The pilot of a light aircraft was uninjured after a recent accident near the Jackson County Airport.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called for the incident on Hwy. 82 on May 14.
A man was flying a Hurricane 103 ultra-light aircraft when the engine failed shortly after liftoff. The aircraft struck a tree before hitting the ground.
MAN SAYS SOMEONE SHOT AT HIM
In another recent incident, a man reported someone shot at him while he was driving.
The incident was reported on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. The man said he was driving and hit the brakes to get a vehicle to stop following him so closely. He said the other vehicle pulled up beside him and he heard seven shots.
The man didn't see what type of vehicle the suspect(s) were driving.
Deputies didn't see any bullet holes on the vehicle.
WOMAN SAYS DRIVER POINTED GUN AT HER
In another incident, a woman reported another driver pointed a gun at her.
The incident occurred on Dry Pond Rd. where the woman said another vehicle cut off a Chevy Silverado when making a U-turn. She said the driver of the Silverado rolled down his window and pointed a gun at her saying "the best thing for you to do is to keep going."
A man and juveniles were also in the vehicle with the woman.
COMMERCE
- driving in violation of license restrictions and failure to stop at a stop sign on Waterworks Rd. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Woods Bridge Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a two-vehicle wreck with injuries. A man had a large laceration on his head.
- damage to property; damage to a vehicle; driving without a license; and failure to maintain lane on I-85 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Swain Rd. where deputies assisted with an unresponsive man. Narcan was used and a med unit was called.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where a man said a vehicle came into his lane and struck his vehicle.
- information and mental person on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd. where a man agreed to go to the hospital after an argument with a woman. The woman said he pushed her and left with a handgun.
- theft by taking on Ridgeway Church Rd. where someone took a catalytic converter.
- information on Waterworks Rd. where a man reported his wife hadn't been taking her medication.
- theft by taking on South Elm St. where a man reported a license plate was stolen.
- dispute on Orchard Cir. where two people argued over the cost and time of renovations.
- theft by deception on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone put a stop payment on a $580 purchase.
- suspicious activity on Edgefield Dr. where someone reported lumber was left on a property.
- dispute on Old Harden Orchard Rd. where two people were given a criminal trespass warning after a woman said she didn't want them on her property.
- agency assist on Ila Rd. where someone reportedly stole two lighters from a store and left their license behind.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone reported an incident involving a student.
- animal complaint on Ruby Ln. where a woman said a dog attacked her dogs. The woman was checked by EMS after the animals accidentally hit her head.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where two people were arrested after taking items from a store.
- juvenile issue on B. Wilson Rd. where deputies returned a child to their parents.
- lost/found item on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone reported their son had lost something.
JEFFERSON
- agency assist and suicide threats on Adams Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after making comments about harming himself.
- possible overdose on Lake Point Ct. where two people were taken to the hospital after a possible overdose. Narcan was also used.
- dispute on Whitney Rd. where a woman reported an issue between her daughter and her ex-boyfriend.
- damage to property on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a vehicle damaged an overhang.
- agency assist on Trotters Trace where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after swallowing brake cleaner.
- runaway juvenile on Sealey Ln. where a juvenile ran away, but was later returned to his family.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman with an extensive medical history was found dead.
- warrant service on Stockton Farm Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Barbs Ct. where a woman heard a sound at her residence.
- dispute and civil matter on Oliver Cir. where two people argued over money.
- suspicious activity on Ethridge Rd. where someone reported a male made inappropriate comments and called a teacher a "censorship socialist" during a field trip. He also reportedly took pictures of the children.
- criminal trespass on Hwy. 82 N where a man saw video footage of a vehicle on his property.
- possession of a controlled substance or marijuana on McClure Industrial where marijuana was discovered in a vehicle.
- theft by deception on Carver Dr. where a man paid someone online for a bearded dragon, but the animal was never delivered.
- lost/found item on Craver Dr. where a man lost his wallet.
- juvenile issue on Waterworks Rd. where a juvenile tried to walk away from a residence.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies were called for a three-vehicle wreck with no injuries.
- juvenile issue on Hunter Rd. where two juveniles fought.
- suspicious activity on Traditions Way where a van sat outside a residence that is under construction. It belonged to someone in the construction crew.
- suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir. where deputies checked a residence after an argument between a man and woman.
- theft by taking on Harold Phillips Rd. where a woman thought a family member took a firearm.
- damage to a vehicle on Winder Hwy. where two vehicles had cosmetic damage after one rolled into the other.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle backed into another.
- information on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman thought someone was taking advantage of her mother.
- information on Winder Hwy. where two students were acting suspiciously.
- suspicious activity and warrant service on Hightower Trail where two people were arrested for warrants after someone reported seeing a man trespassing.
- animal complaint on Apple Valley Rd. where someone reported a cow was in the roadway.
