A Maysville man was arrested after two females, a mother and daughter in two separate vehicles, reported being followed by a man driving aggressively, weaving in and out of lanes, pulling up beside them but not passing and flashing his lights as they were traveling in the area of Hwy. 82 Spur, Dry Pond and Barber roads.
On Saturday, June 19, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Hugh Bartow Pressley, 39, 172 Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, and charged him with aggressive driving, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances and possession of methamphetamine when he found Pressley’s vehicle stopped in the middle to the roadway on Dry Pond Rd. and Barber Rd.
The deputy was responding to the Jackson County Jail to meet with the two complainants when he observed Pressley’s vehicle in the roadway.
One of the females stated Pressley followed them to the jail and pulled up right next to her, but then left the scene before anyone could respond.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•warrant service and brake lights requirements violation on Waterworks Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Ila Rd., Commerce, where the complainant reported she was out with a man walking on the side of the roadway.
•theft by deception at Billy Cain Ford, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a man used fraudulent information on another man to purchase a vehicle.
•courtesy transport of a female from Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, to Chandler Bridge Rd.
•animal complaint on Nunn Rd., Commerce, where a man reported three dogs came running at him while he was jogging down the road.
•theft by shoplifting at Select Shades, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where several individuals took three pairs of sunglasses, valued at $1,068, without paying.
•theft by taking at Billy Cain Ford, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a man reported his vehicle tag had been stolen.
•information on Traynham Rd., Commerce, where a tree was blocking the roadway.
•courtesy transport of a man from Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Hwy. 441 at Homer Rd., Commerce.
•simple assault – FVA and criminal trespass at a Waterworks Rd., Commerce, residence, where a dispute was reported between a man and his wife.
•threats at a Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported being threatened by his nephew.
•assist motorist with a blown tire on Hwy. 441 North at Harris Mill Rd., Commerce.
•information on Hawks Nest Rd., Commerce, where a man reported he received a snapchat advising there was a price on his head as well as his aunt’s and uncle’s heads.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) on Harris St., Commerce.
•suspicious activity at Nautica, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman was attempting to get another female into a vehicle with a male driver.
•insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles on Steve Reynolds Industrial Blvd. at Beck Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at Bill Sims State Farm Insurance, South Broad St. Ext., Commerce.
•civil matter at East Jackson Middle School, Waterworks Rd., Commerce, where a man involved in a domestic dispute was requesting to pick up his belongings from his residence on Waterworks Rd.
•noise complaint on Sheep Pasture Rd., Commerce, where loud music was reported.
•accident with a deer on Erastus Church Rd. at Adams Seagraves Rd., Commerce.
•courtesy transport of an elderly male from Erastus Church Rd. ato A.C. Smith Rd., Commerce.
•dispute between a woman and the father of her child and warrant service at a Barber Rd., Commerce, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•assist Georgia State Patrol K-9 unit with a transport from Love’s Travel Stop, Hwy. 98, Commerce, to the Jackson County Jail.
•animal complaint at a W.L. Williams Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported four dogs ran out into the street where she was walking and attacked her.
•theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where three women had taken items without paying.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•dispute between a couple at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129, Jefferson.
•assist medical unit and Georgia State Patrol trooper with a two-vehicle traffic accident on Hwy. 15 at Bennett Cemetery Rd., Jefferson. A female was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment and a male was taken by private vehicle for a medical evaluation.
•theft by taking on Heaven Cir., Jefferson, where a man reported his bow and dirt bike missing from a residence where he was renting a room.
•assist motorist whose vehicle was running hot on Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson.
•criminal trespass on Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, where several individuals whom had been criminally trespassed from this residence were seen back on the property.
•mental person at an Ivey St., Jefferson, residence.
•civil matter reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a female reported a dispute with her roommate over property at a Storey Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•aggressive driving on Hwy. 82 South at Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported being followed by another vehicle that was riding her bumper “very aggressively” and flashing their lights, but would not pass her.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Winder Hwy. at Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson.
•warrant service on Hwy. 82 South at Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, where a man was picked up from a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•abandoned vehicle and damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a billboard sign. The vehicle came back registered to an owner who was listed as a missing person through the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
•custody dispute at a Waterworks Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•criminal trespass at a Sandy lane Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his step-son, whom was evicted from the residence, keeps trying to return to the home.
•suspicious activity on Dry Pond Rd. at Plainview Rd., Jefferson, where a female was walking in the roadway.
•civil matter on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported a dispute over personal items.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Brockton Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on Lavista Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported the windshield on her SUV had been broken.
•information on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a tree was across the roadway.
•theft by taking and financial transaction card fraud on Harris Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported his son stole a credit card.
•welfare check on a couple at a Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a Meadow Park Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•juvenile issue at the pool on Traditions Way, Jefferson, where a woman reported drug use by several juveniles.
