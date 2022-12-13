A man recently attempted to take a Good Samaritan's car after she stopped to check on a wreck in South Jackson.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called for the report of simple battery, robbery, agency and motor vehicle hijacking on Hwy. 330 at Tallassee Rd.
A woman had stopped to check on the passengers involved in a two-vehicle wreck. She said the suspect wrenched her arm and took her keys and tried to drive off in her vehicle. He couldn't figure out how to get the vehicle into gear before officers arrived.
Deputies said the man was talking out of his head and resisted getting out of the vehicle. A deputy attempted to use a taser on the man, but the attempt was unsuccessful.
The man was ultimately detained. During the drive to the jail, the man became silent. Deputies said he was lying across the seat and was unresponsive. They attempted a sternum rub and gave the man one dose of Narcan, but he was still unresponsive. Officers did chest compressions and another dose of Narcan and the man began breathing and was in-and-out of consciousness.
He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. He reportedly had cocaine and methamphetamine in his system.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an East Jackson Comprehensive High School counselor reported a statement made by a student.
- harassing communications on Fincher Dr. where a man reported someone contacted him about cemetery lots.
- threats on B. Wilson Rd. where a woman reported a man had made threats about killing her.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 Spur where a woman who lived in a nearby assisted living house was found walking on the roadside.
- dispute on Mt. Olive Rd. where a man and woman argued and the man took their vehicle.
- agency assist on I-85 N where multiple people were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville with severe injuries after a wreck.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where a man said he lost control of the vehicle and struck a ditch.
- warrant service on Hwy. 98 where deputies retrieved a man who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported an alarm went off when two people left the store.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a woman reported a truck struck her door mirror and didn't stop.
- damage to a vehicle on Cold Sassy Rd. where a man reported another vehicle drifted into his lane and their mirrors may have truck.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a parent wanted to talk about an incident concerning their child.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where two juveniles had an altercation at EJCHS.
- damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. where a vehicle ran into a ditch.
- agency assist on Maysville Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Bolton-Gordon Rd. where a man died from natural causes.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a school administrator reported a juvenile made concerning statements.
- warrant service and criminal trespass on B. Wilson Rd. where a woman was arrested after going to a location she'd been banned from.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee saw suspects in a previous shoplifting incident.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an EJCHS administrator reported students may have made comments about bringing an unauthorized item to school.
- damage to a vehicle on Maysville Rd. where a man said another driver struck his vehicle and didn't stop.
JEFFERSON
- dispute and custody dispute on Maddox Hill Rd. where a man and woman argued after the man wanted to take their child to live out-of-state.
- suspicious activity on Lee St. where a repossession company employee was parked at an intersection, using a license plate reader to find cars that needed repossessing.
- information on Geiger Rd. where a woman reported a custody issue.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. at Potter House Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle wrecked into a power pole. EMS had to extract the man from the vehicle. Georgia State Patrol was called for the wreck.
- dispute on Whitney Rd. where a woman said her son was yelling.
- information on Alderberry Ct. where a woman reported a driver was speeding and traveling recklessly.
- damage to a vehicle on Bill Wright Rd. where a driver lost control of a vehicle and struck a speed limit sign.
- animal complaint on Johnson Mill Rd. where a woman reported her neighbor's goat had eaten her house plants.
- suspicious activity on County Farm Rd. where a woman was parked while waiting to pick someone up and drive them home.
- welfare check on Hwy. 82 N where deputies checked on a woman who left the hospital against medical advice and still had her IV in. The woman had removed the IV.
- damage to a vehicle on Mark Dodd Rd. where a woman lost sight of the road due to fog and the vehicle went down an embankment.
- damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Storey Ln. where a woman said she ran a stop sign because she couldn't see it in the fog. She slammed on the breaks, but ran off the roadway, through a fence and struck a tree.
- suspicious activity on Lee St. where someone reported two men were trying to open doors at businesses.
- warrant service; obstruction of officers; and giving false name to officers; on Oak Hill Rd. where a man was arrested during a warrant service attempt. The suspect gave officers a false name, but his fingerprints showed his true identity. The man reportedly resisted arrest and kicked the patrol car door when he was placed inside the car.
- criminal trespass on Overlook Ln. where a woman said a man changed the locks on a residence.
- suspicious activity on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy. where a man found a woman walking in his yard. She reportedly asked for a smoke and said she was getting inspiration from the residence.
- dispute on Overlook Ln. where a woman wanted deputies to accompany her while she gathered belongings.
- suspicious activity on Hardman Rd. where someone reported a truck that was on a property. It was a county road department vehicle.
- driving while license is suspended and right of way in crosswalks on Hoschton St. where a woman was arrested after not yielding to pedestrians who were walking in a cross walk. She was arrested after officers learned she her license was suspended.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where someone reported a domestic incident between two people.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where deputies assisted with a medical call at West Jackson Middle School.
- theft by taking on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy. where a woman was arrested after taking mail from mailboxes.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 15 where a man reported a tire came off his vehicle, causing him to lose control of the car.
- criminal trespass on Toy Wright Rd. where a company reported an employee refused to leave the property.
- harassing communications on Blackstock Rd. where a woman said her daughter was harassed on social media.
- animal complaint on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man reported a cow was on his property.
- lost/found item on Ebenezer Church Rd. where a woman reported Airpods were missing.
- dispute on Andrew Ridge Dr. where family members had a dispute over a vehicle.
