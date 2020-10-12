A Maysville woman faces several charges after a seven-hour standoff with law enforcement officers in Jackson County on Friday.
Diana Dellana, 58, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
On Friday, October 9, around noon Jackson County 911 received a call from some construction workers in the area of Pinetree Circle, Maysville, who had been fired upon by a resident in the area while they were working.
As a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on the scene he observed a female in a driveway with a firearm. The female pointed the gun towards the deputy and then retreated back into her residence, at which time she barricaded herself inside. Multiple attempts were made to communicate with the female to get her to come out of the residence.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrived on the scene and again, multiple attempts were made to get her to exit the residence.
At approximately 4:40 p.m. Hall County SWAT again attempted to communicate with the female, with no contact.
Around 7:10 p.m. the SWAT team entered the residence. Dellana was located and arrested without incident around 7:40 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.