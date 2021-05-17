Party to a crime, criminal attempt and battery were reported recently at Encore Auto Parts, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson,
On Saturday, May 8, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the business for a burglary in progress call.
The female complainant stated two men who left in a Honda Civic had cut off multiple catalytic converters and hid them under some bags in one of the plastic bins they use to transport car parts.
She said when the men came to the counter to pay for a coolant container they were asked about the bags and one of the men became defensive. She stated when she began moving the bags to look in the container the man started pulling on one of the bags causing a superficial injury to her right arm.
The complainant advised the men exited the building an began walking back to their car as she followed and videoed to get the tag number.
The men reportedly left some property behind.
The two men were later located by Oconee County Sheriff’ Office deputies at the address registered to the vehicle.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•juvenile issue and suicide threats at a Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where a dispute was reported between a juvenile and her grandmother.
•dispute on Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a man reported his wife refused to give him back his phone.
•accident with a dog on Ila Rd., Commerce.
•theft by taking at Polo, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man reported a female took a bag containing three pairs of shoes, valued at $300, that he left behind the counter while he shopped inside the store.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and driving on the wrong side of the roadway on Interstate 85, Commerce, where a driver was traveling north bound in the south bound lane.
•tree blocking the roadway on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., Commerce.
•simple battery at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where two male students had a physical altercation.
•assist a tractor-trailer driver on Hwy. 98 at Thurston Williams Rd., Commerce, where the trailer brakes were on fire.
•theft by taking at Rack Room Shoes, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man reported his cell phone missing.
•information on Hwy. 15 at Sheep Pasture Rd., Commerce, where a man was walking down the roadway.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where one of the doors to the gym was found open.
•welfare check on a man at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
•welfare check on a female at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence.
•information at Foothills Charter High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a juvenile had caused some problems by way of disturbing the school environment.
•dispute between a man and his brother-in-law at a Berea Church Rd., Commerce, residence.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where the counselor advised a student reported an incident at his residence between he and his mother.
•warrant service on Maysville Rd. at King Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•simple battery at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where an assault between two juveniles during gym class was reported.
•terroristic threats and acts on D. Williams Rd., Commerce, where a man reported his wife’s estranged husband came to his residence and threatened him and his family.
•welfare check on a man in a broken-down motor home on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•juvenile issue on a school bus on Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, in reference to an incident on the bus between two male students on the way to school.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where two juveniles had sent inappropriate pictures to each other via SnapChat.
•civil matter concerning a property line on Apple Valley Rd., Commerce.
•welfare check on a male at a Glenn Fuller Cir., Commerce, residence.
•theft by taking at a business on Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a man reported his nephew stole two signed business checks from his toolbox.
•financial transaction card theft at Ingles, Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a female reported her bank debit card, she accidentally left in the gas pump, was used by an unknown female to make a $55 gas purchase, before the card was turned in to an employee.
•theft by taking on Cane Creek Ln., Athens, where a Moped was reported stolen.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•assist motorist whose vehicle had hydroplaned off the roadway into a ditch on Brockton Rd., Jefferson.
•civil matter on Whirlaway St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-fiance took her car and wouldn’t return it to her.
•damage to a vehicle and animal complaint reported at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a Commerce man reported his neighbor’s dog jumped on his vehicle door causing damage.
•information on Low Falls Ct., Jefferson, where a woman reported some adults approached her son and another friend aggressively accusing them of stealing a book bag.
•information on Lake St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her husband added her address to a Facebook post on his Facebook and the post said something about a party on May 29 and all guys are invited.
•civil matter on Sawtooth Oak Dr., Jefferson, where a dispute over a truck was reported.
•criminal damage to property on Sawtooth Oak Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had trashed her home.
•welfare check on a female at a Mark Dodd Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information at a Waterworks Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported when she pulled into her driveway she saw a shadow of a person moving through her house cutting on lights that turned out to be her husband.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers with a domestic dispute at a Peach Hill Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•civil matter at a Meadowland Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman was seeking assistance in retrieving items from her former boyfriend’s house.
