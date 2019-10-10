Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently visited a residence on Lester Rd. where a neighbor says he hasn’t seen the resident or a woman he lives with in several days.
The landlord came out and confirmed it wasn’t like the man to leave for days unannounced and wanted to report the man as missing.
Later that night, a deputy on patrol in the area noticed a light on in the residence. The man reported missing opened the door for the deputy and said he had been in Athens helping a family member move and was not missing.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Athens/South Jackson were:
•a man on Anniston Dr. complained about his ex-wife harassing him and his current wife.
•assisted EMS on Savage Rd. with a woman who took medications and cut her wrists in attempts to commit suicide.
•dispute between a mother and daughter on Mallory Rd. over the daughter having guns at the mother’s residence.
•deputy killed an injured deer on Savage Rd.
•complaints of an aggressive dog on Keri Ln.
•complaints of a man walking on Jefferson River Rd.
•a woman returned to her residence on Hwy. 330 to find her door frame damaged. Once inside, she found items moved around, but nothing missing.
•a man on Cane Creek Rd. complained about a neighbor threatening to burn his four-wheeler.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Hwy. 330.
