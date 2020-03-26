Maysville house fire ruled arson

A Jackson County fire has been ruled as an arson.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office fire investigators have determined a Maysville house fire that was called in Monday, March 16, around 5:15 p.m. was intentionally set.
“Multiple fires were set inside the 17-year-old, 1,400 square-foot home located at 332 Unity Church Cir. in Maysville. This house has been vacant since December of 2019 and thankfully only suffered minor damages as a result of the fires,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “If you have any information on the individual or individuals responsible, I ask that you call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”
Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Plainview Volunteer Fire Department with this investigation.