•dispute between a man and woman at a Hwy. 129, Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Primrose Ln., Jefferson, where a Madison County woman advised a man was meeting someone to go steal items from construction sites around Jackson County.
•suspicious activity on Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had put a German Shepherd out in the area and it took up at her house.
•dispute between two men at a Potts Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute and warrant service on Rambler Inn Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported he had been assaulted by another man at this residence.
•damage to property at Jefferson Food Mart, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where an accident in the parking lot was reported.
•dispute between two men over a motorcycle on Aberdeen Ct., Jefferson.
•noise complaint on Courtland Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported a suspicious vehicle in the cul-de-sac and seeing a man run behind their house and the back door was open.
•assist Lawrenceville Police Department on B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, after a nine-year-old male juvenile had been left at a skating rink in their jurisdiction.
•information on Lake St., Jefferson, where a woman reported harassment.
•harassing communications reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, by a man who had been communication with a female on social media.
•juvenile issue at a Woodbriar Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her step-daughter was being unruly and cursing her father and fighting with him.
•information on Canal St., Jefferson, where two German Shepherds were scaring juveniles.
•assist Jefferson Police Department with a barricaded person at a Peach Hill Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•warrant service and welfare check on Skelton Rd., Jefferson.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a student was having a mental health issue.
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a student was receiving threats via cell phone.
•juvenile issue at a Links Blvd., Jefferson, residence.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 92, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•mental person at an Azalea Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•mental person at a Traditions Way, Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported seeing six people in his yard.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where one student sent a threatening text to another student.
•damage to property on Jackson Trail Rd. at Indian Creek Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported striking a deer with his truck.
•theft by taking on Cabin Creek Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone took several items from her storage building on the rear of her property.
•criminal trespass on Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported another man was on his property visiting a cemetery located on private property and the complainant advised when asked to leave the man became irate and refused to leave.
•theft by conversion reported at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported a former employee had stolen supplies.
•information and impersonating an officer on Hwy. 129 North at Business 129, Jefferson, where a JCSO employee observed the driver of a Dodge Charger, without a government tag, activate a horn and siren as they passed the officer.
•animal complaint on Geiger Rd. at W.H. Hayes Rd., Jefferson, where cows were in the roadway.
•animal complaint on South Apple Valley Rd., Jefferson, where a calf was in the roadway.
•entering an automobile and theft by taking at Bethany United Methodist Church, Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a couple reported the passenger side window of their vehicle was shattered and the female’s purse was missing.
•civil matter involving the sale of a house on Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Wits End Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on B. Whitfield Rd. at Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, where two men walking along the roadway were reported.
•battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•information on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where the railroad arms were down and the lights were flashing.
•welfare check on a two-year-old male at a Billie Dean Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•identity fraud – elements of offense on Kalmia Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her identity had been stolen by a hacker.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where a man reported Amazon delivery trucks were damaging his driveway.
•assist truck driver out of gas on Hwy. 129 at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson.
•information on Still Water Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported items missing after she hired a moving company.
•juvenile issue at a Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS referral at a Waterworks Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Possum Creek Rd., Jefferson, where a van with no lights on was parked at the dead-end.
•assist tractor-trailer driver having transmission issues on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson.
•interference with custody at Faith Baptist Church, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported her daughter did not return her daughter as agreed upon.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate North, Jefferson, where a man reported he rear-ended another driver and that driver left the scene.
•dispute between a man and his girlfriend at a Hwy. 124, Jefferson, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a possibly impaired driver on Rolling Acres Ct., Jefferson.
•TPO service at a Curry Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•juvenile issue at a Hickory Trl., Jefferson, residence.
•noise complaint at a Hawthorne Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her elderly female neighbor uses loud equipment late at night.
GILLSVILLE
Incident reported to the JCSO in Gillsville was:
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and dispute at a Saddlewood Ct., Gillsville, residence, where a dispute between a woman and man was reported.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•assist medical unit with a possible overdose victim on Sears Dr., Maysville.
•accident with a deer on Maysville Rd. at Wheeler Cemetery Rd., Maysville.