- information on Winder Hwy. where a man wanted to report an incident that occurred on a bus.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a woman reported an incident at school that involved her juvenile son.
- hit and run on Dry Pond Rd. where a man said another driver side-swiped his vehicle.
- warrant service and driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 82 S where two men were arrested after a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Ford Rd. where a deputy saw a suspicious vehicle and later found a bag of mail on the side of the road.
MAYSVILLE
- burglary-first degree on Hwy. 82 Spur where a man reported a broken window and said a saw, air compressor and speaker were missing.
- damage to a vehicle on Plainview Rd. where a vehicle struck a tree that had fallen in the road.
- theft by conversion on Red Oak Rd. where a man reported steel scaffolding was stolen.
- suspicious activity on Ellison St. where a vehicle got stuck in a yard.
- suspicious activity on Horseshoe Bend where a man said his mailbox was open.
- theft by taking on Bingham Rd. where a woman said her mail was stolen.
- theft by taking on Upland Dr. where a man reported a security camera was missing.
NICHOLSON
- information on Church St. where deputies tried to make contact with a parent about picking up their sick child.
- juvenile issue on Hwy. 334 where a woman reported her son was threatened by a fellow student at Jackson County High School.
- overdue motorist on Hunt Club Rd. where a woman didn't return home, but was found at a fast-food restaurant.
- dispute on Summit Heights Dr. where a woman said her boyfriend changed the locks on their residence after an argument.
- information on Shilo Rd. where a man wanted information about his neighbor shooting a firearm close to his property.
- dispute on Staplers Bridge Rd. where a man and his mother got into an argument and the mother tried to keep the man from leaving.
- damage to property on Hwy. 334 where someone said a delivery driver struck a basketball goal.
- information on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman reported a man kicked her cat, resulting in a limp.
- dispute on Winding Vine Ln. where a man and woman argued and the woman said the man came toward her aggressively and threatened her.
- dispute on Steeple Chase Rd. where a couple had a verbal argument.
- suspicious activity on Pace Dr. where a man reported seeing a light on in an abandoned church.
- dispute on Pine Ridge Pl. where people had a custody dispute.
- theft of services on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where someone reportedly tampered with a water meter and took water.
NORTH JACKSON
- death investigation (non-murder) on Midland Rd. where a woman with multiple health issues was found deceased.
- damage to a vehicle on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a woman said she swerved to avoid hitting a deer, resulting in the vehicle becoming over-turned in a field.
- information on Lanier Rd. where someone reported prank phone calls.
- damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 60 where a driver swerved, lost control and the vehicle went into a ditch.
SOUTH JACKSON
- damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a driver lost control and the vehicle slid down an embankment and into a tree line.
- suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where a man reported a package was missing.
- forgery-third degree on Clarksboro Dr. where a man reported a check was cashed without authority.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129.where a tire fell off a vehicle and caused damaged to another vehicle's grille.
WEST JACKSON
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 where a man said he injured his foot after hearing someone in the woods and investigating the noise. The man appeared paranoid and possibly under the influence of drugs, according to the incident report. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for treatment of his foot.
•fraud on Durham Rd. where a woman said a man claiming to work for the U.S. Customs Office said that multiple contraband items in her name were in the office’s possession. She said he was very adamant about gaining her personal information, but she only provided the last four digits of her social security number. She said the man would not say what was in the packages. The woman said she hung up on the man.
•simple battery on Hwy. 124 where a man said his wife punched him between the eyes during an argument.
•dispute on Panther Ct. where a woman said her boyfriend is dealing marijuana and abusing pills and wanted him removed from the residence. She was told to contact the magistrate judge to seek an eviction notice.
•dispute on Hwy. 60 and Hwy. 124 where a woman stopped her vehicle along the side of the road after arguing with her daughter while in route to a hotel. The woman reportedly had been drinking and did not want to continue driving. A passerby took the woman and her daughter to the hotel, according to the incident report.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where two dollies were reportedly stolen off of a tow truck.
•suicide threats on Kings Rd. where a woman said she had thoughts of hurting herself. She was transported to a hospital to talk with a mental health professional.
•suspicious activity on East Jefferson St. where a woman said her daughter found a bullet on a school bus. The woman said her daughter attempted to tell the bus driver, but she was ignored. The woman said the bus driver’s non-response could be racially motivated based on her actions “toward Caucasian children versus those toward African American children.”
•dispute on White St. where a woman said her boyfriend broke up with her and refused to return her cat. The woman’s boyfriend said ownership of the cat was in both of their names.
•theft on River Bend Dr. where a man said a tag off of a vehicle he’d sold was stolen.
•harassing communications on Hickory Bluff where a woman said her juvenile daughter was being harassed on social media over a dispute that occurred in Athens.
•dispute on Hensley Lane where a woman said she and her husband got into an argument over some video footage of her that he found.
•threats on Panther Ct. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her. The woman said she would file for a temporary restraining order against him.
•mental subject on Candlewood Lane where a man said he felt that someone driving around his neighborhood wanted to kill him. He said he’d been feeling this “for a while.” The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for an evaluation.
•theft on Summer Hill Dr. where a man said a Nintendo Switch delivered to his residence was stolen.
•burglary on Hwy. 124 where a man said 24 windows to be installed in homes under construction were stolen. The windows were reportedly valued at a total of $5,475.
