Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS rushed to Hillside Way where a two-year old child was set on fire. The child was flown to Grady Hospital via helicopter.
The child’s father was burning a pile of leaves and cutting wood with a chainsaw when the child grabbed a can of gasoline and poured it on the fire. The fire erupted and burnt the child’s face, chest and arms. The father rolled the child on the ground to put out the fire and took his shirt off. The father had burns on his hand, but he refused EMS treatment.
Jefferson Fire and rescue personnel reportedly said the burns were on the severe side of second-degree. The father left the residence in the helicopter with the child.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•a woman on Sagefield Cir. said she was bitten by a neighbor’s dog four times.
•a woman on Highland Way returned home and found her back door wide open.
• a woman on Hillside Way reported an antique gun stolen from her residence.
•a man on Pinetree Cir. complained about his ex-wife telling him she was coming to retrieve belongings he claimed belong to him.
•complaints of two children driving four-wheelers on Chandler Cemetery Rd.
•complaints of a suspicious vehicle on Pond Fork Way.
•a man on West Freeman St. noticed his phone missing after dropping off a friend at their residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.