- damage to a vehicle on Jefferson River Rd. where a motorcycle was damaged during a wreck. The driver had scratches on his arm.
- pointing a gun or pistol at another and simple assault on Whirlaway St. where two people argued and one of them claimed the other pulled a gun. Witnesses did not see the gun.
- warrant service on County Farm Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Commerce Rd. where deputies assisted with a two-vehicle wreck with injuries.
- dispute on River Birch Loop where a woman and her father had a verbal argument.
- dispute on Welford ave. where neighbors argued over debris.
- criminal trespass on Brockton Oaks Dr. where someone spray-painted "f--k 12" on a stop sign.
MAYSVILLE
- agency assist on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where someone reported a vehicle was driving all over the road and struck a mailbox.
- suspicious activity on Red Oak Rd. where someone reported a person was using a flashlight outside a residence. The man who was doing so was a resident.
- noise complaint on Gillsville Rd. where someone reported loud music.
- lost/found item on Pinetree Cir. where a woman reported personal documents were possibly lost.
- accident with an animal on Maysville Rd. where a vehicle struck a cow.
- animal complaint on Maysville Rd. where three cows got out.
- information on Hwy. 82 Spur where someone reported a suspicious vehicle in a school parking lot.
- possible overdose on Red Oak Rd. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after he was found passed out in a vehicle.
- battery-family violence on Rolling Ridge (Gillsville) where a woman was arrested after biting a man during an argument.
- damage to a vehicle and hit and run on Lighthouse Cir. where a woman said another vehicle came into her lane, struck her vehicle and didn't stop.
- civil matter on Fountain Dr. (Gillsville) where a woman reported belongings were missing.
- welfare check on Pinetree Cir. where deputies checked on a woman who was OK.
NICHOLSON
- custody dispute on Hwy. 441 where a man reported his ex-wife wouldn't let him keep their child.
- dispute on Kesler Rd. where family members argued and a juvenile was reportedly acting out.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where someone reported a man was selling items in a parking lot.
- suspicious activity on Blackthorne Rd. where a woman said her two sons saw a shadow near a camper.
- mental person and unruly juvenile on Kesler Rd. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after an apparent outburst.
- suspicious activity on Sanford Rd. where someone reported a vehicle tried to run them off the road.
- information on Smithsonia Rd. where a man said his identity had been mistaken.
- abandoned vehicle on Plantation Crossing where a vehicle was towed after it was abandoned in the road.
- damage to a vehicle on Old Hwy. 441 where a vehicle was damaged by debris.
- juvenile issue on Brockton Rd. where a neighborhood resident and others were at a pavilion.
- information on Waterworks Rd. where a man reported another man was aggressive when asking for repairs for vehicle damage.
- suspicious activity on Staghorn Trail Ext. where someone had a party.
NORTH JACKSON
- welfare check on Holly Springs Rd. where deputies attempted to check on a man, but were unsuccessful.
- dispute and lost/found item on Nichols Rd. where a man said a woman threw his bike over a fence during an eviction dispute. The bike later went missing.
- burglary on Main St. where a man said someone broke into his residence and items were missing, including four firearms.
- custody dispute and department of family and children services referral on Manor Glen Way where a woman dropped off children at their father's house at an unscheduled time.
- agency assist on Summer Springs Ct. where two roommates had a dispute.
- lost/found item on Mountain Church Rd. where a man lost a wallet.
- suspicious activity on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a man urinated in bushes.
- damage to property on Holliman Cir. where a woman egged vehicles.
- agency assist and suicide threats on Mountain Creek Dr. where a juvenile was taken to NGMC Gainesville after drinking antifreeze.
- possession of Schedule I or II drugs on Mountain Creek Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant and suspected Fentanyl was found in his pocket.
- theft by deception on Sosbee Rd. where someone paid $500 for a truck, but the seller never gave them the vehicle.
SOUTH JACKSON
- juvenile issue on Norman Rd. where a juvenile left a residence after refusing to go to school. He ultimately got on the bus.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- battery-family violence on Wheelis Rd. where a woman reportedly tried to push her way into a house and pushed a woman, causing her to fall.
- theft by taking and criminal trespass on Archer Grove Rd. where a woman reported returned to a property that she'd been criminally trespassed from. She also reportedly took mail.
- damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. where a vehicle backed into another.
- warrant service on Commerce Rd. where a deputies retrieved a man who had a warrant.
- theft by taking on Jefferson River Rd. where someone took a catalytic converter from a church van.
- information on Mulberry River Rd. where someone reported malnourished cows, but deputies said the cows didn't appear under-nourished.
- theft by taking on Richmar Rd. where a man reported metal railroad materials were missing.
- lost/found item on Bear Paw Ct. where a woman accidentally threw away her passport.
- agency assist on Hwy. 330 where one person was injured in a wreck.
