A man carrying a hammer was recently arrested in Jefferson after threatening officers.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Grandview Dr. after the man got upset about missing magazines and money. According to a witness, the man grabbed a hammer and threatened to damage the residence if the items weren't returned.
When deputies arrived, the man was still holding the hammer and refused to put it down. The man was reportedly agitated and said he'd damage the residence if officers moved closer. Deputies attempted to calm the situation and move closer to the man, who told them "You are not listening to the orders I am giving you, so these are the consequences." The man allegedly charged at the house, pushing the witness out of the way in the process.
At one point, the man drew back with his hammer "appearing to get ready to strike or throw the hammer" at the deputy. The officer then drew their service weapon and told the man to drop the hammer. The man reportedly told officers to shoot him and that was the "only way this would end."
The man continued to refuse to drop the hammer, making several threats in the process. He also reportedly said that, if he went to jail, he would buy a gun once he was released and come for all the officers who had been involved.
The man ultimately dropped the hammer and was tackled by deputies. He reportedly resisted arrest, biting, scratching and punching at deputies.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- dispute on Old Ginn Rd. where brothers had an argument.
- dispute on B. Wilson Rd. where two men had a verbal dispute.
- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; expired registration; and tag violation on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. A K-9 unit was called and the dog gave an alert on the vehicle. Officers found suspected meth and a smoking device in the vehicle.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man reportedly took a pair of sunglasses.
- suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where two people looked for items in a dumpster behind a closed business.
- obstruction of officers and simple battery-family violence on Settlement Rd. where a woman reported a man attacked her. Officers later attempted to arrest the man for a warrant, but the man fled on foot. He was ultimately detained.
- pointing a gun or pistol at another on I-85 where a man said someone pointed a gun at him in an apparent road rage incident.
- criminal trespass on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning after causing problems.
- threats on B. Wilson Rd. where a man reported a dispute with a lawn care worker.
- sexual extortion and harassing communications on Ila Rd. where a woman said her daughter's ex-boyfriend threatened to share nude photos on the internet. The ex also reportedly threatened to fight other people.
- statutory rape at East Jackson Comprehensive High School where deputies were informed of an incident that required a report.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee said two women took approximately $5,800 worth of merchandise.
- trafficking in cocaine and windshield violation on Steve Reynolds Industrial where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. A K-9 unit gave an alert on the man's vehicle and officers found a small amount of marijuana and a large brick of cocaine.
- forgery-third degree on Hwy. 441 where a man said his check was forged.
JEFFERSON
- information at Gum Springs Elementary School where officers said a report about a student filming something inappropriate was unfounded.
- information at GSES where school staff were concerned about a student's safety and well-being.
- basic rules; hit and run; reckless driving; failure to maintain lane; following too closely; headlight violation; windshield violation; and tires violation on Jefferson Walk Cir. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop after a reported hit and run. He was ultimately arrested at another location. The Jefferson Police Department assisted with the incident.
- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession, manufacture, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana; and stop/yield sign violation on Hog Mountain Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the driver turned over the substance. Officers also found a scale.
- suspicious activity on Bill Wright Rd. where someone reported a woman drove through a yard.
- dispute on Morningview Ln. where a man had a dispute with a delivery driver.
- possession of a handgun by a person under 18 years old; alcoholic beverage-underage consumption/purchase/furnish to/sale to; open container; and DUI-alcohol on Hwy. 129 where a teenager was arrested during a traffic stop. The teen admitted to drinking and officers found an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. The teen was arrested after a field sobriety test. Two passengers were also cited.
- open container; DUI-alcohol; aggressive driving; and failure to maintain lane on I-85 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop after she was seen driving aggressively. Officers saw open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. The woman was apparently aggressive and insulting toward deputies. She refused to complete any sobriety tests and reportedly threatened to urinate in the deputy's vehicle.
- possible overdose on Briar Rose Blvd. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional, but ultimately died.
- noise complaint on Andrew Ridge Dr. where someone reported loud music.
- dispute and mental person on Grandview Dr. where a man refused to take medication.
