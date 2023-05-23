A man carrying a hammer was recently arrested in Jefferson after threatening officers.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Grandview Dr. after the man got upset about missing magazines and money. According to a witness, the man grabbed a hammer and threatened to damage the residence if the items weren't returned.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.