Rd. where a belligerent, intoxicated woman was arrested. She also screamed and kicked on the way to the jail and refused to cooperate with officers at the jail. She was placed in a padded cell.
- suspicious activity on Windy Hill Rd. where a woman reported suspicious vehicles. The driver of one of them put something inside of her mailbox and a driver from another vehicle later retrieved it.
- mental person on Brockton Ln. where a man was taken to the Advantage Crisis Center.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a juvenile was left in a running vehicle while their dad was working. The juvenile was OK, but had needed to use the restroom.
- welfare check on P. J. Roberts Rd. where officers checked on a juvenile, who was OK. The child’s mother said the child’s father often calls authorities if she doesn’t answer the phone.
- information on Double Bridges Rd. where two men got into a fight. Someone reported a possible stabbing, but a witness denied that. Officers also didn’t see any signs of a stabbing.
- receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; warrant service; and obstruction of officers on Tanglewood Dr. where officers attempted to do a welfare check on two juveniles after their father had been involved in a fight. The father reportedly got out of a vehicle and walked away from officers and didn’t follow commands. Another man in the vehicle was arrested for a warrant and officers found a loaded pistol on him, along with brass knuckles and two knives. The two juveniles were OK.
- agency assist on Flagstone Ave. where a thermostat caught fire in a residence and a homeowner put it out.
- dispute on Jackson Pkwy. where a man reported a woman would not let him back out of a parking space.
- harassing communications on Diamond Rd. where a woman reported a man sent threatening text messages.
- criminal trespass on Meadowland Dr. where a man reported a contractor returned to the residence after being terminated from the job.
- financial transaction card theft and civil matter on Double Bridges Rd. where a man reported fraudulent transactions on his debit card.
MAYSVILLE
- dispute on Highland Way where a couple had an argument and the man said the woman threw his food into the yard.
- theft by taking and duty to report an accident with property damage on Holly Spring Rd. where someone drove off the roadway and hit a sign. Officers reported the sign was missing.
- criminal trespass on Deadwyler Rd. where a man reported seeing a vehicle drive through a gate, possibly trying to gain access to a pond.
- damage to a vehicle on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where a vehicle backed into another in a parking lot.
- agency assist and suicide threats on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man was transported to NGMC Gainesville after he was found unresponsive. During the incident, the man yelled at EMS and was combative toward them.
NICHOLSON
- suspicious activity on Cabin Creek Rd. where a woman thought some of her family members may have been staying at the cemetery and littering, but she was unsure. She was also concerned about a family member’s welfare.
- noise complaint on Hunt Club Rd. where someone reported loud music.
- suspicious activity on Broad St. where two people were seen around a closed convenience store. They said they were taking a break from walking.
- suspicious activity on Broad St. where a woman was parked at a closed business.
- civil matter on Chandler Bridge Rd. where people had a dispute over a living arrangement.
- information on Autumn Dr. where a woman wanted information on evicting someone.
- information on Jims Ln. where EMS checked on a man, who had become upset and was yelling.
- theft by taking on Lakeview Dr. where a man reported lawn equipment was missing, along with a chalk sign and a milk jug.
- mental person on Broad St. where officers met with a man who possibly had mental issues.
- dispute on Old Athens Dr. where family members had a verbal argument and one of them reportedly threatened the other.
NORTH JACKSON
- civil matter on Martin Dr. where a woman wanted to report issues with her driveway.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Banyon Creek Dr. where two family members argued and one of them pushed another into a window, causing injuries to their wrist.
- suspicious activity on Starbuck Pkwy. where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Forest Lake Circle Rd. where a woman was found deceased, apparently from suicide.
- criminal trespass on Main St. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning at a store because an employee suspected he’d shoplifted.
- dispute on Hidden Trail where a father and son argued.
- dispute on Nichols Rd. where two women argued and one of them refused to leave.
- damage to a vehicle on Mountain Creek Rd. where a woman reported a limb fell on her vehicle.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Spirit Lake Dr. where a woman with a medical history was found deceased.
SOUTH JACKSON
- permitting livestock to run at-large on New Kings Bridge Rd. where there was a cow in the road. Officers said the cow had gone on a deck and turned over a grill.
- agency assist on Brock Rd. where an air conditioning unit caught fire at a church, filling the hallways and rooms with smoke.
- noise complaint on Jefferson River Rd. where someone reported loud music.
- welfare check on Jefferson River Rd. where officers checked on a woman who had been in a dispute.
- aggravated battery on Prince Ave. where a woman said she and a man got into an argument and he slapped her, repeatedly punched her and threw her down. The woman had visible injuries.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 330 where people parked at a closed business. They said they were waiting for the store to open due to a sale.
- suspicious activity on Lost Creek Dr. where a man said his neighbor found his mail in a ditch.
- suspicious activity on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man was picking up a school employee.
WEST JACKSON
•suspicious activity on Hickory Bluff where a deputy reportedly saw a man sitting in a river. The man told the deputy he didn’t need assistance, but someone later reported seeing the man in the woods “flopping around and vomiting.” The deputy was unable to find the man at the location.
•death investigation (non-murder) on McNeal Dr. where a man, who had breathing problems, was reportedly found deceased on a concrete walkway at a residence.
•suspicious activity on Country Grove Dr. where a woman reported a van parked in front of her home. A juvenile at the residence said the van had parked in front of the house three times.
•juvenile issue on Stoneview Dr. where a woman and her daughter reportedly clashed over the youth talking to a male on social media.
•entering an automobile on Commons Dr. where a woman said someone took her checkbook from her unlocked vehicle. She said she later learned someone had attempted to pass a $3,000 check from her account.
•dispute on Cascade Ct. where a woman said an object on a trash truck struck her arm. The woman, who was not a customer of the trash service, said the trash truck driver had refused $100 to take her trash and sped off. She said the object then struck her. The woman complained of an elbow injury and received an examination from emergency medical services (EMS), who later took her to a hospital at her request. EMS workers said her elbow was not scratched or swollen. The trash truck driver said the woman did not stand close enough to his truck to be struck by the object, which the deputy determined to be a ladder near the truck’s cab.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a man walking with his children said a group playing basketball at a park played loud music with vulgar language. The man requested that a deputy ask the group to turn down the music, and the group complied.
•agency assist on Freedom Pkwy. where a deputy assisted Gainesville police by contacting a Hoschton man who reportedly backed into a car in a Gainesville store parking lot but did not report it.
