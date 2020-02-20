A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy monitoring traffic on Hwy. 330 noticed a vehicle run a stop sign on Tallassee Rd.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver attempted to flee the deputy by reaching speeds of over 80-mph on Hwy. 129 and Lebanon Church Rd. The driver attempted to turn onto B. Whitfield Rd., but lost control and spun into a ditch. The driver got out and ran from the scene, losing contact with deputies.
The deputy returned to the vehicle and found a bag of methamphetamine. The license plate on the vehicle did not match the vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Athens/South Jackson were:
•complaints of gunshots near Oak Grove Rd.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 441.
•complaints of gunshots on New Kings Bridge Rd.
•dispute between a vendor and customer at the J&J Flea Market. The customer’s brought the vendor their vehicle with a radio to install. The vendor claimed the radio didn’t work and sold them a new radio with a cracked screen. However, the radio the customer brought did work. The vendor refused to refund them for the radio and damage done to the vehicle.
•complaints of a man and woman coming to a residence on Shoals Ct. asking for money.
•a woman on Savage Rd. said she hit a guardrail when another vehicle entered her lane.
•a man on J.T. Elrod Rd. reported $21,300 stolen from his vehicle. He said that $19,000 was in a safe and another $2,300 was in his sun visor.
