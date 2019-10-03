A woman on Highland Way complained to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office about a man trespassing on her property and threatening to kill her and her dog.
She said she noticed the man at the end of her driveway and when she opened the door to ask who he was, her dog got loose, but she claimed it came right back. The man reportedly told her the dog bit him and when she told him he needed to leave, he allegedly threatened to kill her and the dog.
Deputies later found the man walking near Plainview Rd. and questioned him. He claimed the complainants dog and another dog were fighting as he walked by and he broke up the fight. He said the complainant's dog bit him during the incident. He denied threatening the woman, but admitted he told her he would put the dog down if it bit him again.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•a woman believes items were stolen from her mailbox on Pleasant Acres Dr.
•a man on Harmony Church Rd. found his mailbox damaged.
•a woman on Pinetree Cir. complained about a neighbor’s dog attacking her dog.
•complaints of a speeding vehicle on Old Miller Rd.
•a woman complained about verbal abuse on Red Oak Rd.
•a man and woman on Unity Church Rd. complained about a suspicious man coming to their residence inquiring about vehicles and their family history.
•a couple on Rolling Ridge argued over their son being out late and the wife demanded the vehicle keys to go track the son down.
•a man complained about his estranged wife’s boyfriend coming to his residence.
•a woman on Donahoo Rd. complained about finding the lights on at her deceased aunt's residence.
•a woman said a prescription slip was stolen from her mailbox on Plainview Rd. She called the Maysville Post Office and found that someone had stolen the slip to retrieve her medication.
•a man on Hale Ct. complained about his estranged wife keeping him awake on purpose.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Plainview Rd.