- dispute on Rachel View Ct. where a man and woman argued and a woman threw a vase onto the road.
- battery on Hunter Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly throwing a phone at a woman, hitting her in the face. The woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional.
- damage to a vehicle on Wood Cove where a man said his car was hit in a parking lot.
- dispute on Grandview Dr. where a man got upset while working on his truck.
- agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional after his vehicle struck a tree.
- information on Slate Ave. where a woman reported her estranged husband entered her residence without consent.
- dispute on Threatt Rd. where two vehicles blocked each other.
- damage to property on Creek Nation Rd. where a woman said a delivery driver damaged a gate.
- identity fraud on Ellington Dr. where a man received reported fraudulent credit card activity.
- damage to a vehicle on Galilee Church Rd. where a vehicle backed into another.
- agency assist on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where EMS checked on a man who fled in the woods after taking Fentanyl.
- suspicious activity on Meadowland Dr. where someone reported a naked white male walked into her backyard. It was apparently a juvenile who had been dared to do so by a friend.
- hit and run on Psalms Dr. where a man reported a vehicle struck his while passing in a no-passing lane.
- suspicious activity on Storey Ln. where a woman said a man banged on her door.
- information on Waterworks Rd. where a student reportedly made an inappropriate comment on social media.
- identity fraud on Albert Ln. where a woman reported her financial accounts had been compromised.
- agency assist on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where deputies assisted at a two-vehicle wreck with no injuries.
- agency assist and death investigation (non-murder) on B. Whitfield Rd. where a man with an extensive medical history died.
- dispute on Canal St. where neighbors had a dispute over children kicking a ball onto one of their properties.
- agency assist on Standridge Dr. where a woman was taken to the hospital after a medical call.
- suspicious activity on Harmony Grove Ln. where someone stopped a vehicle outside a residence.
- civil matter on County Farm Rd. where two people had a dispute over a trailer.
- suspicious activity on Winder Hwy. where two men walked up the roadway, looking for a tire that came off a trailer.
- reckless driving on Palmer Ct. where a man sped up the road.
- juvenile issue on Cotton Gin Row where a juvenile rode a dirt bike.
- information at Stan Evans Dr. where an inmate broke a sprinkler in a cell.
MAYSVILLE
- agency assist on Ridgeway Church Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after possible cardiac arrest.
- suspicious activity on Sims St. where a man was waiting on a friend.
- theft by taking on Hale Ct. where a man reported a fire pit, gas griddle and televisions were missing.
- threats on Plainview Rd. where a woman said a man threatened to burn down a residence with anyone inside.
- animal complaint on Marlow Rd. where a woman reported an aggressive dog.
- agency assist on Marlow Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after taking a handful of muscle relaxers.
- unlawful activities on Plainview Rd. where a woman said someone dumped a loveseat into a dumpster.
NICHOLSON
- information on Sanford Rd. where a man said he may have had information regarding a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Sanford Rd. where a man said he sold another man a gun and the man told him "You are going to hear about me."
- lost/found item on Hwy. 441 where a bicycle was found.
- simple assault-family violence on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man and woman argued and the woman said the man threw a glass object at a wall.
- agency assist on Ivy Creek Dr. where a Department of Family and Children Services worker said a daycare noticed bruising on a student.
- dispute on Quail Ridge Dr. where a man and woman argued about burning things in the backyard.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where deputies assisted at a wreck scene.
- obstruction of officers; disorderly conduct; and criminal trespass on Watkins Farm Rd. where a woman was arrested after showing up at a man's residence while he was gone. She reportedly resisted being arrested.
- information on Cooper Farm Rd. where a woman said she found items that she thought were stolen.
- information on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where deputies were notified of an incident that required a police report.
- animal complaint on Hwy. 441 where someone reported a dog was running in and out of traffic.
- suspicious activity on Ivy Creek Dr. where a man said someone was on his property, trying to turn off cameras and alarms.
- possession and use of drug-related objects on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. She reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana and officers later found a pipe and methamphetamine.
- DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
NORTH JACKSON
- welfare check on Holly Springs Rd. where officers checked on a woman who had recently fallen.
- agency assist on Martin Rd. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after sustaining injuries in a four-wheeler wreck.
- suspicious activity on Village Pkwy. where a woman heard banging noises.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Summer Springs Ct. where a man died after possible cardiac arrest.
- theft by taking on Pocket Rd. where a man reported someone took an outside camera.
- agency assist on Sosbee Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after a possible overdose.
SOUTH JACKSON
- dispute on Wheelis Rd. where a man and woman had an argument. The man also claimed the woman threw a hammer at him and poked him with a knife, but the woman denied that.
- duty upon striking a fixed object and failure to maintain lane on Oak Grove Rd. where a man reported wrecked a vehicle and fled the scene on foot.
- dispute on Jefferson River Rd. where family members had an argument about trash being left on the porch and one of them grabbed a gun. The man reportedly did not point it at anyone.
- cruelty to animals on Richmar Rd. where a woman reported her dog was killed.
- dispute on Winford Smith Rd. where people argued over living arrangements.
- theft by deception on Crooked Creek Rd. where a man paid someone to do work on his property.
- information on Hwy. 330 where a man wanted to retrieve his belongings.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where a woman was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck. Officers also smelled marijuana in the woman's vehicle and she told officers she'd smoked the substance the night before.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck.
WEST JACKSON
•identity fraud on Ashwood Lane where a woman said she received phone bills of over $1,800 from Verizon despite not being a customer. The company said someone used her social security number to open an account.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported a van parked at a location for an extended period.
•criminal trespass on Candler Dr. where a man said someone knocked his mailbox off its post and ran over it. He said he suspected his ex-wife but had no proof.
•mental subject on Liberty Bell Run where a woman with dementia reportedly had an episode.
•computer theft on Robert Dr. where someone reportedly hacked into a woman’s Instacart and ordered $245 worth of items.
•suicide threats on Walnut River Trail where a juvenile reportedly took pills following an argument with her parents after they took her cell phone. A medical unit determined the pills wouldn’t harm the juvenile.
•threats on Maple Leaf Court where a man reportedly sent threatening messages to a woman about a juvenile.
•dispute on New St. where a man reportedly attempted to repossess a woman’s vehicle without paperwork. According to the incident report, the man left the residence without towing the vehicle, but the truck’s towing struck the woman as he sped out of the yard. She reportedly denied treatment from emergency medical services workers.
•suspicious activity on Table Rock Ct. where a man said an intoxicated new neighbor showed up at his residence by mistake. He said his neighbor spent three minutes getting back into his vehicle after being told he was at the wrong house. The man said he called law enforcement because he was concerned about the man driving while drunk. Deputies were reportedly unable to locate the intoxicated neighbor.
•theft on Skelton Rd. where a man said another man took his truck while he exited the vehicle to use the bathroom. He said the other man moved to the driver’s seat and drove away from the residence. The man said his cell phone and hunting rifle were inside the truck.
•dispute on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man said his intoxicated fiancee kicked open a locked bedroom door during an argument. He said he then went to his son’s room in another attempt to distance himself from her, but she also kicked open that door. The woman said she kicked open the doors to retrieve her phone from the man. She said her hand was smashed in the doorway while attempting to enter the man’s son’s room.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man said a male claiming to be a police officer told him he had a warrant for his arrested and asked for his bank account numbers. He said the male, who contacted him over the phone, told him he was wanted for involvement in money laundering and drug activity in Mexico and El Paso. The man said he had no ties to either place but was told he’d be arrested if he did not reveal his bank account information. The man said he “found the interaction odd” and hung up.
•sexual extortion on Chartwell Ct. where a woman said a man she’d interacted with through Instagram told her to send him $700 to avoid him sharing explicit photos she’d sent him. She said he threatened to post nude pictures of her on the social media site and tag her children, grandchildren and employers if she did not pay him.
•criminal trespass on Davenport Rd. where two homeless people living in vans in a parking lot where barred from the property. The two had reportedly refused to leave when asked.
