A Commerce Police Department officer recently arrested a woman on State St. for driving under the influence. Three children were in the vehicle.
Cassie Lynn Pate, 33, 150 Ridgeway Dr., Maysville, was allegedly unable to stay within her lane on the road while driving on State St. and Cherry St. An officer noticed Pate’s vehicle drive off the road while turning onto State St. from Cherry St. Pate almost struck several mailboxes and light posts on State St. before swerving into the opposite lane multiple times and almost striking an oncoming vehicle.
Pate admitted to drinking alcohol at a restaurant and she failed a field sobriety test. She was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment and reckless driving.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests recently made by the Commerce PD were:
•Chad O’Neal Maddox, 38, 400 Old Colony Pl., Commerce – public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
•Haley Corrine Koontz, 20, 15 Woodcrest Dr., Covington – underage possession of alcohol.
•Yolanda Alleta Grastley, 47, 1620 Herman Dr., Gastonia, N.C. – driving with a suspended license.
•David Charles Henry, 50, 318 Shadow Creek Ln., Atlanta – driving with a suspended license.
•Antonio Maximino, 47, 75 Madison Blvd., Colbert – driving without a license.
•Atrez Dennard Gladmon, 27, 1165 Blakewood Ln., Commerce – warrant service.
•Rodolfo Gonzalez, 32, 104 Deere Creek Ct., Athens – driving without a license.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•a business owner on North Elm St. said $2,700 was fraudulently taken from his business by a forged check.
•vehicle accident with a mailbox on Huntington Ln.
•a man was cited for shooting fireworks on Crossing Place.
•a man on South Elm St. said he was scammed into giving a caller $800 through EBay gift cards.
•a man on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. said two coworkers chased him in their vehicle after threatening to assault him at work. The coworkers said the man stuck one of their vehicles and drove off and they were trying to catch him. But they admitted to trying to box the man in with their vehicles.