•information on Segars St., Jefferson, where a trailer with a flat tire was found abandoned.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•information on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrol officer backed over a wooden stake causing a dent/cut on the rear plastic bumper.
•information at a Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man requested to be able to pick up items that belonged to his grandson, who was criminally trespassed from this residence.
•suspicious activity on Ethridge Rd. at Cedar Grove Church Rd., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was parked off the road.
•information on Creekwood Ln., Jefferson, where a man and woman were walking in the area.
•damage to property on Legg Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a vehicle ran off the roadway and struck his fence causing damage to nine posts and about 100 feet of fencing.
•assist medical unit at a Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a female was unconscious and unresponsive laying in the yard.
•theft of services at a Cotton Gin Row, Jefferson, location, where a Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority employee reported the theft of water.
•information on Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, where cows were in the roadway.
•information on Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported two potbelly pigs had shown up in his pasture.
•financial transaction card theft on Curry Creek Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported fraudulent charges on his credit card.
•animal complaint on Redstone Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported hearing dogs barking and possibly fighting with one another.
•information at a Magnolia Pointe Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported people were riding dirt bikes up and down the road.
•dispute between neighbors on Threatt Rd., Jefferson.
•information regarding a property dispute at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•abandoned vehicle on Commerce Rd., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 North at Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson.
•damage to property on Flintstone Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a 6x12 area of her front yard had black used oil and a sludge splashed on it.
•information at a Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported finding possible methamphetamine drugs inside a residence.
•assist Arcade Police Department officers with a vehicle accident on Hwy. 82 South at Hwy. 129, Jefferson.
•welfare check on a man at a Hampton Creek Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•assist medical unit at a Cypress Pl., Jefferson, residence, where a female was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow for treatment.
•suicide threats at a Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a dispute with a man who had previously stolen items from her.
•improper stopping on the roadway and DUI – alcohol on Jackson Trail Rd. at Jacksons Walk, Jefferson, where the driver of an SUV was passed out and stopped partially in the roadway.
•accident with a deer on Hog Mountain Rd. at Hickory Chase Dr., Jefferson.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Jackson Trail Rd. at Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where one person was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for treatment.
•criminal trespass at Encore Auto Parts, Hwy. 129 West, Jefferson, where an employee reported four juveniles had thrown rocks through multiple windshields.
•theft by taking on Indian River Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported the theft of two LBL beams from a job site.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Wheeler Cemetery Rd., Maysville.
•civil matter at a Red Oak Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman was wanting to get some of her belongings from her residence, but was afraid of her husband.
•noise complaint on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where loud music was reported.
•suspicious activity on Maysville Rd., Maysville, where a man reported another man was trying to break into his house.
•mental person at a Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, residence.
•animal complaint at a Bob Mann Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man requested an officer speak with the owner of some dogs that come onto his property and chase his cats.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported hearing people behind a shed at night.
•accident with a deer on Gillsville Rd. at Mitchell Rd., Maysville.
•accident with a deer on Deadwyler Rd. at Eagle Heights Dr., Maysville.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
*assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 441 South at Brockton Rd., Nicholson.
•burglary at a Wages Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a hot water heater and two antiques chests had been stolen and wiring in the breaker box had been tampered with.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a man, yelling at himself, was reported walking in the roadway.
•dispute between neighbors over shooting fireworks on Jim David Rd., Nicholson.
•theft by taking at Dollar General, Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a man reported his vehicle tag missing.
•information on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Jefferson, where a tree was across the roadway resting on a phone line.
•entering an automobile on Deerbrook Dr., Nicholson, where a man reported his toolbox had been stolen from his work van.
•dispute between a landlord and tenant on Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, about the tenant driving recklessly on the roadway.
•assist Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigator at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where warrants were being served on a man.
•mental person at a Thunderwood Ct., Nicholson, residence.
•criminal trespass on Pace Dr., Nicholson, where the property owner reported a man was riding a lawnmower around the campers on the property.
•dispute between a man and his mother and civil matter at a Staplers Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•theft by taking on Staplers Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported a package containing silver coins was possibly taken from his residence.
•civil matter and warrant service at a Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute over a possibly stolen trailer at a Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•civil matter regarding a stolen scooter at a Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•welfare check on a juvenile male at an Old State Rd., Talmo, residence.
•reckless driving on Sweetgum St., Talmo, where a speeding vehicle was reported in the area.
•harassing communications – threatens bodily harm via telecommunication on Buffington Dr., Pendergrass, where a man reported receiving a call saying “they were coming to get him” and then they hung up.
•civil matter on Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported a dispute with her friend over money.
•criminal interference with government property and disorderly conduct on Church St., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her husband was irate about her cheating on him had grabbed two kitchen knives and was getting in his car to leave to go confront the man she had cheated on him with.
•criminal trespass on Main St., Talmo, where a man reported his step-daughter broke into his residence two months ago.
