The men’s bathroom at Arcade Park was vandalized last week in an incident reported by the city’s parks and roads supervisor to police.
The door sign was reportedly missing while a hand sanitizer dispenser was torn off the wall. A dirty diaper was also left on the changing table, according to the report.
Other recent incidents reported to the Arcade Police Department include:
•agency assist on Oak St. where a 5-year-old juvenile was reported missing but later located by child's mother on MLK Dr.
•suspicious incident on Rock Forge Rd. where the complainant said he suspected that someone was trying to scam his daughter’s boyfriend, who was selling an X-box.
•driving with a suspended license and improper U-turn after a woman was cited for the infractions after a traffic stop.
•suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 where an officer issued a warning to a homeless man trying to hitchhike. The man was told he’d be cited if he attempted to again.
•animal complaint on Trotters Trace where a pit bull mix reportedly entered a neighboring yard and acted aggressively toward a family.
•agency assist on Athens Hwy. where a fire was reported at a business.