•assist medical unit on Greenhill Ct., Maysville.
•possession of marijuana at Hurricane Shoals Park, Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where a truck was located in the back of the parking lot.
•dispute on Old Miller Rd., Maysville, where a verbal dispute between two men was reported.
•suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd. at Lipscomb Lake Rd., Maysville, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•dispute between a man and his wife on Highland Way, Maysville.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Deadwyler Rd. at Gillsville Rd., Maysville.
•information at Plainview Fire Department, Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a man was selling a 2019 Polaris RZR.
•dispute between two brothers on Maysville Rd., Maysville.
•suspicious activity on Old Miller Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported her husband had trespassed onto her property and came into her home.
•theft by receiving stolen property on Pinetree Cir., Maysville, where a stolen Bobcat evcavator was located.
•information at Maysville Elementary School, Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, where a suspected drug was found in a Ziploc bag in a classroom.
•removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of a vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without valid registration or valid license plate, insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles and taillight violation on Maysville Rd. at Deadwyler Rd., Maysville, where a traffic stop was conducted.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•suspicious activity on Stapler Murray Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported she spent the night at this location with her boyfriend and there was a nine-year-old female juvenile in the house. The complainant said her boyfriend went into his bedroom with the nine-year-old and had the child sleep with him.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a hit and run involving a school bus on Sanford Dr. at Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson.
•custody dispute on Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported her mother was refusing to give her two-month-old baby back to her.
•assist medical unit at a Pine Ridge Pl., Nicholson, residence.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, where gunshots were reported.
•civil matter on Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where a dispute between a woman and her husband.
•juvenile issue on Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, where a woman reported three juveniles were trespassing on her property and had damaged the rear door of her vacant residence.
•burglary at a Broad St., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported she arrived home to find her medicine bottle re-arranged and empty.
•theft by taking on Abby Ln., Nicholson, where a man reported his laptop missing off his front porch after he left it there for 30 minutes.
•dispute on Abby Ln., Nicholson, between a woman and her husband.
•dispute between a woman and her husband on Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson.
•burglary at a Short Cut Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported she came to her residence after several days away and found items missing from the home.
•welfare check on a juvenile at an Autumn Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•juvenile issue at a Brooks Dr., Nicholson, residence,
•welfare check on a female at a Sanford Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•information at an Abby Ln., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his wife had kidnapped his child.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at an Abby Ln., Nicholson, residence.
•physical dispute between a male and female on Sawdust Trl., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Old US Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a woman reported having issues with her and her neighbor’s mail getting mixed up and being in the wrong mailbox.
•civil matter at an Abby Ln., Nicholson, residence, where a man who had been served with a TPO was requesting to return to his residence to gather some belongings.
•suspicious activity on Hunter Ridge Ln., Nicholson, where a suspicious vehicle had been parked in the grass close to the roadway for two weeks.
•simple battery on Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, where a physical dispute between two females was reported.
•information at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported a verbal altercation that occurred earlier in the day in Banks County.
•suspicious activity on Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a suspicious vehicle was reported and gunshots were heard as the vehicle went by.
•violation of a Family Violence Order on Abby Ln., Nicholson, where a woman reported a man she has a TPO against and his father came to her residence without notice and asked for mail.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 441, Nicholson, with a possibly intoxicated driver.
•dispute between a woman and her mother at an Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson, residence.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•assist medical unit at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where an 83-year-old man was found not breathing.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a Sosbee Rd., Talmo, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass.
•information on Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her boyfriend entered the residence and proceeded to argue with her regarding a case of beer.
•dispute between neighbors on Old State Rd., Pendergrass.
•assist motorist on Dry Pond Rd. at Barber Rd., Pendergrass, where a disabled vehicle was partially in the roadway.
•dispute at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•juvenile issue at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence.
•warrant service at a Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, residence.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers and duty upon striking a fixture on Hwy. 129 at Sosbee Rd., Talmo, where a motor vehicle accident was reported.
•possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substance or marijuana on Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo, where a suspicious person was on the road rolling around.