•suicide threats at a Renee Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•disorderly conduct at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported her brother was in the driveway “cussing and throwing things.”
•dispute between a woman and her brother on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass.
•dispute between a woman and her brother on Wayne Poultry Rd. at Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Pendergrass.
•agency assist and juvenile issue at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•harassing communications at a Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported ongoing issues with a female who had been criminally trespassed from her property.
•battery/simple battery – FVA at a Kimberly Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where an 18-year-old had been involved in an altercation with his grandfather.
•burglary and theft by taking at a Sosbee Rd., Talmo, residence, where a man reported a man he hired to mow his grass had stolen a table saw and a heater.
•welfare check on a female at a Banyon Creek Dr., Talmo, residence.
•accident with a deer on Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•damage to property on Providence Rd., Statham, where a man reported damage to his mailbox.
•civil matter involving tenants and their landlord at a Commerce Rd., Athens, residence.
•suspicious activity on Roquemore Rd., Athens, where a man reported a vehicle at a vacant residence next door to his house.
•suspicious activity on Waterford Dr., Athens, where a man was asleep at the edge of the wood line.
•dispute between a customer and a vendor at the J&J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where the grandmother of a juvenile was requesting a $17 refund for jewelry the juvenile had purchased from the vendor.
•forgery, giving a false name to a law enforcement officer and driving without a valid driver’s license on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information on Oak Grove Rd., Athens, where a man reported finding his deceased dog on the side of the road with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
•assist Athens-Clarke County Police officers on Archer Grove School Rd., Athens, where a female juvenile missing from Clarke County was possibly on the porch of a residence talking out of her head.
•information at a Norman Rd., Athens, residence.
•giving a false name to a law enforcement officer and driving without a valid driver’s license on Hwy. 129 South at Caitlin Dr., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•abandoned vehicle with a blown tire on Hwy. 129, Athens.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a single-vehicle accident on Commerce Rd., Athens.
•suspicious activity at Southside Church, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a rental vehicle was left unsecured.
•information at a Cane Creek Rd., Athens, residence.
•dispute between a man and woman on Jefferson Rd. Athens.
•information at South Jackson Elementary School, New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Tapp Wood Rd. where a couple had a verbal argument.
•welfare check on I-85 where someone reported a man was riding a bike in the median.
•civil matter and criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported her neighbor had been on her property while she was out of town.
•deposit account fraud on Michigan Cir. where a man received a fraudulent check from a company.
•civil matter on Davis St. where a renter and a property owner had a dispute.
•hit and run on Ednaville Rd. where a vehicle wrecked and the driver left the scene.
•civil matter on Ward Rd. where a woman said a man locked her out of the house.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a gate damaged a trailer.
•noise complaint on West Jefferson St. where loud music was reported.
•information on Pocket Rd. where a man said a woman broke his window.
•suspicious person at Hoschton City Hall where officers made contact with a man who said he was walking to Gainesville. He was given a ride to Commerce.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a tractor-trailer damaged another vehicle.
•financial transaction card fraud on Amaranth Tr. where a woman said someone fraudulently used her debit card.
•theft by deception on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man bought $4,500 in gift cards and gave the card information to someone claiming to work for Apple.
•information on Wehunt Rd. where a woman said a man yelled at her son who had recently gotten his driver's license. He also reportedly slammed on his brakes in front of the juvenile's vehicle.
•insurance requirement violation; open container; and taillight violation on Peachtree Rd. where officers stopped a vehicle for a light violation and cited the driver after discovering the vehicle didn't have insurance coverage. A passenger was also cited for having an open container of alcohol.
•theft by taking on I-85 where a skid steer was taken from a job site.
•welfare check on Jefferson Ave. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted with a two-vehicle wreck. One person was taken to the hospital.
•theft by taking on Mead Ct. where construction materials were taken.
•welfare check on Jackson Park Dr. where a woman was taken to the hospital after officers found her unable to get up.
•agency assist on Kaival Ln. where deputies assisted the Braselton Police Department at a location where several people had warrants.
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 where two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover wreck.
•criminal trespass and simple battery on Mandy Ln. where a man said his girlfriend yelled at him.
•theft by taking on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a woman thought a family member stole her stimulus check.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted EMS with a man who was ultimately taken to the hospital.
•suspicious activity on Antrim Glen where someone who was hired to clean carpets and floors went to the wrong address.
•damage to a vehicle on Stoneview Dr. where someone struck a parked vehicle.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where officers assisted with a two vehicle wreck. One person was taken to the hospital.
•information on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman reported having issues with a man who had been hanging out with her son.
•simple battery on Sam Freeman Rd. where a woman said a man held her down and later pushed her down stairs.
•harassing communications on Boulder Crest Dr. where a woman reported someone harassed her via phone.