- aggravated assault on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman reportedly tried to hit someone with a shovel during an argument. A man got a small cut on his hand while blocking the shovel.
- warrant service on Commerce Rd. where deputies picked up a man who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
WEST JACKSON
•dispute and theft on Pocket Rd. where the complainant said a man stole his generator. When he confronted the man about the alleged theft, he said the man threatened him with a knife. The other man, however, said the complainant threatened him with a hatchet after accusing him of the theft. The responding deputy saw a generator at the other man’s residence, but it did not fit the description of the stolen generator, according to the incident report. The men were asked to stay away from each other.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a gas station customer and employee reportedly got into an argument over the customer’s alleged refusal to move his truck from a fuel pump.
•temporary protective order service on Hwy. 60 where a man was accused of stalking.
•information on Kiley Dr. where a potential computer hacking was reported. A woman reportedly gave several identification numbers to a man she believed to be with Microsoft customer support before she said she realized she was being scammed.
•agency assist on Manor Lake Circle where a man who was to be transported by emergency medical services reportedly armed himself with scissors and chased nursing staff members. The man also reportedly threatened to hit a deputy over the head with his cane. Emergency medical service workers eventually convinced the man to leave on a stretcher, according to the report.
•dispute on Maddox Rd. where a woman said she and her husband are going through a divorce and the arguments have become heated after he drinks and takes testosterone.
•harassing communications on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman said a man for whom she has a non-contact order has texted her. The man also reportedly made suicide threats. The woman said she is scared of the man and does not want him to show up at her home.
•agency assist on New Cut Rd. where the alleged driver of a vehicle fled the scene of an accident. A man who said he was the passenger in the vehicle asked to be transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for minor injuries.
•recovered stolen property on Hwy. 53 where a vehicle and excavator reported stolen were found. The owner was present at the recovery location and both items were released to him. The owner also told a deputy the suspect was walking on Hwy. 53 toward Winder.
•dispute on Kerby Circle where a woman said her next-door neighbor came over to her home and cursed at her due to the volume of the music in her home. A witness said the man yelled racial slurs at the woman and her family.
•damage to a vehicle on Michigan Circle where a man said his vehicle was sideswiped overnight, causing damage.
•suspicious activity and agency assist on Hwy. 53 where construction materials were taken in a neighborhood where a number of construction-material thefts have been reported. A Gwinnett County officer who lives in the area said he saw a truck leaving the area with roofing materials loaded in the truck bed and stopped the vehicle. The men in the truck were reportedly unable to put law enforcement officers in contact with their boss, calling a non-working number. The responding deputy said his supervisors advised him to have the men return the materials to the location.
•noise complaint on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported gun shots in the area.
•damage to property on Ednaville Rd. where a man said it appeared that someone backed a vehicle into his front porch. He said he suspected an Amazon truck driver for the damage.
•agency assist on Davenport Rd. where a male reportedly threatened to commit suicide. He was taken by emergency medical services to the hospital for an evaluation.
•fraud on Reece Dr. where a woman said $7,710 was taken from her account following a phone call from someone she believed was an insurance company employee.
•agency assist on Pocket Rd. where a man was reportedly lying in the road with a machete and “acting strange.” The man was transported to the hospital for a possible drug overdose, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Mandy Lane where a man said his bank account, cell phone, email account, internet and credit cards were hacked. He said he was unsure if money was taken. The man said people who have been coming onto his property were possibly responsible for the alleged hacking.
•suspicious activity on Glen Lake Rd. where a man said a driver followed him to his home. The incident included racial slurs reportedly being directed at the man. The man said the driver began following him after he left a fast-food restaurant on Hwy. 124 and continued to tail him on Hwy. 332. He said he later saw the driver pass by his residence on Glen Lake Dr., return and stop in his driveway. The man then followed the driver to an Antrum Dr. residence to ask why she was following him. The driver reportedly yelled at him for speeding and used racial slurs. The man returned home and later saw headlights in his driveway and saw the same female sitting in her vehicle, according to incident report. The woman reportedly left after a few moments.
•harassing communications on Washington Rd. where a man said he received death threats over the phone from a male with a heavy European accent who said the man owed him money. The calls came from a number the man did not recognize, according to the incident report. The man said he told the caller he didn’t owe anyone money, but the caller reportedly threatened to kill the man if he didn’t pay. The caller then sent him pictures of dead bodies, telling him, “that’s what’s going to happen if you don’t get my money.” The man told the caller to not call him again and that he would report the incident to police, to which the caller responded, “We kill cops.” The man said he was concerned that the caller knew the names of some of his family members. The sheriff’s office has placed extra patrol on the man’s residence for a month.
•theft by taking on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a trailer was reported stolen from a lot. The complainant noticed the trailer was missing as he was leaving the location for the day and said he believed the trailer had been taken sometime overnight.
