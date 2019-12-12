A woman on Ridgeway Church Rd. called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office after learning that a man sexually assaulted her juvenile cousin at her residence.
Michael Scott Kipfmiller, 48, 3125 Ridgeway Church Rd., Maysville, allegedly grabbed the girl's private parts while the two were watching a movie. When Kipfmiller left the room, the girl left and told her mother and cousin of the incident.
The girl said Kipfmiller left the residence after saying he wouldn’t go to jail for something he didn’t do. He was later arrested by JCSO deputies and charged with sexual battery, child molestation and sodomy.