•harassing communications at an Old State Rd., Talmo, residence, where a man reported he was being harassed through text messages.
•suspicious activity and mental person on Main St., Talmo, where a suspicious female was outside of a business walking around, seemed to be confused and talking to herself.
•damage to property on Acorn Ave., Talmo, where a woman reported finding a BB hole in her front window.
•entering an automobile on Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported someone entered his vehicle and took his back pack.
•juvenile issue and pedestrians walking on or along roadway on Main St., Talmo, where juveniles were skateboarding on the street in a very sharp curve.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 129 at GA 330, Athens.
•assist motorist with a broken-down van on GA 330 at Hwy. 129, Athens.
•assist with a traffic accident on Hwy. 129 at GA 330, Athens.
•information on GA 330 at Hwy. 129, Athens, where a van driver was having mechanical issues.
•suspicious activity on Cane Creek Rd. at Westminster Dr., Athens, where a suspicious female was walking on the side of the roadway.
•assist Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers with a follow-up investigation regarding a fatality hit and run at a Jefferson River Rd., Athens, residence.
•information on Winford Smith Rd., Athens, where a woman was seeking information about her son taking her car keys to keep her from driving.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 129 at Wits End Rd., Athens, where a woman reported her license plate had been stolen off of her vehicle while it was parked on the side of the road at this location.
•animal complaint at a Crooked Creek Village, Athens, residence, where a man reported his neighbor’s dog came into his yard and attached his dog.
•assist motorist out of gas on Savage Rd., Bogart.
•suspicious activity at the Bear Creek Boat Ramp, Hwy. 330, Bogart, where the gate was found unsecured.
WEST JACKSON
The following recent incidents were reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•information on West Jefferson St. where a woman said a man who claimed to work for the City of Hoschton's water department asked for her Social Security Number. The town said the man's company does not work for the city.
•dispute and civil matter on Blind Brook Cir. where a woman said her mother told her and her children not to come back to a house where they lived. The mother said the daughter had been leaving the children with her without consulting her and didn't tell her where she was going.
•civil matter on William Freeman Rd. where two people argued over possession of a vehicle.
•dispute on Country Ridge Dr. where people argued with each other and with neighbors who were driving a golf cart.
•welfare check on Traditions Way where officers checked on a man who was waiting for roadside assistance. Officers found a vehicle with a note on it, indicating a tow truck was on the way.
•suspicious activity on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a man fell asleep in a vehicle while waiting for his girlfriend to text him back.
•dispute on New Liberty Way where a man got upset that a delivery driver damaged a section of grass and made the comment, "well, how would you like it if someone was to shoot at you a little bit."
•dispute on Tapp Wood Rd. where an intoxicated man tried to fight people.
•forgery on Hwy. 60 where a woman said her estranged husband forced her signature in order to get a license plate and insurance on vehicles.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a student was disruptive on a bus.
•damage to property on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle hit a trash can.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where someone struck a vehicle, causing damage to a fender.
•theft by deception on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man said a moving company didn't give him some of his belongings.
•civil matter on Legacy Dr. where a woman asked if she could cut grass on a property line.
•damage to property on Brighton Park Cir. where a delivery truck damaged a garage door.
•agency assist and battery on Hwy. 53 where a couple argued and the woman said the man punched her.
•information on Crimson King Ct. where someone reported a concern at a school.
•suspicious activity on Johnson Dr. where a woman thought someone was watching her from the attic above her apartment.
•loitering or prowling on Freedom Pkwy. where three former employees were walking around a business parking lot.
•theft by taking on Michigan Dr. where a package was taken.
•suspicious activity on Camelot Ct. a woman saw a man walking from house to house. He said he was trying to sell pest control services.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a woman and her tenant argued.
•agency assist and damage to a vehicle on I-85 where officers assisted with a vehicle fire. The driver was able to pull over. Fire crews extinguished the fire.
•identity fraud on Gold Crest Dr. where a man said someone claiming to work for an employment agency contacted him, asked for a copy of his driver's license and Social Security card and sent him a check for $2,450 to purchase equipment.
