A Maysville man faces numerous charges in Jefferson.
On Monday, May 24, a Jefferson Police Department officer attempted to stop the driver of a Ford Mustang for failure to maintain lane.
The driver of the Mustang, Alexia Nolberto Vazquez-Ramirez, 20, 3390 Plainview Rd., Maysville, pulled to the shoulder of the road and then got back onto the road and ran through the four-way stop at Hoschton St. and Old Pendergrass Rd. He accelerated to approximately 70 miles per hour and as he approached the stop sign at Holders Siding Rd. he lost control and tan off the roadway coming to rest near the railroad tracks.
Vazquez-Ramirez faces charges of affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows/windshield, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC Wax), possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, removing or affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and stop signs and yield signs violations.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•information report at a Washington St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she believed someone had been stealing/tampering with her mail for the last few months.
•speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while unlicensed, no insurance and headlight requirements violation on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on the Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted on a driver believed to be involved in a previous incident.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended, no insurance and new resident must register in Georgia within 30 days on the Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of marijuana at a traffic stop in Jefferson.
•entering an automobile on Pine St., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had broken the window and popped the hood open on his vehicle and stole a $5 lottery ticket. He later found that someone had attempted to cut off the catalytic converter on his vehicle.
•damage to property on Elrod Ave., Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle had rolled down the driveway and struck the neighbor’s mailbox causing damage.
•two-vehicle accident on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported the driver of a tractor-trailer had pulled out in front of him causing a collision.
•lost/mislaid property on Speedway Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported his wallet missing after making a purchase inside the Speedway Store.
•lost/mislaid property at Mission Foods Distribution Center, H.D. Robinson Blvd., Jefferson, where a man reported his wallet missing.
•wanted person located during a traffic stop on the Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson.
•harassment by telecommunications and terroristic threats and acts at an Elrod Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she had been receiving text messages and videos from her ex-boyfriend threatening to kill her and her unborn baby, whom he is the father of, as well as burn down her house. She said he had sent videos showing him with a gun.
•information report on Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a vehicle had been damaged by a lawn care company.
•speeding on the Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and false imprisonment on Red Bud Rd., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute between a woman and her husband was reported.
•information report at the Mobil Gas Station, Athens St., Jefferson, where a woman reported seeing her neighbor lying on the ground in front of the station. The man was transported by EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•possession of marijuana at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
